butlerradio.com
Local Man Charged With Multiple Thefts From Walmart
A local man is facing numerous charges following prolonged incidents of repeated retail theft. According to Butler Township Police, 29-year-old Stephen Vine of Butler has been charged with five counts of Felony Retail Theft and five counts of Criminal Trespass. Vine allegedly visited the Walmart at Butler Commons numerous times...
explore venango
Area Woman Accused of DUI Following Rollover Crash on Horsecreek Road
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested following a suspected DUI-related crash on Horsecreek Road on Saturday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:08 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a Lickingville woman...
butlerradio.com
Man Charged After Accidentally Firing Weapon Into Apartment
A Harrisville man is facing charges for accidentally firing a weapon into an apartment. The incident happened back on New Year’s Eve about 10 minutes before midnight at an apartment in the 400 block of Main Street in Harrisville. State police say 21-year-old Nathan Kordich was allegedly handling a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Was Westmoreland County DA Nicole Ziccarelli's car crash a minor incident?
It does not matter if a public official’s incident is a fender bender or a four-car collision. What can make it a big deal is how it is handled. Just like with information requests and properly conducted meetings, the difference between doing it right and doing it wrong is doing it openly.
Mahoning County Coroner identifies victims of double homicide on Interstate 680
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified the two people killed in a shooting Thursday on Interstate 680.
venangoextra.com
Franklin man charged with homicide by vehicle
A Franklin man is facing numerous charges, including homicide by vehicle, in connection with a crash last year in Mercer County that resulted in the death of a Franklin woman who was a passenger in his vehicle. Mercer state police identified the driver as Robert Nicholson, 34, and police said...
WFMJ.com
Police ID teen in fatal Pymatuning Twp. crash
Pymatuning Township Police have released more information about a traffic crash that claimed the life of a teenager. Police say 14-year-old Chance Dawson was riding in the back seat of a car that ran a red light at North Hermitage Road and Reynolds Industrial Park Road Friday night. Another vehicle...
butlerradio.com
Authorities Investigating Vandalism at Grove City’s Memorial Park
Authorities are asking for the public’s help with identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a recent case of vandalism in neighboring Mercer County. According to the Grove City Police, this incident occurred at one of the pump house buildings at Memorial Park. An unknown person spray painted graffiti...
Juvenile shot multiple times in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A juvenile male was found shot multiple times in Penn Hills. According to Allegheny County police, officers were notified of a shooting in the 2100 block of Sampson Street at around 5:19 p.m. Emergency crews found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said...
Police identify body found in Edinboro Lake
Authorities continue to investigate after finding the body of a woman in Edinboro Lake. According to the Erie County Coroner, the body of a woman in her 40s was found in the water in Edinboro Lake off of Route 99 in Edinboro, Erie County around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. Pennsylvania State Police have identified […]
butlerradio.com
Butler County Looking To Redesign Diamond Park
Butler County is in the steps of preparing an update to Diamond Park in the City of Butler. Commissioners approved for Ashlar Designs of Butler to create a master plan to redesign the downtown park. Commissioners say that the war monuments will not be moved, but they hope to add...
erienewsnow.com
State Police Still Investigating 1981 Disappearance of Lonene Rogers
Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville are still investigating the disappearance of Lonene Rogers more than 40 years later. She was last seen on Jan. 7, 1981, at approximately 12:45 a.m. in her home at the Littles Corners area on State Hwy. 198 and 98 in Hayfield Township. That night, there was a severe snowstorm in the area, troopers said.
19-year-old killed in Butler County crash
CONNOQUENESSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 19-year-old man was killed in a crash in Connoquenessing Township Sunday morning. The crash happened around 9:19 a.m. along Evans City Road near Stevenson Road. State police said Conner Checkan, of Butler, was driving his 2021 Volkswagen GTI eastbound when he lost control for...
Teen dead after shooting in Mercer County, suspect in custody with $2 million bond
SHARON, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead in Mercer County Saturday night. According to WFMJ, the 17-year-old was found shot in the upper torso near West Budd Street at around 9 p.m. The teen, identified as Gavin Beighley, was rushed to an area...
butlerradio.com
Harrisville Man Dies In Venango County Crash
A man from Harrisville died in a crash late last week in Venango County. State police say the two vehicle crash happened Thursday morning around 10:15 a.m. on Route 8 in Irwin Township. 28-year-old Cody Donaldson of Harrisville was driving south when his vehicle went into the opposite lane. A...
wtae.com
butlerradio.com
butlerradio.com
Authorities Investigating Account Hacking Case
Authorities are investigating a recent case of account hacking that impacted a resident in nearby Lawrence County. According to State Police, a 70-year-old Ellwood City woman reported that she recently made an online purchase utilizing the Affirm credit agency. The victim told police that she later received an email from...
WFMJ.com
Fire consumes truckload of food along I-80 in Mercer County
A truckload of groceries went up in flames along Interstate 80 in Mercer County early Monday. Dispatchers sent firefighters from Mercer East End and Shenango Township to the eastbound lanes of the interstate in East Lackawannock Township shortly before 5 a.m. where a refrigerated trailer was burning. When fire crews...
Unattended air fryer leads to house fire in Beaver County
CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters in Beaver County had to put out flames inside a home after an air fryer caught on fire and began to spread. Chippewa Volunteer Fire Department was called to the Highland Meadows neighborhood for reports of a house fire at around 8:30 p.m. Friday night.
