Grove City, PA

butlerradio.com

Local Man Charged With Multiple Thefts From Walmart

A local man is facing numerous charges following prolonged incidents of repeated retail theft. According to Butler Township Police, 29-year-old Stephen Vine of Butler has been charged with five counts of Felony Retail Theft and five counts of Criminal Trespass. Vine allegedly visited the Walmart at Butler Commons numerous times...
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

Area Woman Accused of DUI Following Rollover Crash on Horsecreek Road

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested following a suspected DUI-related crash on Horsecreek Road on Saturday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:08 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a Lickingville woman...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

Man Charged After Accidentally Firing Weapon Into Apartment

A Harrisville man is facing charges for accidentally firing a weapon into an apartment. The incident happened back on New Year’s Eve about 10 minutes before midnight at an apartment in the 400 block of Main Street in Harrisville. State police say 21-year-old Nathan Kordich was allegedly handling a...
HARRISVILLE, PA
venangoextra.com

Franklin man charged with homicide by vehicle

A Franklin man is facing numerous charges, including homicide by vehicle, in connection with a crash last year in Mercer County that resulted in the death of a Franklin woman who was a passenger in his vehicle. Mercer state police identified the driver as Robert Nicholson, 34, and police said...
FRANKLIN, PA
WFMJ.com

Police ID teen in fatal Pymatuning Twp. crash

Pymatuning Township Police have released more information about a traffic crash that claimed the life of a teenager. Police say 14-year-old Chance Dawson was riding in the back seat of a car that ran a red light at North Hermitage Road and Reynolds Industrial Park Road Friday night. Another vehicle...
WEST MIDDLESEX, PA
butlerradio.com

Authorities Investigating Vandalism at Grove City’s Memorial Park

Authorities are asking for the public’s help with identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a recent case of vandalism in neighboring Mercer County. According to the Grove City Police, this incident occurred at one of the pump house buildings at Memorial Park. An unknown person spray painted graffiti...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Juvenile shot multiple times in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A juvenile male was found shot multiple times in Penn Hills. According to Allegheny County police, officers were notified of a shooting in the 2100 block of Sampson Street at around 5:19 p.m. Emergency crews found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said...
PENN HILLS, PA
YourErie

Police identify body found in Edinboro Lake

Authorities continue to investigate after finding the body of a woman in Edinboro Lake. According to the Erie County Coroner, the body of a woman in her 40s was found in the water in Edinboro Lake off of Route 99 in Edinboro, Erie County around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. Pennsylvania State Police have identified […]
EDINBORO, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler County Looking To Redesign Diamond Park

Butler County is in the steps of preparing an update to Diamond Park in the City of Butler. Commissioners approved for Ashlar Designs of Butler to create a master plan to redesign the downtown park. Commissioners say that the war monuments will not be moved, but they hope to add...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Still Investigating 1981 Disappearance of Lonene Rogers

Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville are still investigating the disappearance of Lonene Rogers more than 40 years later. She was last seen on Jan. 7, 1981, at approximately 12:45 a.m. in her home at the Littles Corners area on State Hwy. 198 and 98 in Hayfield Township. That night, there was a severe snowstorm in the area, troopers said.
MEADVILLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

19-year-old killed in Butler County crash

CONNOQUENESSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 19-year-old man was killed in a crash in Connoquenessing Township Sunday morning. The crash happened around 9:19 a.m. along Evans City Road near Stevenson Road. State police said Conner Checkan, of Butler, was driving his 2021 Volkswagen GTI eastbound when he lost control for...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Harrisville Man Dies In Venango County Crash

A man from Harrisville died in a crash late last week in Venango County. State police say the two vehicle crash happened Thursday morning around 10:15 a.m. on Route 8 in Irwin Township. 28-year-old Cody Donaldson of Harrisville was driving south when his vehicle went into the opposite lane. A...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

butlerradio.com

One Man Dies In Evans City Rd. Crash

A 19-year-old man from Butler died in a crash yesterday morning in Connoquenessing Township. The one vehicle accident happened around 9:20 a.m. on Evans City Road near the intersection with Stevenson Road. State police say Connor Checkan was driving east when he lost control of his vehicle. His car then...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Authorities Investigating Account Hacking Case

Authorities are investigating a recent case of account hacking that impacted a resident in nearby Lawrence County. According to State Police, a 70-year-old Ellwood City woman reported that she recently made an online purchase utilizing the Affirm credit agency. The victim told police that she later received an email from...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Fire consumes truckload of food along I-80 in Mercer County

A truckload of groceries went up in flames along Interstate 80 in Mercer County early Monday. Dispatchers sent firefighters from Mercer East End and Shenango Township to the eastbound lanes of the interstate in East Lackawannock Township shortly before 5 a.m. where a refrigerated trailer was burning. When fire crews...
MERCER COUNTY, PA

