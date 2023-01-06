Two people were hurt in a vehicle crash on Sunday in Derry Township. The crash was reported at 3:15 PM on Route 22 west near the intersection with Livermore Road. Few details are available on how the crash happened, but fire officials on-scene said that one person was trapped in their vehicle and needed to be extricated. That person and another un-named person were taken by ambulance to an area hospital. One vehicle overturned in the accident and traffic was restricted for about an hour as crews investigated and cleared the scene.

DERRY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO