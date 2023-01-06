ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranberry Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
butlerradio.com

Butler County Looking To Redesign Diamond Park

Butler County is in the steps of preparing an update to Diamond Park in the City of Butler. Commissioners approved for Ashlar Designs of Butler to create a master plan to redesign the downtown park. Commissioners say that the war monuments will not be moved, but they hope to add...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Fire consumes truckload of food along I-80 in Mercer County

A truckload of groceries went up in flames along Interstate 80 in Mercer County early Monday. Dispatchers sent firefighters from Mercer East End and Shenango Township to the eastbound lanes of the interstate in East Lackawannock Township shortly before 5 a.m. where a refrigerated trailer was burning. When fire crews...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Gas Prices Stay Stable

Gas prices have remained stable locally but inched up across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, stayed even over the past week at $3.74 per gallon.
BUTLER, PA
Tribune-Review

2 injured in Route 22 wreck in Derry Township

Two motorists were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Route 22 in Derry Township. A man and woman were taken by ambulance to an area hospital after their vehicle overturned in the wreck, according to Bradenville Fire Chief Mark Piantine. The woman was trapped and had to be freed by forcing open a vehicle door, he said.
DERRY, PA
wtae.com

Vehicle crashes into tree in Mount Lebanon

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — Emergency responders were called to the scene when a vehicle crashed into a tree in Mount Lebanon. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday on Roycroft Avenue. Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said no one was taken to the hospital. There was no initial word on...
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
wtae.com

Fire consumes Cranberry Township house

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire crews responded to a fully involved house fire late Saturday night in Cranberry Township, Butler County. It broke out around 11:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Goehring Road. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spoke with the fire chief on scene who said no one...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

No Injuries Following Cranberry Township Fire

No injuries were reported following a house fire that occurred earlier this weekend in Cranberry Township. According to our news partners at WPXI, a house on Goehring Road was completely destroyed by a fire late Saturday night. Officials say that the family who lived at the house was not home...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

BASD Hopes For Late March Opening Of Senior High Addition

As a new semester is set to begin, work on the Butler Senior High School construction projects continues. The Butler Area School District Board of Directors heard an update at their Monday night meeting from the district’s construction manager on the classroom expansion project. The Board approved several change...
wtae.com

25-year-old dead after crash in Pine Township

INDIANA, Pa. — An early morning crash on Route 422 in Pine Township, Indiana County, has been deemed fatal. Hunter Lewis McCloskey, 25, of Homer City, died Saturday around 1 a.m., according to a report from the Indiana County coroner. The report said that McCloskey was rear-ended by a...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

TWO HURT IN CRASH IN DERRY TOWNSHIP

Two people were hurt in a vehicle crash on Sunday in Derry Township. The crash was reported at 3:15 PM on Route 22 west near the intersection with Livermore Road. Few details are available on how the crash happened, but fire officials on-scene said that one person was trapped in their vehicle and needed to be extricated. That person and another un-named person were taken by ambulance to an area hospital. One vehicle overturned in the accident and traffic was restricted for about an hour as crews investigated and cleared the scene.
DERRY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rockslide causes Allegheny County road closure

A road closed in Allegheny County Thursday morning due to a rockslide. Video from a Channel 11 photographer captured large boulders across Brighton Road in Ross Township. The road between Bascom Avenue and Jacks Run Road closed to traffic. Fire trucks were on the scene. The call came in around...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Charges Filed in Raccoon Twp. After Tool Stolen in Ongoing Neighbor Dispute

(Racoon Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were called to Frankfort Road in Raccoon Twp. for reports of an ongoing neighbor dispute. Troopers are reporting that as they investigated it was learned that 33-year-old James-lea Glenn of Aliquippa removed a Ryobi power tool from the property of 54-year-old Eric Moore and that 52-year-old Mark Johnston of Aliquippa was in possession of the tool.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy