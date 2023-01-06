ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Philadelphia 76ers at Detroit Pistons odds, picks and predictions

The Philadelphia 76ers (23-15) and Detroit Pistons (11-31) meet Sunday at Little Caesars Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the 76ers vs. Pistons odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The 76ers failed to cover the spread as 5-point...
DETROIT, MI
Nashville Predators at Ottawa Senators odds, picks and predictions

The Nashville Predators (18-14-6) face the Ottawa Senators (18-18-3) Monday at Canadian Tire Centre in Montreal. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (NHL Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Predators vs. Senators odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Predators play the 3rd...
NASHVILLE, TN

