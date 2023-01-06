The Philadelphia 76ers (23-15) and Detroit Pistons (11-31) meet Sunday at Little Caesars Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the 76ers vs. Pistons odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The 76ers failed to cover the spread as 5-point...

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO