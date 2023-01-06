ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

Blancpain Just Unveiled a Special-Edition Fifty Fathoms for the Model’s 70th Anniversary

By Demetrius Simms
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LbLpC_0k5WBznt00

Blancpain just gave the first true dive watch a modern makeover for its 70th birthday.

The Swiss watchmaker launched the Fifty Fathoms in 1953 for underwater exploration. Although Panerai (and later Rolex) offered similar dive watches , the Fifty Fathoms was the first to feature a rotating, unidirectional bezel with a diving scale to time underwater jaunts. As a result, the timepiece was favored by the Marines and other elite divers.

The new special edition, officially known as the Fifty Fathoms 70th Anniversary Act 1, pairs signature elements from the 1950s with a few modern touches. The automatic timepiece sports a similar 42 mm case as the 1953 original, as well as a black dial with extra-large numerals and markings. It also sports a domed sapphire bezel insert with a luminous timing scale and a screw-down crown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3irSdk_0k5WBznt00
A front-facing view of the timepiece.

Diving into Blancpain’s Calibre 1315 is where things get a bit more interesting. Launched in 2007, the self-winding movement is based on a three-barrel architecture that provides you with a five-day power reserve. Just like the Fifty Fathoms 50th Anniversary watch , the newcomer offers an impressive water resistance of up to 300 meters. It is also equipped with an oscillating platinum weight inscribed with “Fifty Fathoms 70th.” By no coincidence, platinum is also the traditional gift for the 70th wedding anniversary. To top it off, the watch is fitted with a black Nato YTT+ strap that was made from 100 percent recycled and recyclable thread from fishing nets found at sea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zF0J3_0k5WBznt00
The latest anniversary watch also features an oscillating weight that bears the “Fifty Fathoms 70th” logo.

As with the 50th anniversary , Blancpain has opted for a three-series release strategy. Fittingly, a total of 70 watches will be offered to collectors. The Fifty Fathoms 70th Anniversary Act 1 will be available exclusively at Blancpain this month.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Elvis Presley’s Dilapidated Private Jet Sat in the Desert for 40 Years. It Just Sold for $260,000.

Going once. Going twice. Sold for $260,000! Elvis Presley’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar crossed the block at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida yesterday on what would have been the King’s 88th birthday. On hand for the high-profile sale was Elvis’ former wife Priscilla Presley, who stood alongside the Mecum auctioneers during what turned out to be decidedly lackluster bidding. “Elvis loved planes and this was one of them. This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here. Today would be Elvis’ 88th birthday,” she told the packed auction. Bidding started at $100,000, jumped to $150,000 but settled at...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Robb Report

The Family That Owns Bruce’s Beach in California Is Selling It Back to LA County for $20 Million

One of California’s most famous properties is heading back to the hands of local officials. Just six months ago, Los Angeles County signed off on an unprecedented deal that returned two parcels of waterfront property in Manhattan Beach to the descendants of Willa and Charles Bruce. Over a century ago, the Black couple began turning Bruce’s Beach into a bustling resort loved by the area’s Black community, but the family was pushed out by white residents in the early 1990s. Now, the family is selling the land back to the county for nearly $20 million.  The board made the headlining decision in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Robb Report

The World’s First Flying Motorcycle Could Hit the Skies Soon. Here’s Everything We Know.

One of the smallest jet aircraft ever designed could be several years away from becoming the first sky-legal motorcycle. When it’s certified by the FAA, the Jetpack Aviation Speeder will be a flying street bike that uses eight tiny-but-powerful jet engines to cruise 60 mph for about 30 minutes. “We’re working on a special airworthiness certificate for experimental certification,” says Jetpack Aviation CEO David Mayman. “It’s taking longer than expected because this is a significantly different animal than the FAA has ever had to deal with before.” While the original design had four turbines (as shown in the renderings), the final product...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

The Most Expensive Watches Sold at Auction in 2022, From a Unique Patek to Rare Rolexes

The three major watch auction houses, Sotheby’s, Christie’s and Phillips, together sold $626 million worth of watches in 2022. Phillips took the lead, with year-end sales of $227 million, followed by Christie’s at $220 million, and Sotheby’s watch sales totaled $179 million. The following tally of the top 20 lots shows Patek Philippe and Rolex continue to rein as the highest-priced brands, but this year, Richard Mille, F.P. Journe, George Daniels and Audemars Piguet take their place among the top 20, a trend that reflects the greater importance of pieces made by independent watchmakers at auction. Here are the top watches...
Robb Report

BMW’s Kaleidoscopic New Concept Car Can Shift Between 32 Colors at the Push of a Button

The most outlandish concept car of 2023 may have arrived in the first week of the year. BMW unveiled the stunning i Vision Dee at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Thursday. The sleek prototype is packed with futuristic features, like a color-changing exterior and a windshield-spanning head-up display (HUD), which might actually start popping up in the marque’s upcoming vehicles. The Dee—which stands for Driver Emotional Experience—is unlike any ride in BMW’s current lineup, save for the digital kidney grilles. It has a cleaner and more streamlined design than any of its predecessors. It’s not a complete...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Robb Report

Looters Stole This Ancient Sarcophagus From Egypt 15 Years Ago. The US Just Gave It Back.

The Egyptian government welcomed home an ancient wooden sarcophagus on Monday that was looted from the country nearly 15 years ago, according to the Associated Press. “This stunning coffin was trafficked by a well-organized network that has looted countless antiquities from the region,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said three months ago, after his office determined the sarcophagus had been looted from Abu Sir Necropolis, north of Cairo. “We are pleased that this object will be returned to Egypt, where it rightfully belongs.” An official at Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mostafa Waziri, told the Associated Press the sarcophagus dates back to the Late Dynastic Period of ancient...
Robb Report

Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence Got Breitling Watches for the Team’s Entire Offensive Line

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence found a timely way to show his teammates just how much he appreciated their support during his breakout season. The young NFL star gifted each of his offensive linemen a new Breitling Avenger Chronograph GMT this holiday season. What better way to show some love for the big guys up front than with one of the Swiss watchmaker’s sturdiest models? Although a lot was expected of Lawrence as a No. 1 draft pick last season, it wasn’t until the second half of the current campaign that the signal caller started to meet expectations. The quarterback has flourished...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Robb Report

This Giant Bluefin Tuna Just Sold for $275,000 in Japan. Here’s Where You Can Order It.

Superstitious seafood lovers in the US will soon have the opportunity to eat the most auspicious fish of 2023. A gigantic bluefin tuna that sold for $275,000 (¥36 million) in the ceremonial first auction of the new year at Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market will be served up at two stateside sushi restaurants next week. The hefty 467-pound bluefin, which was caught off Oma in northern Aomori prefecture, was snapped up by Hiroshi Onodera of the famed Sushi Ginza Onodera chain. The prized tuna was broken down at an Onodera restaurant in Tokyo, and will now be shipped to the other high-end outposts...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

This Striking 213-Foot Support Yacht Concept Looks Like a Life-Sized Origami—and That’s the Point

Origami as an art stretches back thousands of years, but it continues to influence modern designers worldwide. Case in point: Astilleros Armon has just unveiled a new yacht concept inspired by the practice of paper folding. The 213-footer, aptly christened Origami, represents the first monohull support vessel in the Spanish yard’s fleet. Astilleros Armon says it has enjoyed great success with its previous catamaran support vessels, but is hoping to cater to more clients with the new monohull model. Penned by Schwalgien Yacht Design, Origami features a sleek hull and a sharp vertical bow to pierce through the water. Amidships, a collection...
Robb Report

Elon Musk Breaks Another Record: First Person to Lose $200 Billion

Buying Twitter probably seemed like a better idea to Elon Musk before he actually went through with it. Since he took control of the social-media company in October, it’s only been causing him headaches. The latest: Musk has become the first person to ever lose $200 billion, Bloomberg reported recently. His net worth is currently sitting at $137 billion, down from a high of $340 billion in November 2021. That’s a pretty long way to fall—one most of us can’t even fathom. The loss is most recently due to the downward trajectory of Musk’s Tesla. Since the EV company achieved a $1...
Robb Report

The Grand Egyptian Museum, the World’s Largest Archaeological Institution, Is Opening This Year

About 20 years ago, the Egyptian government held an international competition for the design of a new museum near the pyramids of Giza. Now, after decades of planning, one of the longest-awaited and most highly anticipated institutions in the world is getting ready for its christening. The Great Egyptian Museum (GEM) has announced it will finally open its doors in 2023, and when it debuts, the complex will be home to the largest, most complex collection of ancient treasures and artifacts in the world. Designed by Dublin-based Heneghan Peng Architects, the striking new institution is located outside of Cairo, and perhaps the...
Robb Report

Prince and Whitney Houston vs. Shakira and Journey: Which Music Company Owns the Greatest Hits?

‘Selling out” used to be a bad thing. But then certain musicians started getting offered up to half a billion dollars for the rights to their entire recording output, and selling out suddenly became rather enviable. Investors spent $5.3 billion on music catalogs last year, snapping up artists’ oeuvres the way people used to collect LPs, and everyone from Bruce Springsteen ($500 million) to Bob Dylan ($300 million) has decided to cash in. Two of the strongest players in the game are Primary Wave and Hipgnosis Songs Fund. Which has the best playlist? Listen up.  Primary Wave Hipgnosis Songs Fund THE ARTIST WHO...
Robb Report

How the Radical, Fuel-Efficient ‘Flying V’ Airplane Could Replace Jumbo Jets

The Flying-V, an experimental aircraft that promises significantly greater fuel efficiency over more conventional commercial jet designs, is moving towards a larger, more complicated version since the scaled, 10-foot model took flight in 2020  in Germany. The Flying-V was designed as a fuel-efficient, long-range aircraft in which the passenger seating, fuel tanks and baggage hold are built into the wings. The aircraft will eventually have a 214-foot wingspan. Research shows that the unusual design stands to gain up to 20 percent better fuel efficiency than an Airbus A350 jetliner, considered today’s most advanced design. At full scale, the Flying-V would seat 315...
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This 1999 Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster Could Raise the Roof at Auction

With the return of the Arizona Concours d’Elegance to the Scottsdale Civic Center on January 22, the Grand Canyon State becomes a car lover’s paradise as the new year unfolds. There, those with an itch to acquire a collector car can attend a host of auctions, including the RM Sotheby’s sale featuring plenty of exceptional European and American iron. The auction venue is a bit of a homecoming too, with RM Sotheby’s returning to the historic, Frank Lloyd Wright–designed Arizona Biltmore Resort & Spa on Thursday, January 26. The storied site, against a backdrop of the tranquil desert landscape, sets an...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Robb Report

Car of the Week: The Carrera GT Is Porsche’s Last Analog Supercar, and Now One Is Up for Grabs

Barrett-Jackson kicks off the 2023 collector-car auction calendar this month at Westworld in Scottsdale, Ariz., with the auction house’s biggest sale of the year, featuring a massive roster of muscle cars, restomods, sports cars and full classics. A highlight of the sale, which runs from January 21 through 29, is a favorite among Porsche enthusiasts and collectors—the Porsche Carrera GT. Only 1,270 examples were built at Porsche’s Leipzig factory during the model’s production run from 2004 to 2006, and of those, just 644 were sold new to the United States with an MSRP of about $440,000. “Porsche has earned one of...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Robb Report

Mercedes Is Launching Its Own High-Speed EV Charging Network—But You Won’t Need a Benz to Use It

Mercedes-Benz is doing everything it can to make its EVs as appealing as possible. The German luxury marque announced at this week’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that it plans to launch a high-power EV charging network in North America later this year. Best of all, the stations will be open to all battery-powered vehicles, not just those manufactured by the automaker. With EV adoption picking up pace around the world, access to chargers is becoming more critical. That’s why Mercedes—which produces one of the most attractive EVs on the market, the EQS—is teaming up with MN8 and ChargePoint to start...
Robb Report

Taste Test: This New Bourbon Is Aged With Vanilla-Infused Smoke—and It Works

Flavored whiskey is a category that is often maligned by “serious” whiskey drinkers, and while it’s true that taste is entirely subjective it’s also true that many of these bottles are just not very good. Then there’s whiskey with extra flavor, often due to a secondary cask finish. One of the most recent entries into this popular category is a bourbon that was finished in vanilla-smoked toasted barrels, which might just be the first time that sequence of words has been uttered in the whiskey world. The whiskey in question, Eighth Notch, comes from South Carolina producer Virgil Kaine Lowcountry Whiskey,...
GEORGIA STATE
Robb Report

The World’s Oldest Known Bottle of Rum Just Sold for $30,000

The market for ultra-aged spirits, particularly single malt scotch, is hotter than ever. Look no further than the bottles of The Macallan approaching 100 years old that have broken auction records recently. But it’s not just aged whisky getting collectors’ attention anymore, because what the Guinness World Records calls “the oldest known rum” just sold for nearly 30 grand. The bottle in question is a 1780 vintage rum that was distilled in Barbados on the Harewood estate, which was discovered in the cellar of the Harewood House in the UK by two wine trade professionals in 2011. The rum was originally...
FLORIDA STATE
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $24 Million Malibu Manse Comes With a Key to One of the World’s Most Exclusive Surfing Havens

Along with Palm Beach in Florida and New York’s fabled Hamptons, there are few beachside communities as costly or posh as Malibu, the Southern California hamlet long-favored by Hollywood and billionaires. For decades, Malibu has been pricey, but the pandemic period has seen this already exclusive enclave become even more so amid a string of nine-figure sales.  Although not exactly nine-figures, a new property designed by cult architecture firm Standard Architecture is raising the bar for aesthetics and style in Malibu’s ultra-private Point Dume neighborhood. Priced at $23.9 million and repped by Branden Williams and Rayni Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates,...
MALIBU, CA
Robb Report

This Spacious $20 Million San Francisco Home Has Jaw-Dropping Bay and City Views

Spacious isn’t the first word that comes to mind with San Francisco real estate, but this magnificent home at 2626 Larkin fits the bill. Located in the city’s upscale Russian Hill neighborhood, the 10,824-square-foot home has five bedrooms, a guest apartment, five bathrooms and three half bathrooms. It’s currently listed for $20 million.  Designed by San Francisco architect Sandy Walker in 2013, with interior architecture and design by Helga Horner, the residence is crafted to perfection with globally sourced materials. The elegant home has classic and elegant European-inspired interiors with gorgeous interior features with five total levels. The most striking feature...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Robb Report

Robb Report

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy