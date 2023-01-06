ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Week finishes with cool temperatures and clear skies

By Henri Hollis - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

 4 days ago

A tumultuous week for weather in metro Atlanta has stabilized into a pattern of cool temperatures and clear, sunny skies ahead of the weekend.

Friday starts off cold with early-morning temperatures in the 30s but will warm to above-average highs in the mid-50s under a cloudless sky, Channel 2 meteorologist Brian Monahan said. A week that saw intense rain and flooding will finish with no chance of precipitation.

“Yes, it’s a little cold, but it should be,” Monahan said. “It’s early January.”

The clear conditions provided a spectacular early-morning view of the first full moon of 2023.

Credit: John Spink

Saturday’s weather will follow much the same pattern as Friday, with temperatures rising even higher into the low 60s.

“Next chance for a little bit of rain, that’s going to get here on Sunday,” Monahan said.

Scattered showers are expected in the second half of the weekend but should be nowhere near as disruptive as the storms earlier this week. The weather is forecast to return to average January temperatures after the rain moves out Monday, but some clouds will stick around for the beginning of next week.

Despite chillier overnight temperatures, weather for the next several days will steer clear of extremes and will not drop below freezing. Metro Atlanta residents will have several days to recover from the previous week’s weather whiplash.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page .

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.







Atlanta, GA
