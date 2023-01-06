In the past few days, changes have been announced which impact the services and schedule for the Delaware County Distirct Library. Magazines – Beginning this month, you will be able to check out current issues of magazines at the Library and taken them home with you. These will circulate in the same fashion as books and other items. There is a limit of 20 magazines at a time and a time limit of two weeks.

DELAWARE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO