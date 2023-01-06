ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Bryan Kohberger denied bail in first court appearance

By Taylor Delandro, Tom Palmer
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CM8fb_0k5W6v7t00

( NewsNation ) — Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old criminal justice graduate student accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November, was denied bail in his first court appearance Thursday.

This comes as a newly unsealed probable cause affidavit details how police identified Kohberger through a combination of DNA evidence at the scene, cell phone records and his white Hyundai Elantra.

Facing four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary, Kohberger appeared before a Latah County judge in Idaho where he was read the charges against him during an arraignment hearing.

Kohberger was silent and emotionless during the hearing other than responding “yes” to the judge after each charge was read.

The victims’ families sat in the front row in court and quietly wiped away tears and cried when the charges were read.

“It’s obviously an emotional time for the family seeing the defendant for the first time,” said Shannon Gray, an attorney for the Goncalves family. “This is the beginning of the criminal justice system and the family will be here for the long haul.”

The judge then set a status hearing for Jan. 12 at 10 a.m.

The Latah County sheriff told NewsNation he has heard of nothing out of the ordinary regarding Kohberger’s time behind bars so far.

He said the jail is trying to accommodate Kohberger’s vegan diet restrictions, “but we are not going to buy new pots and pans or anything like that.”

The court records which became available Thursday morning revealed the justification authorities used to obtain a warrant for his arrest.

The 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University arrived in Moscow on Wednesday evening after flying under armed guard from Pennsylvania. He was then taken to the Latah County Jail in Moscow.

The public release of court documents shed some light on Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson’s reasons for accusing Kohberger in the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin and answer key questions about how authorities built a case against him.

Source details Bryan Kohberger’s life behind bars

Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania last week and agreed to be extradited to Idaho. His attorney Jason LaBar said Kohberger was eager to be exonerated and described him as “an ordinary guy.” The attorney said that Kohberger would be represented by the chief public defender in Idaho’s Kootenai County upon his return to the state.

He appeared in court Tuesday where he waived extradition , telling the judge he is not on any medication that would impact his decision-making. Kohberger nodded to his family seated in the front row. His mother cried as his sister comforted her.

The Moscow Police Department also announced a Latah County judge issued a gag order in the case, barring law enforcement personnel and attorneys from talking about it.

What, how much might affidavit reveal about Kohberger?

Meanwhile, Kohberger apparently stayed in Pullman, Washington, through the end of the semester at WSU. He then drove across the country to his parent’s home in Pennsylvania, accompanied by his father. They were in a white Hyundai Elantra.

While driving through Indiana, Kohberger was pulled over twice on the same day — first by a Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy and a few minutes later by an Indiana state trooper.

Body camera video of the first stop released by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office shows Kohberger behind the wheel and his father in the passenger seat on Dec. 15. Both men told the law enforcement officer that they were traveling from WSU before the officer sent them on their way with a warning for following too closely.

The Indiana State Police released bodycam footage of the second stop. The agency said that at the time, there was no information available to the trooper that would have identified Kohberger as a suspect in the killings. Kohberger was again given a warning for following too closely.

Tune into the NewsNation Special Report: Idaho Murder Mystery on Sunday at 9 PM EST/8 PM CST. Senior National correspondent Brian Entin will be LIVE in Moscow, Idaho sharing stories from a community on edge amid the desperate search for a killer.

  • Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ebagw_0k5W6v7t00
    Bryan Kohberger, right, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, appears at a hearing in Latah County District Court, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3forkW_0k5W6v7t00
    Bryan Kohberger, right, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, is led away following a hearing in Latah County District Court, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z5TsX_0k5W6v7t00
    Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bb49P_0k5W6v7t00
    Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, appears at a hearing in Latah County District Court, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sand Hills Express

Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer

Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Despite solid police work, questions linger regarding Moscow murders

After weeks of speculating and criticizing, the public got its first look into the Moscow Police Department’s investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students. Detectives built their case against Washington State University graduate student Bryan Kohberger, 28, using DNA evidence, cellphone data, video surveillance and an eye witness, according to the redacted probable cause affidavit released Thursday. “It sounds like at this point, excellent police work was...
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho State Journal

‘There’s not much doubt’: Families of murdered Idaho students react to suspect’s initial court appearance

MOSCOW — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. “I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students...
MOSCOW, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A knife sheath with male DNA found near a victim. A cell phone pinged a dozen times near the crime scene. A surviving roommate coming face-to-face with the suspect. These are some of the chilling new details that we learned from a newly unsealed affidavit, as people try to piece The post Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement; 2nd Local Incident in a Week

For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
MOSCOW, ID
TMZ.com

New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students

6:27 AM PT -- 12/19 -- Adam is reportedly a bartender in the area, and not considered a suspect at this time. A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered.
MOSCOW, ID
Queen City News

Queen City News

71K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy