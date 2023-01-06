ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lewisville ISD changes public comment rules

Starting Monday, residents who want to address the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees during public comment sections of board meetings will be required to register online before the meeting. The change is “an effort to better serve the students, staff and communities throughout LISD,” the district said in a recent...
LEWISVILLE, TX
wbap.com

Family Suing Dallas ISD has Demand for District

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The family suing Dallas ISD in connection to their mother’s death has an ask of the district. The family of Sharla Sims is suing DISD for $20 million, alleging the district ignored repeated attacks by a special needs student on Sims, who was a special needs teacher.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

4 hurt in explosion at Fort Worth elementary school

FORT WORTH, Texas - Four workers were taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hurt in an explosion at an elementary school in Fort Worth. It happened around 10 a.m. at Parkview Elementary School in the Keller Independent School District. Keller ISD said contracted workers were doing demolition work...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Allen ISD parent says school district isn't accommodating son's special needs

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Allen ISD confirmed Thursday that it is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district last year.The investigation into the school district involves a student with special needs, whose mom says they are not being met."Nicolas just turned five and he was born with a condition called TAR syndrome," said his mom, Christina Cabral. "For Nicolas.. he's actually missing all of his arm bones and his knee joints as well."    Cabral says for Nicolas to walk, "He needs a lot of support as he gets around because he's unsteady."  "When...
ALLEN, TX
Larry Lease

ALLEN, TX
keranews.org

Join us to talk about how arts groups can better support women leaders of color

Explore more stories from Arts Access. Last week, we published a story about how women leaders of color are leaving arts groups because of a lack of support. After speaking with six women of color who are leaders in the arts across the country, I came away with one common theme: retaining these leaders requires real systemic change.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Meet the North Texas Local Becoming a Hair Extensions Mogul

Frisco resident Yummie O. has always been a beauty enthusiast. Growing up in Lagos, Nigeria, she loved playing with texture and movement in long hair. However, Yummie, who prefers to go by just her first name, had a problem. She’s never been able to grow her hair long. So,...
FRISCO, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MCCOY, OMARIYAN DEONTE; B/M; POB: MARSHALL TX; AGE: 20; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION:...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Larry Lease

Family Forced to Leave School District After Racist Vandalism at Home of Recruited Football Player

On December 28th, the home of former NFL player Mike Hawkins Sr. was vandalized with a racist slur. The incident prompted Hawkins Sr. to withdraw his children, including Allen High School junior quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr., from Allen ISD. Hawkins Jr. was a highly recruited four-star football player with scholarship offers from top programs such as Alabama, Oklahoma, and Michigan.
ALLEN, TX
Dallas Weekly

Family-Owned B&B Theatres Opens Newly Remodeled North Richland Hills Cinema!

Jan 9, 20223 – B&B Theatres, the nation’s largest privately-held theater chain, is pleased to announce the January 19th Grand Opening of the B&B Theatres North Richland Hills 8, located at 8380 Davis Boulevard in North Richland Hills, Texas! Doors will open at 6pm for showtimes beginning at 6:30pm. Tickets and showtimes can be found online at bbtheatres.com!
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
Local Profile

Dickey’s To Pay $2.35 Million To Customers

Dallas-based company Dickey’s Barbecue is involved in a lawsuit after customers were involved in a data breach, releasing data on the dark web. The company agreed to pay $2.35 million to settle the lawsuit. According to the lawsuit filed (via Newsbreak), “unauthorized actors accessed Dickey’s point-of-sale systems and obtained...
DALLAS, TX

