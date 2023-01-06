Read full article on original website
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
Check out the 5 highest rated pizzas in Dallas. Do you agree with this list?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
Lewisville ISD changes public comment rules
Starting Monday, residents who want to address the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees during public comment sections of board meetings will be required to register online before the meeting. The change is “an effort to better serve the students, staff and communities throughout LISD,” the district said in a recent...
Family Suing Dallas ISD has Demand for District
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The family suing Dallas ISD in connection to their mother’s death has an ask of the district. The family of Sharla Sims is suing DISD for $20 million, alleging the district ignored repeated attacks by a special needs student on Sims, who was a special needs teacher.
Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle, Northlake to open council candidate filings
Candidate filings for several towns and cities will open Jan. 18. (Courtesy Unsplash) Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle and Northlake residents looking to serve in city and town council positions can file for candidacy starting Jan. 18. The filing period will end Feb. 17. Early voting will begin April 24,...
‘We want justice’: Family suing Dallas ISD for negligence after death of special education teacher
DALLAS — The family of former special education teaching assistant has filed a federal lawsuit against the Dallas Independent School District. The children of Sharla Sims is accusing the district of negligence, after the teaching assistant was attacked by a student in her classroom and later died. “Every teacher...
Parents pull their two children from Allen ISD after racist message written on their home
ALLEN, Texas — Two Allen ISD students, including a star high school quarterback, have left the district after an incident involving racist vandalism at their home. Police confirmed the incident happened at the home of now-former Allen High School quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. and that an investigation is underway.
Royse City ISD purchases 40 acres from Magness family for future middle school site
ROYSE CITY, TX (Jan. 6, 2023) Royse City ISD and Mrs. Shirley Magness have closed on a land transaction that will be the home of future David & Shirley Magness Middle School. The 40 acre tract of land is just south of I-30 on FM 35. Funds from a successful bond referendum in May of 2021 were used for this future school site purchase.
Dallas ISD prepares to welcome students to the new Thomas Jefferson High School campus
DALLAS — Administrators and contractors are busy setting the stage for the state at Thomas Jefferson High School. They’re anxious for Monday’s big welcome, as students return to a brand new school building. “We've worked really hard on the selections of some of the finishes and even...
4 hurt in explosion at Fort Worth elementary school
FORT WORTH, Texas - Four workers were taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hurt in an explosion at an elementary school in Fort Worth. It happened around 10 a.m. at Parkview Elementary School in the Keller Independent School District. Keller ISD said contracted workers were doing demolition work...
'I'm just happy that it's happening': Construction begins on Arlington active adult center
The project known as the “active adult center” will include a full-court gym, swimming areas, a walking track, event program space and an outdoor patio. Voters greenlit the city to spend $45 million in bond funding in a 2017 special bond election. The wait has been longer for...
Filing process to open for Richardson ISD board of trustees election
Two seats on the Richardson ISD board of trustees will be available to run for in the May 6 general election. (Courtesy Richardson ISD) The filing process for the upcoming Richardson ISD board of trustees May election begins Jan. 18. According to RISD officials, RISD residents can fill out an...
Allen ISD parent says school district isn't accommodating son's special needs
ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Allen ISD confirmed Thursday that it is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district last year.The investigation into the school district involves a student with special needs, whose mom says they are not being met."Nicolas just turned five and he was born with a condition called TAR syndrome," said his mom, Christina Cabral. "For Nicolas.. he's actually missing all of his arm bones and his knee joints as well." Cabral says for Nicolas to walk, "He needs a lot of support as he gets around because he's unsteady." "When...
Texas School District Under Investigation for Allegedly Violating Student's Civil Rights
Allen ISD confirmed that it is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district.Photo byFeliphe SchiarollionUnsplash. The Allen Independent School District (ISD) in Texas is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district last year. CBS DFW reports the complaint was filed by Karen Mayer Cunningham, a nationally recognized special education advocate, on behalf of a student with special needs and his mother, Christina Cabral. Cabral claims that her son's special needs are not being adequately met by the school district. Her son, Nicolas, has TAR syndrome, a condition that causes him to be missing all of his arm bones and knee joints. As a result, he requires support when walking and is at risk of brain hemorrhaging and internal bleeding if he falls due to his low platelets.
Join us to talk about how arts groups can better support women leaders of color
Explore more stories from Arts Access. Last week, we published a story about how women leaders of color are leaving arts groups because of a lack of support. After speaking with six women of color who are leaders in the arts across the country, I came away with one common theme: retaining these leaders requires real systemic change.
City seeks to bring in private dollars to Altamesa and McCart through public investment
When Annie Redowl, 46, first opened her Filipino grocery store off of McCart Avenue almost five years ago, the first question customers asked her was, “Do you have a gun?”. “I said, ‘What for?’” said Redowl, who owns Pinoy’s Best Oriental Market, now located on Altamesa Boulevard.
Meet the North Texas Local Becoming a Hair Extensions Mogul
Frisco resident Yummie O. has always been a beauty enthusiast. Growing up in Lagos, Nigeria, she loved playing with texture and movement in long hair. However, Yummie, who prefers to go by just her first name, had a problem. She’s never been able to grow her hair long. So,...
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MCCOY, OMARIYAN DEONTE; B/M; POB: MARSHALL TX; AGE: 20; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION:...
Family Forced to Leave School District After Racist Vandalism at Home of Recruited Football Player
On December 28th, the home of former NFL player Mike Hawkins Sr. was vandalized with a racist slur. The incident prompted Hawkins Sr. to withdraw his children, including Allen High School junior quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr., from Allen ISD. Hawkins Jr. was a highly recruited four-star football player with scholarship offers from top programs such as Alabama, Oklahoma, and Michigan.
Family-Owned B&B Theatres Opens Newly Remodeled North Richland Hills Cinema!
Jan 9, 20223 – B&B Theatres, the nation’s largest privately-held theater chain, is pleased to announce the January 19th Grand Opening of the B&B Theatres North Richland Hills 8, located at 8380 Davis Boulevard in North Richland Hills, Texas! Doors will open at 6pm for showtimes beginning at 6:30pm. Tickets and showtimes can be found online at bbtheatres.com!
Dickey’s To Pay $2.35 Million To Customers
Dallas-based company Dickey’s Barbecue is involved in a lawsuit after customers were involved in a data breach, releasing data on the dark web. The company agreed to pay $2.35 million to settle the lawsuit. According to the lawsuit filed (via Newsbreak), “unauthorized actors accessed Dickey’s point-of-sale systems and obtained...
Child Contracts Deadly Brain Eating Organism at City Splash Pad
According to the CDCNaegleria fowleri is a single-celled organism known as an amoeba that is found in warm, fresh water like lakes and rivers as well as in soil. It infects people by entering people's noses and traveling to the brain with devastating consequences.
