Chicago, IL

Michael Jordan took great pride in depriving Charles Barkley, Karl Malone, and Patrick Ewing of championships

By Nicole Ganglani
 4 days ago

Michael Jordan’s superb talent is of the biggest reasons why the Chicago Bulls dominated the NBA in the 90’s and why no competition came close to dethroning them while they were at the peak of their game.

Michael Jordan is one of (if not) the greatest competitors to ever grace the NBA. During his playing years, MJ’s edge against his opponents was his ability to be the most competitive player on the court and translate that to victory, especially during the most significant moments.

Jordan’s superb talent—both mentally and physically—is of the biggest reasons why the Chicago Bulls dominated the NBA in the 90s and why no competition came close to dethroning them while they were at the peak of their powers. And until this very day, His Airness takes great pride in the fact that nobody—even his most elite competition—could stop him from claiming glory for six years.

Sorry Charles Barkley, Karl Malone, and Patrick Ewing

In a vintage one-on-one interview with the late great Stuart Scott, Jordan opened up about facing his rivals, specifically Charles Barkley, Karl Malone, and Patrick Ewing during his time with the Bulls.

The 6-time champion wasn’t shy to admit that he takes great pride in knowing that his 3 toughest competitors didn’t win a single championship on his watch and that only solidifies and depicts how dominant Jordan really was during his era.

“You know, you can talk about it, I joke around with my friends about it, Charles and Patrick and all these guys. I take great pride in making sure that they don’t win. I want them to win, but I just don’t want them to win when I’m still playing. I want them to feel like if they won a championship, it doesn’t feel quite the same because they didn’t face Michael Jordan,” Jordan told Scott in 1998 in his appearance on ESPN’s “In the Moment”.

Jordan’s greatness ruined his competitors’ legacies

What’s ironic about Jordan’s interview with Scott is that it took place in 1998, on the day of Game 3 of the NBA Finals when his Bulls faced Malone’s Utah Jazz. That was the same series that went to 6 games, in which Michael closed it out with the most epic game-winner in NBA Finals history.

It was also the most heartbreaking game for Malone, John Stockton and the Jazz who were just two wins shy from winning what could’ve been their first title together.

Michael’s competitiveness and greatness on the court orchestrated the greatest basketball talent we’ve ever seen and it also broke many hearts and ruined legacies in between. Just ask Malone, Ewing , and Barkley, who all know the feeling of never winning a championship during Jordan’s formative years.

