Christen Harper bid farewell to a “bittersweet” NFL season in a touching tribute to her fiancé, Lions quarterback Jared Goff. On Monday, one day after the Lions defeated the Packers, 20-16, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to Instagram, where she gushed over Goff in a post that included some of her favorite moments throughout the season. “It’s always bittersweet when the season comes to an end,” Harper wrote in her caption. “I am so so proud of @jaredgoff and this entire team with everything they accomplished this season. “Detroit is a special city and I feel so blessed to be along...

DETROIT, MI ・ 12 MINUTES AGO