“He was so futuristic in his thinking" - Baron Davis speaks on his relationship with Kobe Bryant

Baron Davis speaks on his relationship with Kobe Bryant and what he was like off the court.

Kobe Bryant, Baron Davis © Thomas Campbell-USA TODAY Sports

The late great Kobe "Bean" Bryant is one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA. Some view him as a top-three player, while others have him lower in their top 10.

Offensively, he was unparalleled, averaging 35.4 PPG over 80 games in his highest-scoring regular-season. The Lakers legend also had an unforgettable 81-point performance, the second-highest-scoring game in NBA history. Bryant's defense was also stellar, making 12 All-Defensive teams in his career. His accolades go on and on; 18 All-star appearances, 15 All-NBA selections, MVP, Finals MVP, etc.

While Bryant was a remarkable individual on the court, his off-court antics were just as extraordinary. But the most impressive thing about No.24 was his mind. Baron Davis himself praised Kobe for it.

Baron Davis speaks on his relationship with Bryant off the court

Davis recently went on "BigBoyTV" and was interviewed about several topics. In one of which, he explained what kind of person Bryant was when he wasn't playing basketball.

"He was, he was so um, I understood him. He was so, um, he was so futuristic in his thinking," Davis said.

"He was, um, 'cause we would just talk about like, just like crazy sh*t, you know what I mean? Like we would talk about creativity and, you know, the things he was doing like with his documentary and his storytelling, like. And I would tell people all the time; I'd be like Kobe, the sky is blue, and he'd be like, 'Nah dude, the sky is actually green if you look at it this way'" B-Diddy added.

Kobe vs. Linsanity

Bryant is known for being a remarkable storyteller. The perspective he brought to things was always brilliant because he was extremely intelligent. Davis said they had a relationship where they would just joke around with each other.

"I remember that Jeremy Lin game, uh, we were actually out at dinner the night before, and I was like, hey bro, he's gonna bust your ass. I was like, yo, he gonna bust yo ass bro. I was like; I'm telling you, bro, this kid is hot; I don't know what it is. And he was like, 'OK, BD quit playing, like don't play with me.' He was, he started to get mad all the time the night before. So when the game was happening, and Linsanity was happening... I was on the sidelines, crying like laughing joking with him; he was like, 'All right, we're gonna get him again.' He got the Lakers that night," Davis said.

What started as Davis messing around with Bryant turned out to be accurate; Jeremy Lin got the best of Bryant and the Lakers that night. This story highlights the good relationship between the two, despite being on separate teams.