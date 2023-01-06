north does look exactly like kanye. but it's strange of Kim to be encouraging of something so strange. it's not strange that north dressed like him however,it is wierd that Kim encouraged it and the real question is "why" is she using her daughter to get kanyes attention or what ? that certainly is the way I see it 😶🌫️
Yet everyone said Kanye was the problem and he was crazy..this family is and was the problem weirdos man for real Hollywerid and it’s weird because (Kim)she’s dressed and posing like it’s her and Kanye come on man omg 😳 🤣😂smh 🤦🏾♀️
She wanted to imitate her dad what is weird about that. People need to eat a life. The problem is they are obsessed with celebrities and what’s going on with their life. They need get a life and fix their own life It’s so disturbing they’re psychopaths.
Related
Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit
Fans left concerned after Britney Spears posts video of herself in the shower
Fans React to Kanye West’s Daughter North West Wearing $120,000 Worth of Michael Jackson Memorabilia
Cars Fuel Kanye: On the Verge of Ruin, Rapper Kanye West Sells His Luxurious Car Collection in an Attempt to Cushion Financial Downfall
Ellen DeGeneres fans beg her to evacuate $49M Montecito mansion after sharing terrifying video in middle of storm floods
Kim Kardashian Snuggles With Son Saint After Admitting She Would Welcome More Kids — Pics!
Kanye West’s former bodyguard reveals shocking details about rapper’s marriage to Kim Kardashian
North West Unveils Jaw-Dropping Transformation as Dad Kanye West
Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video
Diddy Shares First Full Picture of Newborn Love Sean Combs on Instagram
Raven-Symoné Says ‘Everyone Knew’ She Was a Lesbian in Her Disney Days
Kim Kardashian slammed for video of dogs appearing to live in garage
Tristan Thompson Slammed For Not Posting 3 Of His Kids After Sharing Video With True: 'Be A Father To ALL Your Children'
Woman shares shocking six week transformation after stopping ’mouth breathing’
Cardi B says ‘grocery shopping prices are ridiculous’ as she spends over US$6 on a single lettuce
Anna Kendrick Tells Dax Shepard She Thought His Wife Kristen Bell Never Liked Her
Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir
50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere
People Are Still Shocked by Kim Kardashian's Real Hair Length
Is Kanye West Performing at Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper’s Black Star Line Festival in Ghana?
Tyla
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.https://www.tyla.com/
Comments / 42