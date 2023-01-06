Read full article on original website
M R
3d ago
Wake up please! To make a student outstanding in academic, it can’t just rely on the teachers in the school, it also needs a lot of effort from the parents and the student him/herself.
3
NarendraModiIsIdiot
2d ago
why the f is everything in Maryland is always revolving around Baltimore!? The whole of Maryland needs better education policy. Always thinking about thugs and their kids! What about middle and upper class belonging kids who attends public schools, when will you think about improving their education experience!
2
Political notes: Moore’s team expands, Hogan’s judicial record, Our Maryland rebrands, and more personnel news
Governor-elect's chief legislative affairs officer gets a posse of five deputies. The post Political notes: Moore’s team expands, Hogan’s judicial record, Our Maryland rebrands, and more personnel news appeared first on Maryland Matters.
getnews.info
Liberty Auto Center Becomes the Go-To Maryland State Inspection Spot for Maryland Drivers
Liberty Auto Center is among the leading American auto repair maintenance shops, offering premium auto repair, Maryland state inspection, oil changes, brake repair, engine performance tune-up, and a broad range of other auto services. People who recently relocated to Maryland or have bought a new car are obliged to have...
Consultants tell work group cannabis sales in Maryland could reach $1B after it’s legal
Work group hears presentation on projected demand for cannabis after it becomes legal later this year. The post Consultants tell work group cannabis sales in Maryland could reach $1B after it’s legal appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WMDT.com
Activists address environmental concerns on the shore ahead of upcoming MD legislative session
MARYLAND – Lawmakers and activist across the state of Maryland met with a common goal of safeguarding the environment at the 4th annual Eastern Shore Environmental Legislative Summit. The event was sponsored by Lower Eastern Shore Group of the Maryland Sierra Club, Shore Rivers, and the Maryland Legislative Coalition.
WJLA
Maryland hospitals again reaching capacity: Here's what officials want you to know
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — COVID-19 is only part of the reason, but Maryland hospitals are almost at capacity right now, officials say. Hospitals and emergency rooms are stretched dangerously thin. The Maryland Hospital Association says most hospitals are more than 90% full and many are already at 100% capacity. Wait times in emergency rooms are also reaching record times.
lionstale.org
Pro/Con: should marijuana be legal in Maryland?
Even though marijuana is currently illegal in Maryland, it is incredibly easy to find. Whether it is legalized or not, there will always be alleyways that reek of weed and teenagers who find access to the drug. Through the legalization of recreational marijuana, Maryland can ensure that adults access marijuana through safe and legal avenues.
wypr.org
Baltimore County councilman calls out school system for ignoring council over possible high school site.
The question of where to build a new high school is reigniting feuding between the Baltimore County Council and the school system. Fifth District Republican Councilman David Marks said school officials are ignoring a request from the county council to consider a site at a former quarry in Middle River that is being proposed for development.
wypr.org
Maryland's consumption of marijuana outpaces average, sets stage for high recreational demand
Maryland residents are expected to consume copious amounts of cannabis — as much as 1.8 million pounds of marijuana plants grown mostly in state — at least that’s what consultants told state lawmakers on Thursday. For the state to capture its best return on such a growing market, analysts told Maryland General Assembly lawmakers this week that levying a tax rate no higher than 20% would be ideal for state coffers and consumer market dynamics.
Wbaltv.com
Some police concerned over state law that prevents youth from facing certain charges
Some Maryland police departments are expressing concerns over a new state law that prevents a child younger than 13 from being charged with certain crimes. The law precludes youth from being charged with crimes that involve assault, weapons violations and drugs, among other charges. Last year, children under the age...
whatsupmag.com
1/6: Anne Arundel County Public School Redistricting
Readers respond to last week’s Feedback Friday topic, which was:. After a publicly open Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) Board meeting dubbed a “Redistricting Workshop” earlier this week, many parents left frustrated. The concern being that the county’s redistricting process, which will affect thousands of students and their families beginning in 2024, might be flawed.
mocoshow.com
Maryland’s First Raising Cane’s to Open This Thursday
Raising Cane’s will hold the grand opening of its first Maryland location at 4 W Towsontown Blvd Suite in Towson this Thursday, January 12. Last month Raising Cane’s opened its first Metro area restaurant at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling, VA. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
fox5dc.com
Marylanders consume more marijuana than national average: study
MARYLAND - Lawmakers in Maryland are preparing for the legalization of recreational marijuana, and the massive sales boom expected from marijuana sales. According to a new article from the Washington Post, the market for weed in Maryland is expected to be massive. The article cites a study done by Cannabis Public Policy Consulting.
NBC Washington
‘I Cried': Water Bills as High as $16,800 Outrage Calvert County Residents
Homeowners in Calvert County, Maryland, are fighting water bills in the thousands of dollars that many thought were a mistake before they learned they actually owed the money. The residents said they received the high water bills in the final weeks of 2022. “I received our bill after Christmas for...
baltimorebrew.com
By again naming Julian Jones as chair, Baltimore County Council joins him under an ethical cloud
Why would colleagues ignore the tradition of rotating the chairmanship and instead pick someone twice cited by the Inspector General for ethical lapses? [OP-ED] The Baltimore County Council is not known as a paragon of virtue, but it may have hit a new low by re-electing Councilman Julian E. Jones Jr. as its chair for an unprecedented third straight year.
Nottingham MD
Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of January 9, only one of the three life-changing...
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Makes 3 New Millionaires
– Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of Jan. 9, only one of the three life-changing prizes...
marijuanamoment.net
Maryland Lawmakers’ Marijuana Workgroup Looks At Ways To Address Market Demand Following Legalization
Maryland lawmakers convened for another marijuana legalization workgroup meeting on Thursday, with members hearing from cannabis policy experts about market demand considerations once a regulated systems of sales launches. The House Cannabis Referendum and Legalization Workgroup—which was formed in 2021 by Speaker Adrienne Jones (D)—listened to a presentation from the...
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan, First Lady Yumi Hogan commemorate 120 years of Korean immigration to the U.S.
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on January 5 hosted his final Korean-American Day Reception at the State House. The governor was joined by First Lady Yumi Hogan, General Counsel Sei-Choong Kwon from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, and distinguished leaders from Maryland’s Korean-American community to commemorate 120 years since the first Korean immigrants came to the United States in 1903.
wypr.org
Ben Jealous: "Never Forget Our People Were Always Free"
You may know Ben Jealous as a civil-rights leader -- former president of the NAACP, its youngest president ever when he was named in 2008. You may know him as the Democrat candidate for governor of Maryland in 2018, who failed to unseat incumbent Republican Larry Hogan. Maybe you know that Jealous was born and grew up in California -- in part because his African-American mother and white father left Baltimore after they married; interracial marriage was not legal in Maryland until 1967.
He Was Told His Business Would Fail, Now He's 27 Years Into Success With MD Store On The Way
A popular chicken restaurant whose founder in college was told his concept wouldn't work is in his 27th year of business and opening his first Maryland location this month. Raising Cane's is coming to Towsontown Boulevard in Towson, with a grand opening event slated for Jan. 12. Anyone who attends...
