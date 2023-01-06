Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opelika-Auburn News
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for January 8
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (1) update to this series since Updated 32 min ago. Henry Carson Jackson, Jr.May 25, 1951 - January 3, 2023Henry Carson Jackson Jr. of Opelika, Alabama died in his home on January 3,2023. He was…
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika filmmaker becomes first-ever recipient of David Brower Grant for Alabama Filmmakers
Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema has named Theo Moore II, of Opelika, as the winner of the first ever David Brower Grant for Alabama Filmmakers. This $1,500 mentorship grant was established in 2022 with a goal to give one Alabama filmmaker aid in a filmmaking endeavor, of any genre, at any stage of production.
Opelika-Auburn News
Chasing history: Auburn ranked in AP Poll for 29th-consecutive week, nearing program record
For the 29th consecutive week, Auburn men’s basketball has been voted a top-25 program. On Monday, the Tigers sat at No. 21 in the Associated Press Men’s Basketball Top 25 poll. They jumped one spot after splitting a two-contest week, losing at Georgia on Wednesday before beating then-No. 13 Arkansas at Neville Arena on Saturday night.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn’s Suni Lee No. 1 in scoring in all-around and on beam after Week 1
Suni Lee’s score in the all-around was not only the best in Las Vegas last Saturday night at the Super 16 meet, but it was the best in the entire country on the season’s opening weekend. Auburn’s superstar sophomore finished the weekend with the No. 1 all-around score in the nation as the dust settled on competitions coast to coast, and as RoadToNationals.com pieced together its national scores database.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn adds fifth commitment of weekend in safety CJ Johnson
CJ Johnson continued what's been a busy Sunday for Auburn, as the three-star safety announced he'd be continuing his football career on the Plains. Johnson, a product of Paetow (Texas) High School, is the third Auburn pledge of the day. He's also the fifth of the weekend, and he's the seventh defensive back Auburn has added to its 2023 signing class.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn adds seventh transfer portal pickup in former Purdue DT Lawrence Johnson
Auburn continues to add transfer portal players to its 2023 class, as former Purdue Boilermaker Lawrence Johnson announced Sunday he'd be using his final season of eligibility on the Plains. The defensive tackle is the seventh player Auburn has added through the transfer portal since Hugh Freeze was hired as...
Opelika-Auburn News
Shorthanded Auburn women’s basketball trounced by Alabama in rivalry game
With Aicha Coulibaly out and Honesty Scott-Grayson limited, the Auburn women’s basketball team was dropped 88-57 Sunday by Alabama in the rivalry game in Neville Arena. Alabama jumped out to a 7-0 lead and ended up scoring 26 first-quarter points. The game was never truly competitive, marking surely the lowpoint of Johnnie Harris’ tenure as Auburn head coach so far.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn lands another 2023 defensive back in Tyler Scott
Auburn football’s defensive back room was already set to get a good dose of youth in 2023, and that dose grew bigger Saturday, as Tyler Scott announced during the All-American Bowl that he was signed to play college football at Auburn. According to 247Sports composite rankings, Scott is a three-star recruit and the No. 43 cornerback in the country. He’s listed as a four-star prospect by Rivals. The Pebblebrook (Ga.) High School product, who announced his commitment to Auburn during the All-American Bowl on Saturday, chose the Tigers over several other Power-Five offers, including Alabama, Texas and USC, among others. Formerly an Arkansas State commit, Scott decommitted from the Red Wolves in early October, and received at least 11 more Power Five offers in the time since. With his pledge to Auburn, Scott becomes the sixth defensive back the Tigers have signed in their 2023 class.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn adds veteran defensive lineman in Maryland transfer Mosiah Nasili-Kite
Auburn football added more experience on its defensive line Saturday, as Maryland transfer Mosiah Nasili-Kite will be continuing his football career as a Tiger. Both 247Sports and On3 initially reported the news, and Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze effectively confirmed those initial reports, retweeting them from his personal account. Nasili-Kite...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn’s Suni Lee wins all-around, Tigers open season with bang at Super 16
Suni Lee scored a perfect 10 on beam, won the all-around, and the Auburn gymnastics team opened its season with bang Saturday night in Las Vegas. The Tigers roared to the finish line on vault to close a successful season opener. Lee won the all-around in the combined standings among...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn handles Arkansas to win top-25 matchup
In what was one of the more anticipated matchups of Auburn’s season to this point, against a team Bruce Pearl said Friday was the best the Tigers were set to face so far, the on-court performance was, at most points, somewhere between ugly and lopsided. A battle of two...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn adds 6-foot-6 transfer receiver Nick Mardner
Auburn continued adding to its transfer portal pickups Monday, as former Cincinnati and Hawai'i receiver Nick Mardner announced he'd be playing his final season of college football as a Tigers. Mardner becomes the eighth transfer addition to Auburn's roster, and the fourth of the past three days, joining defensive linemen...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn adds second transfer in two days, lands former LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan
A day after picking up a pledge from an All-Power Five Conference defensive lineman, Auburn got another notable addition on defense, as former LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan announced Sunday he'd be trading in his purple and yellow tiger stripes for navy and orange. After former Maryland defensive tackle Mosiah Nasili-Kite...
Opelika-Auburn News
Date set for capital murder trial of man accused of murdering Auburn police officer in 2019
The capital murder trial of Grady Wayne Wilkes, who is accused of murdering Auburn Police Officer William Buechner, will begin on Feb. 6 at the Lee County Justice Center. Buechner was 37 years old, had been an officer with the Auburn Police Department since 2006, and had a wife and two children.
