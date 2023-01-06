Auburn football’s defensive back room was already set to get a good dose of youth in 2023, and that dose grew bigger Saturday, as Tyler Scott announced during the All-American Bowl that he was signed to play college football at Auburn. According to 247Sports composite rankings, Scott is a three-star recruit and the No. 43 cornerback in the country. He’s listed as a four-star prospect by Rivals. The Pebblebrook (Ga.) High School product, who announced his commitment to Auburn during the All-American Bowl on Saturday, chose the Tigers over several other Power-Five offers, including Alabama, Texas and USC, among others. Formerly an Arkansas State commit, Scott decommitted from the Red Wolves in early October, and received at least 11 more Power Five offers in the time since. With his pledge to Auburn, Scott becomes the sixth defensive back the Tigers have signed in their 2023 class.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO