Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
Robert Fratta's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Robert Fratta, 65, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 1994 fatal shooting of his estranged wife, Farah.
The new weapon the U.S. is giving Ukraine isn’t a tank, but it is a problem for Russia
Military Twitter has been ablaze for days debating whether the armed and armored vehicles the U.S. and its allies recently decided to send Ukraine constitute tanks, which could be read as a significant escalation in the war against Russia. The debate centers on the precise form and function of the new fighting vehicles — but it misses the point.
Aspen Daily News
Boebert touts recent ‘historic improvements’ to Congress
Everyone knows Congress is broken. For decades, the swamp in Washington, D.C., has embraced corrupt and incestuous policymaking at the expense of hard-working Americans. From passing $1.8 trillion, 4,155-page long spending bills just before Christmas to making secret backroom deals negotiated by lobbyists and special interests and passing $500 billion suspension bills without a single member even having to cast a vote — these broken processes are not what our Founding Fathers envisioned when they established our Constitutional Republic.
Aspen Daily News
Authorities probe who was behind uprising in Brazil capital
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian authorities said Monday that they were looking into who may have been behind the shocking uprising that sent protesters storming into the nation’s halls of power in a riot that had striking similarities to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Aspen Daily News
Leaders of US, Canada, Mexico show unity despite friction
MEXICO CITY (AP) — President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sought to downplay their frustrations with one another on migration and trade as they met for the near-annual North American Leaders Summit. The leaders offered a unified front...
Aspen Daily News
'Diamond,' of pro-Trump duo Diamond and Silk, dies at 51
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Lynette Hardaway, an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump and one half of the conservative political commentary duo Diamond and Silk, has died, according to the pair's Twitter account. She was 51. Hardaway, known by the moniker “Diamond,” carved out a unique role as...
Russian forces press deadly assault for breakthrough in east
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia said Thursday that its forces are edging closer to capturing a salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine, which would mark an elusive victory for the Kremlin but come at the cost of heavy Russian casualties and extensive destruction of the territory they claim. Ukraine’s Donetsk...
Ten sanctioned Russia-backed individuals used ‘golden visa’ route to the UK
Ten Russia-backed individuals who have been sanctioned after the invasion of Ukraine used a “golden visa” route for the super rich to move to the UK, Suella Braverman has disclosed today. The home secretary said “a minority” of more than 6,000 individuals who used the tier 1 (investor)...
This amazing thread shows Black presenters' adorable reactions every time a Black artist won an award
People shared videos of presenters unable to contain their joy every time a Black artist wins an award
