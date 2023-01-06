ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
Aspen Daily News

Boebert touts recent ‘historic improvements’ to Congress

Everyone knows Congress is broken. For decades, the swamp in Washington, D.C., has embraced corrupt and incestuous policymaking at the expense of hard-working Americans. From passing $1.8 trillion, 4,155-page long spending bills just before Christmas to making secret backroom deals negotiated by lobbyists and special interests and passing $500 billion suspension bills without a single member even having to cast a vote — these broken processes are not what our Founding Fathers envisioned when they established our Constitutional Republic.
WASHINGTON STATE
Aspen Daily News

Authorities probe who was behind uprising in Brazil capital

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian authorities said Monday that they were looking into who may have been behind the shocking uprising that sent protesters storming into the nation’s halls of power in a riot that had striking similarities to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
FLORIDA STATE
Aspen Daily News

Leaders of US, Canada, Mexico show unity despite friction

MEXICO CITY (AP) — President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sought to downplay their frustrations with one another on migration and trade as they met for the near-annual North American Leaders Summit. The leaders offered a unified front...
Aspen Daily News

'Diamond,' of pro-Trump duo Diamond and Silk, dies at 51

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Lynette Hardaway, an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump and one half of the conservative political commentary duo Diamond and Silk, has died, according to the pair's Twitter account. She was 51. Hardaway, known by the moniker “Diamond,” carved out a unique role as...
The Associated Press

Russian forces press deadly assault for breakthrough in east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia said Thursday that its forces are edging closer to capturing a salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine, which would mark an elusive victory for the Kremlin but come at the cost of heavy Russian casualties and extensive destruction of the territory they claim. Ukraine’s Donetsk...

Comments / 0

Community Policy