Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
boreal.org
Light snow and freezing drizzle possible
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • January 9, 2023. Areas of freezing fog and freezing drizzle will be possible tonight, especially along the North and South Shores. Freezing drizzle remains possible through the day Tuesday along the North Shore with snow moving in for Tuesday night and Wednesday. Snow accumulations of an inch or two will be possible with isolated higher amounts. Slick commutes will be possible, especially on Wednesday morning.
boreal.org
Winter weather advisory
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • January 10, 2023. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued along the North Shore for periods of freezing drizzle today. Freezing drizzle is expected to transition over to snow this evening with less than an inch possible.
boreal.org
Quiet night ahead, patchy fog possible
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • January 7, 2023. High pressure will keep conditions quiet tonight across the Northland. Skies will be partly to mostly clear tonight with patchy fog possible. Expect low temps across the region to range from the negative single digits to the teens.
boreal.org
Cold Play at three of Minnesota's Ice Parks (including one in Duluth)
Ryan Rodgers- MN Conservation Magazine - Jan - Feb 2023 Issue. . The state’s newest ice park, Quarry Park in Duluth, was slated to open last season. Like Sandstone, Duluth Ice Park occupies a former quarry. This quarry sits 400 feet up the lakeside hills above the St. Louis River, overlooking West Duluth and the Bong Bridge. Many years ago, investors in the quarry were disappointed to discover that under a cap of hard basalt lurked crumbly anorthosite gabbro. For decades the pit sat forgotten, hidden in the overgrowth behind a neighborhood. In the 1970s, ice climbers discovered the sloppy rock froze into place during winter, and 100-foot-tall icefalls formed. Ice climbing was in its wild infancy, and climbers began discreetly plying their trade, affectionately dubbing the venue Casket Quarry after the concrete burial vaults made by a nearby company.
boreal.org
Duluth artist’s painting included in moon time capsule
The International Art Renewal Center made the announcement just last week that an image of her work will be included in a Lunar Codex time capsule to be placed permanently on the moon, launched by SpaceX as part of a NASA-related mission scheduled for fall 2023.
boreal.org
Structure fire near Virginia, MN damages house and garage Saturday
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - According to authorities, a house and garage appear to be a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday in Clinton Township, which is southwest of Eveleth and Virginia. To read the full story, visit the Northern News Now website here.
boreal.org
Superior Police Seeking Help In Finding Missing 15-Year-Old Girl
The Superior Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old girl. If anyone has information on where she could be, call 911 or submit an anonymous tip here. To read the full story, visit the Fox 21 New website here.
Comments / 0