Bones Hyland's Expression Becomes A New Meme After Scoring A Tough Basket

Hyland's half-amazed, half-perplexed expression was one of the highlights of the game.

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Bones Hyland's hilarious reaction after a tough bucket against the Los Angeles Clippers sparked a new meme.

The Denver Nuggets registered a blowout 122-91 win against the Clippers riding on all-around performances from the team. Hyland had 16 points, 3 rebounds, and an assist to show for it.

But it was his expression that was one of the highlights of the game. He pulled up for a dunk only to be intercepted by Amir Coffey.

That though didn't stop a falling Hyland from getting some help from the glass to help the ball swish in, even as he watched while hitting the hardwood with an amazed expression on his face. Here are some of the reactions by fans calling it to be the next big meme.

BONES HYLAND ON THIS PLAY

The effort didn't go in vain as the Nuggets cemented their top position in a stacked Western Conference with a comprehensive win. On the season front, Bones Hyland is averaging 13.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists for his side this year.

The Denver Nuggets Have Established Themselves As Bonafide Title Contenders This Season

The win against the Clippers makes it their fourth win in six games putting them at a 25-13 record. They stand first in the West and have been buoyed by dominant performances from Nikola Jokic, who is having another MVP-caliber season .

Speaking about the win, Jamal Murray , whose early spark set the tone for the Clippers' rout, felt the victory was a confidence booster. According to ESPN :

“Wins like this give us a lot of confidence and build a lot of chemistry. Sets a standard for us.”

His sentiments were echoed by the Nuggets coach Michael Malone, who also stressed the need to focus on the task at hand.

“I’ve been around people who would not allow themselves to enjoy the wins, to enjoy the moment. I’m not that guy. But I’m also not going to party and celebrate. That was a hell of a win for us. A convincing win, from beginning to end. Everybody contributed. We’re in first place in the Western Conference. We’re not there yet. But we’re on our way. I like where we’re at and, more importantly, I like who I’m going there with.”

The Nuggets play the Cleveland Cavaliers next, before locking horns with the Los Angeles Lakers, and should they continue with their assertive outings, they will be a cinch to win the title.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.