Pennsylvania State

WTAJ

Shapiro taps superintendent to be education secretary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A school superintendent who won Pennsylvania superintendent of the year and has experience in both the wealthiest and poorest districts will be Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s nominee for secretary of education, the Democrat said Monday. Khalid Mumin, who has been superintendent of the Lower Merion School District in suburban Philadelphia for a […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beckersasc.com

Pennsylvania senators push for fewer restrictions on nurse practitioners

Pennsylvania state senators Camera Bartolotta and Lisa Boscola plan to refile a bill that will allow nurse practitioners to care for patients without collaboration agreements with physicians, the Morning Call reported Jan. 9. Nurse practitioners in the state currently have to have collaboration agreements with two physicians to care for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New year brings new faces and new politics to Western Pa.

After a midterm election with several surprising results, Southwestern Pennsylvania is poised to see a new class of politicians and a different political makeup beginning this year. Some well-known incumbents and familiar names are out, and some political upstarts are in, including progressives who are left of the region’s prior...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Pa. Legislature’s LGBTQ Caucus changes up leadership

Democratic state Reps. Jessica Benham, of Allegheny County (L), and Malcolm Kenyatta, of Philadelphia (R) are the new chairs of the Legislature's LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus (Capital-Star photo collage by John L. Micek). The Pennsylvania Legislature’s LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus recently changed over its leadership; state Reps. Malcolm Kenyatta and Jessica Benham,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

This Pennsylvania county is about to start a hand recount of its 2020 presidential election results

County commissioners ordered the recount under pressure from activists associated with an election conspiracy group and against the advice of the local election director. This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

National Broadband Map Challenge 2023

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — When traveling to rural areas of Pennsylvania, signal loss can be common. For some, this limited service is experienced every day. The state is looking to modify its broadband map and make a change for those rural areas that may not have reliable internet accessibility. Eyewitness News had the chance to […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

About 16K mail-in ballots thrown out in Pa. election, data shows

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — New data from Pennsylvania's elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out.The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified by county officials because they lacked secrecy envelopes or proper signatures or dates. Democratic voters, who are much more likely to vote by mail, made up more than two-thirds of the total canceled ballots.The agency said 8,250 Pennsylvania mail-in ballots were rejected because they were sent in without being contained...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Government Technology

Opinion: Pennsylvania Should Pass EV Bill for Revenue, Future

(TNS) — To Benjamin Franklin's observation that "in this world nothing can be said to be certain except death and taxes," add the inevitably of electric vehicles. Replacing diesel- and gasoline-powered vehicles with EVs is the focus of government policy around the world, of $515 billion in auto industry research and production investments, of billions more in battery research and development, and of rising consumer interest.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Radon is found in 39 percent of Pa. homes. Here’s how to fight it | Monday Morning Coffee

If you’re not buying a home, the chances are pretty good that you don’t give radon, a naturally-occurring radioactive gas, much thought. But if you are buying a home, or you currently own one, then you do think about it — a lot. That’s because, if left unaddressed, radon can pose a serious health threat to […] The post Radon is found in 39 percent of Pa. homes. Here’s how to fight it | Monday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

