abc27.com
Josh Shapiro cabinet appointments: List of officials nominated in Pennsylvania
(WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro has begun to announce key nominations to his cabinet. Shapiro, who will be sworn in on January 17, has already announced the list of officials who will oversee everything from education to labor to elections. Here is an updated list of Governor-elect Shapiro’s...
Shapiro taps superintendent to be education secretary
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A school superintendent who won Pennsylvania superintendent of the year and has experience in both the wealthiest and poorest districts will be Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s nominee for secretary of education, the Democrat said Monday. Khalid Mumin, who has been superintendent of the Lower Merion School District in suburban Philadelphia for a […]
WGAL
Pennsylvania lawmaker calls for House speaker to resign
HARRISBURG, Pa. — There is a call for the speaker of the Pennsylvania House to resign. It comes less than a week after he was elected and from the person who nominated him. Rep. Jim Gregory sent a letter to House Speaker Mark Rozzi with the demand to step down.
beckersasc.com
Pennsylvania senators push for fewer restrictions on nurse practitioners
Pennsylvania state senators Camera Bartolotta and Lisa Boscola plan to refile a bill that will allow nurse practitioners to care for patients without collaboration agreements with physicians, the Morning Call reported Jan. 9. Nurse practitioners in the state currently have to have collaboration agreements with two physicians to care for...
echo-pilot.com
Does the new Pa. speaker of the House's voting record back up his 'independent' pledge?
State Rep. Mark Rozzi (D-Berks) was swept into the Pennsylvania House speakership as an auspice of an independent and moderating force. His record, to varying degrees, reflects this pledge. Though the longtime Democrat has largely sided with his party, he's crossed the aisle on several notable occasions in recent years.
Voter ID, audits, regulatory authority constitutional amendments advance Pa. Senate committee
"Voter ID laws, like this, are known tactics that suppress votes and make it harder for people to access the ballot,” Sen. Amanda Cappelletti, D-Delaware, said. The post Voter ID, audits, regulatory authority constitutional amendments advance Pa. Senate committee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania Senate committee passes bill to cut state gas tax
Pennsylvania lawmakers on Monday advanced a bill to cut the state's gas tax, one of the nation's highest.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New year brings new faces and new politics to Western Pa.
After a midterm election with several surprising results, Southwestern Pennsylvania is poised to see a new class of politicians and a different political makeup beginning this year. Some well-known incumbents and familiar names are out, and some political upstarts are in, including progressives who are left of the region’s prior...
newsfromthestates.com
Pa. Legislature’s LGBTQ Caucus changes up leadership
Democratic state Reps. Jessica Benham, of Allegheny County (L), and Malcolm Kenyatta, of Philadelphia (R) are the new chairs of the Legislature's LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus (Capital-Star photo collage by John L. Micek). The Pennsylvania Legislature’s LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus recently changed over its leadership; state Reps. Malcolm Kenyatta and Jessica Benham,...
This Pennsylvania county is about to start a hand recount of its 2020 presidential election results
County commissioners ordered the recount under pressure from activists associated with an election conspiracy group and against the advice of the local election director. This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.
Philly state lawmaker wants Pa. to recognize Jan. 6 as Democracy Observance Day
Two years after insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol while Congress members met to certify the electoral results for president, a Pennsylvania state lawmaker pushed for Jan. 6 to be deemed as Democracy Observance Day.
Pa. officials fly high in state plane on taxpayers’ dime
Gov. Tom Wolf appeared in Allentown one day last fall to celebrate his success in boosting early education funding. An hour later he was at a news conference 90 miles away in Steelton, touting free breakfasts for students. Despite the distance, no speed limits were broken. Wolf winged it from...
National Broadband Map Challenge 2023
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — When traveling to rural areas of Pennsylvania, signal loss can be common. For some, this limited service is experienced every day. The state is looking to modify its broadband map and make a change for those rural areas that may not have reliable internet accessibility. Eyewitness News had the chance to […]
About 16K mail-in ballots thrown out in Pa. election, data shows
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — New data from Pennsylvania's elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out.The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified by county officials because they lacked secrecy envelopes or proper signatures or dates. Democratic voters, who are much more likely to vote by mail, made up more than two-thirds of the total canceled ballots.The agency said 8,250 Pennsylvania mail-in ballots were rejected because they were sent in without being contained...
Government Technology
Opinion: Pennsylvania Should Pass EV Bill for Revenue, Future
(TNS) — To Benjamin Franklin's observation that "in this world nothing can be said to be certain except death and taxes," add the inevitably of electric vehicles. Replacing diesel- and gasoline-powered vehicles with EVs is the focus of government policy around the world, of $515 billion in auto industry research and production investments, of billions more in battery research and development, and of rising consumer interest.
Rep. Perry, MAGA extremists condemned at Jan. 6 remembrance rally
Georgina Anderson on Friday braved a biting wind whipping across the steps of the state Capitol to rally alongside 150 or so other participants to remember the near-death of democracy on Jan. 6, 2021 and condemn extremist measures to destroy democratic principles. “We have to show up,” said Anderson, of...
Pa. Gov.-elect Shapiro’s inauguration promises to be a hot ticket, if you can get one
Tickets to Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inauguration ceremony and celebration sold out within 48 hours and now efforts are underway to make more available to accommodate people on the waiting lists for those events. “We are humbled by the incredibly high level of excitement and interest in Governor-elect Shapiro’s swearing-in...
Here's how you can buy a bobblehead of U.S. Senator John Fetterman
MILWAUKEE — Former Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman was sworn in as a United States Senator on Tuesday. If you thought that was the highlight of his week, you'd be wrong. On Friday, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced it will create a bobblehead of Fetterman...
WFMZ-TV Online
6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl sings national anthem to open 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG — As people arrived for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show at 8 a.m. Saturday, they were greeted by a 6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” to officially open the event. With friends and family gathered around her, Mia Bixler’s voice filled the Giant Exposition...
Radon is found in 39 percent of Pa. homes. Here’s how to fight it | Monday Morning Coffee
If you’re not buying a home, the chances are pretty good that you don’t give radon, a naturally-occurring radioactive gas, much thought. But if you are buying a home, or you currently own one, then you do think about it — a lot. That’s because, if left unaddressed, radon can pose a serious health threat to […] The post Radon is found in 39 percent of Pa. homes. Here’s how to fight it | Monday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
