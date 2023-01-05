Read full article on original website
California witness captures two 'strange lights' on Christmas DayRoger MarshFerndale, CA
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.California State
40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake RepercussionsJoel EisenbergHumboldt County, CA
kymkemp.com
Tree lands on Beverly Drive house, kills utilities for Pneumonia Gulch: Mad River Union
SUNNY BRAE – Tall trees swaying alarmingly in high winds gave up one of their number Saturday evening, as a redwood tree crashed into a home at 1551 Beverly Drive. The tree appeared to cleave part of a bedroom from the house, leaving the severed portion listing at an odd angle. No injuries were reported.
Woman found dead in Northern California recycling truck
The woman has not been identified publicly pending contact with her next of kin.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Dave Silverbrand, Humboldt County Broadcasting Legend, Has Passed Away
Longtime Humboldt newsman and personality Dave Silverbrand passed away this morning at St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka. He was 76 years old. If you’ve lived in Humboldt for any length of time, there have been numerous occasions when Dave’s kindly spirit has shone out at you from your screen of choice. For the past 30 years, he’s held down reporting jobs for a number of television news operations, most recently with North Coast News. While a good portion of his career was spent in an anchor’s chair, in recent years Dave’s reports have focused on human interest stories highlighting people and events he’d run across in his daily Humboldt life. His final report for NCN — a visit to a drive-thru nativity scene in Eureka — was filed only two weeks ago. You can watch it below.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 1:10 a.m.: Broadway Reopened] One Person Trapped and Unresponsive After Crash on Broadway at Vigo in Eureka
About 12:10 a.m., two vehicles collided on southbound Broadway near Vigo. Emergency personnel on scene speaking over the radio requested an ambulance “expedite” as there was a person trapped and unresponsive after the crash. At least one juvenile is injured and is being placed in an ambulance. Though...
NBC Bay Area
M3.5 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast Near Eureka
A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Friday morning on the Northern California coast near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:27 a.m. and was centered about 8 miles south-southwest of Eureka in Humboldt County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This...
kymkemp.com
Flash Flood Watch for the Area of the August Complex in Parts of Trinity County and Mendocino County
According to the National Weather Service in Eureka at 10:55 a.m., “A flash flood watch has been issued for the August Complex in southern Trinity county and northeast Mendocino county from 4pm Saturday through 7am Sunday. This highlights the potential for Debris Flow in heavy rain and thunderstorms.”. The...
lostcoastoutpost.com
The Power Outages Are Rolling In as the Next Phase of the Atmospheric River Strikes Humboldt
The winds are rising, and they’re gonna be with us for at least the next couple of days. The second wave of the great turn-of-the-year atmospheric river is upon us, and by all accounts it looks to be even more impactful than last week’s. (Though apparently the Bay Area is getting the worst of it.)
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 3 in Trinity County shut down due to snow and winter weather
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 3 in Trinity and Siskiyou Counties has been shut down due to snow. Caltrans District 2 reports that Highway 3 has been closed from approximately twenty miles north of Trinity Center to three miles south of Callahan at Scott Mountain due to snow and winter weather conditions.
kymkemp.com
January 6, 2023 | Humboldt OES Recovery Update
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services, in coordination with state and local partners, continues to provide recovery resources to our community following two significant earthquakes affecting the county. CURRENT SITUATION. The Humboldt County Emergency Operations...
kiem-tv.com
A Walk to End Human Trafficking in Humboldt County
Founded in 2015 the E. P.I (Empower. Protect. Invest.) organization works to combat human trafficking within Humboldt County. this Saturday they hosted their first of many walks to help fundraise this mission. ‘The Walk One Step at a Time to End Human Trafficking’ fundraiser took place at Carson Park. Come...
kymkemp.com
Fortuna School Seen Being Shaken With Showers of Sparks in New Video From 6.4 Quake on December 20
View from Fortuna Middle School surveillance camera during the 6.4 quake in Humboldt County. [Image submitted by Fortuna Elementary School District]. We know that the December 20 6.4 earthquake is over two weeks ago…but, this video, with sparks flying and Christmas tree rocking captures the sense of that wild ride better than any other video we’ve seen–and, we’ve seen some crazy ones.
kymkemp.com
Current Humboldt County Road Closures
Lily Rd. at p.m. 0.20, closest cross street is Meyers Rd. due to trees across road and in power lines. Shower’s Pass Closed at Mountain View post mile 17.11 due to culvert damage. Fickle Hill Road 7600-8600 Block multiple trees down and powerlines down PG&E is on scene. Coffee...
North Coast Journal
SEVENTH UPDATE: 101 Reopens from Trinidad to Orick, Widespread Outages, Multiple Road Closures as Storm Hits, Huge Surf Arriving Thursday
Caltrans reports U.S. Highway 101 between Trinidad and Orick is back open but urges people to limit nonessential travel. Along with another round of high winds and heavy rain, a very large swell is set to arrive along the coast Thursday, with breaking waves expected to hit 30 feet, according to the Eureka office of the National Weather Service.
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘We’re in Crisis Mode’: Collapsing Cannabis Industry Guts Garberville Businesses; Local Leaders Look to Tourism as a Saving Grace
Garberville is in a bad way. The collapse of California’s cannabis market has devastated the local economy and left communities throughout Southern Humboldt struggling to stay afloat. Businesses are closing left and right, and residents who have built their livelihoods around the region’s prolific cannabis industry fear they will lose everything.
kymkemp.com
Tree Falls on Arcata Home During Storm, Injures at Least One
A tree fell on a home in the 800 block of Diamond Drive in Arcata about 11 a.m. today. Two people were trapped in the upstairs of the home. An ambulance responded to the scene and left with at least one patient. Over this morning, we have heard at least...
kymkemp.com
Wild Storm Predicted to Bring Heavy Rains and Damaging Winds for Wednesday and Thursday
The GOES West satellite image above shows the storm rolling towards the West Coast. As Northern California geared up for the storm that is predicted to hit early Wednesday morning and stay into Thursday, residents prepared in their own way. Some stocked up on groceries. Others filled their cars with gas. And, still others, fearful of power outages, purchased generators. An employee of the Eureka Costco told us Tuesday evening that the store was sold out of generators and not expected to get more for several days.
kymkemp.com
Stabbing Reported in Eureka
A little before 10:30 p.m., emergency dispatch received a call that a man had been stabbed in the leg at Mcdonald’s in the 1700 block of 4th Street in Eureka. A Eureka Police officer arrived and confirmed there was a victim in the drive-through at the restaurant. An ambulance and fire personnel were requested to respond.
kiem-tv.com
Patrick’s Point Left Devasted Due to Wednesday’s Bomb Cyclone
The recent winter storms have brought chaos and damage to many parts of our community – and tonight *hundreds of residents between Trinidad and Orick are without power – not just for a couple days – but possibly for the next two weeks. With Wednesday’s “Bomb Cyclone”...
kymkemp.com
Eureka City Schools Maintenance Staff Worked Tirelessly to Secure School Sites/District Office After the Recent Large Earthquakes
The 6.4 earthquake on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, and the 5.4 earthquake on Sunday, January 1, 2023, surprised many, and the recent occurrences have been frightening for our community. At Eureka City Schools (ECS), many staff members, including maintenance staff, worked tirelessly after both earthquakes to secure the school sites and the District Office. We are thankful for the hard work of many to help keep students and staff safe and sites secure.
