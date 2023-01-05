ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

lostcoastoutpost.com

Dave Silverbrand, Humboldt County Broadcasting Legend, Has Passed Away

Longtime Humboldt newsman and personality Dave Silverbrand passed away this morning at St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka. He was 76 years old. If you’ve lived in Humboldt for any length of time, there have been numerous occasions when Dave’s kindly spirit has shone out at you from your screen of choice. For the past 30 years, he’s held down reporting jobs for a number of television news operations, most recently with North Coast News. While a good portion of his career was spent in an anchor’s chair, in recent years Dave’s reports have focused on human interest stories highlighting people and events he’d run across in his daily Humboldt life. His final report for NCN — a visit to a drive-thru nativity scene in Eureka — was filed only two weeks ago. You can watch it below.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

M3.5 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast Near Eureka

A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Friday morning on the Northern California coast near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:27 a.m. and was centered about 8 miles south-southwest of Eureka in Humboldt County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 3 in Trinity County shut down due to snow and winter weather

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 3 in Trinity and Siskiyou Counties has been shut down due to snow. Caltrans District 2 reports that Highway 3 has been closed from approximately twenty miles north of Trinity Center to three miles south of Callahan at Scott Mountain due to snow and winter weather conditions.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

January 6, 2023 | Humboldt OES Recovery Update

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services, in coordination with state and local partners, continues to provide recovery resources to our community following two significant earthquakes affecting the county. CURRENT SITUATION. The Humboldt County Emergency Operations...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kiem-tv.com

A Walk to End Human Trafficking in Humboldt County

Founded in 2015 the E. P.I (Empower. Protect. Invest.) organization works to combat human trafficking within Humboldt County. this Saturday they hosted their first of many walks to help fundraise this mission. ‘The Walk One Step at a Time to End Human Trafficking’ fundraiser took place at Carson Park. Come...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Fortuna School Seen Being Shaken With Showers of Sparks in New Video From 6.4 Quake on December 20

View from Fortuna Middle School surveillance camera during the 6.4 quake in Humboldt County. [Image submitted by Fortuna Elementary School District]. We know that the December 20 6.4 earthquake is over two weeks ago…but, this video, with sparks flying and Christmas tree rocking captures the sense of that wild ride better than any other video we’ve seen–and, we’ve seen some crazy ones.
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

Current Humboldt County Road Closures

Lily Rd. at p.m. 0.20, closest cross street is Meyers Rd. due to trees across road and in power lines. Shower’s Pass Closed at Mountain View post mile 17.11 due to culvert damage. Fickle Hill Road 7600-8600 Block multiple trees down and powerlines down PG&E is on scene. Coffee...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

SEVENTH UPDATE: 101 Reopens from Trinidad to Orick, Widespread Outages, Multiple Road Closures as Storm Hits, Huge Surf Arriving Thursday

Caltrans reports U.S. Highway 101 between Trinidad and Orick is back open but urges people to limit nonessential travel. Along with another round of high winds and heavy rain, a very large swell is set to arrive along the coast Thursday, with breaking waves expected to hit 30 feet, according to the Eureka office of the National Weather Service.
TRINIDAD, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

‘We’re in Crisis Mode’: Collapsing Cannabis Industry Guts Garberville Businesses; Local Leaders Look to Tourism as a Saving Grace

Garberville is in a bad way. The collapse of California’s cannabis market has devastated the local economy and left communities throughout Southern Humboldt struggling to stay afloat. Businesses are closing left and right, and residents who have built their livelihoods around the region’s prolific cannabis industry fear they will lose everything.
GARBERVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

Tree Falls on Arcata Home During Storm, Injures at Least One

A tree fell on a home in the 800 block of Diamond Drive in Arcata about 11 a.m. today. Two people were trapped in the upstairs of the home. An ambulance responded to the scene and left with at least one patient. Over this morning, we have heard at least...
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Wild Storm Predicted to Bring Heavy Rains and Damaging Winds for Wednesday and Thursday

The GOES West satellite image above shows the storm rolling towards the West Coast. As Northern California geared up for the storm that is predicted to hit early Wednesday morning and stay into Thursday, residents prepared in their own way. Some stocked up on groceries. Others filled their cars with gas. And, still others, fearful of power outages, purchased generators. An employee of the Eureka Costco told us Tuesday evening that the store was sold out of generators and not expected to get more for several days.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Stabbing Reported in Eureka

A little before 10:30 p.m., emergency dispatch received a call that a man had been stabbed in the leg at Mcdonald’s in the 1700 block of 4th Street in Eureka. A Eureka Police officer arrived and confirmed there was a victim in the drive-through at the restaurant. An ambulance and fire personnel were requested to respond.
EUREKA, CA
kiem-tv.com

Patrick’s Point Left Devasted Due to Wednesday’s Bomb Cyclone

The recent winter storms have brought chaos and damage to many parts of our community – and tonight *hundreds of residents between Trinidad and Orick are without power – not just for a couple days – but possibly for the next two weeks. With Wednesday’s “Bomb Cyclone”...
TRINIDAD, CA
kymkemp.com

Eureka City Schools Maintenance Staff Worked Tirelessly to Secure School Sites/District Office After the Recent Large Earthquakes

The 6.4 earthquake on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, and the 5.4 earthquake on Sunday, January 1, 2023, surprised many, and the recent occurrences have been frightening for our community. At Eureka City Schools (ECS), many staff members, including maintenance staff, worked tirelessly after both earthquakes to secure the school sites and the District Office. We are thankful for the hard work of many to help keep students and staff safe and sites secure.
EUREKA, CA

