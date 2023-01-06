ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
ESPN Sioux Falls

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule

NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) (7) Seattle Seahawks at (2) San Francisco 49ers (FOX) AFC: 8:15 PM (ET) (5) Los Angeles Chargers at (4) Jacksonville Jaguars (NBC) AFC: 1:00 PM (ET) (7) Miami Dolphins at (2) Buffalo Bills (CBS) NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) (6) New York Giants at (3) Minnesota Vikings...
Yardbarker

Patriots HC Bill Belichick texted Justin Turner to convince him to join Red Sox

Having spent the last 23 years as the head coach of the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick has become close to the heart of much of "Red Sox Nation." The 70-year-old, six-time Super Bowl champion apparently has enough influence to convince some MLB players -- namely two-time All-Star Justin Turner -- that "Beantown" is a great place to call your home city. Turner appeared on MLB Network's "High Heat" on Tuesday and described how Belichick convinced him to join the Boston Red Sox this offseason.
BOSTON, MA
