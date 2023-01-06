Having spent the last 23 years as the head coach of the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick has become close to the heart of much of "Red Sox Nation." The 70-year-old, six-time Super Bowl champion apparently has enough influence to convince some MLB players -- namely two-time All-Star Justin Turner -- that "Beantown" is a great place to call your home city. Turner appeared on MLB Network's "High Heat" on Tuesday and described how Belichick convinced him to join the Boston Red Sox this offseason.

BOSTON, MA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO