ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 3

Related
NY1

Speaker Heastie leaves door open for minimum wage raise

Any plan to raise the minimum wage in New York -- and the all-important details -- will be part of a conversation among Democrats in the state Assembly, Speaker Carl Heastie on Monday told reporters. Heastie left the door to a wage increase as progressive advocates this year are launching...
NY1

City comptroller dives into status of city economy entering 2023

City Comptroller Brad Lander joined Errol Louis on “Inside City Hall” Monday night to discuss his office’s first monthly economic outlook of 2023. As the threat of recession looms during a time of high inflation, war in Ukraine and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Lander said things are getting a little better in the city.
NY1

Port Authority's new toll rates take effect

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s new toll rates officially took effect on Sunday. Car drivers traversing Port Authority-run bridges and tunnels without an E-ZPass will now be charged $17 by mail, up from $16, the transit agency said in a press release. The toll is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy