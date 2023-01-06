Read full article on original website
NY1
4 things to watch for in Hochul's State of the State address
A heavy focus on housing costs and public safety is expected when Gov. Kathy Hochul unveils her agenda for the new year in her first State of the State address since being elected to a full term. The speech, scheduled for 1 p.m. in the state Assembly chamber in Albany,...
NY1
Advocates in New York want expanded fund for workers not covered by aid
Two years ago, New York lawmakers agreed to what was known as the excluded workers fund — a pot of money meant to aid a pool of workers, many of them undocumented, who did not receive federal aid for people who lost their jobs. Now, advocates like Jessica Maxwell...
NY1
Speaker Heastie leaves door open for minimum wage raise
Any plan to raise the minimum wage in New York -- and the all-important details -- will be part of a conversation among Democrats in the state Assembly, Speaker Carl Heastie on Monday told reporters. Heastie left the door to a wage increase as progressive advocates this year are launching...
NY1
City comptroller dives into status of city economy entering 2023
City Comptroller Brad Lander joined Errol Louis on “Inside City Hall” Monday night to discuss his office’s first monthly economic outlook of 2023. As the threat of recession looms during a time of high inflation, war in Ukraine and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Lander said things are getting a little better in the city.
NY1
Port Authority's new toll rates take effect
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s new toll rates officially took effect on Sunday. Car drivers traversing Port Authority-run bridges and tunnels without an E-ZPass will now be charged $17 by mail, up from $16, the transit agency said in a press release. The toll is...
