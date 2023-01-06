Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
995qyk.com
People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities
The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
Orlando theme park SeaWorld offering free admission to Florida preschoolers for the year
George Bernard Shaw once famously opined that youth is wasted on the young. And whether that particular sentiment is true or not is debatable, but what's not debatable is that the very youthful among us are going to have the chance to waste free admission to SeaWorld. The local theme park is bringing back their Preschool Card, offering gratis entrance to any Florida resident 5 years old or younger. Cardholders will be able to access the parks free through Dec. 31 of this year. Parents or guardians of eligible children must first register online and then claim the card in person at the park.
Breakfast in Lake County, Florida
Where is your favorite place to go for breakfast in Lake County, Florida? I have a few, but I’m always looking for suggestions for good places to go. Please share your favorites and tell our readers why you enjoy them in the comments so I can hopefully include them in a future article.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
WESH
DeSantis moves to put lawmakers in control of Disney's special district
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A notice published on Osceola County's website on Friday indicates Florida lawmakers will be taking control of Disney's special district. "Notice is hereby given of intent to seek legislation before the Florida Legislature...of an act relating to the Reedy Creek Improvement District, Orange and Osceola Counties; amending, reenacting, and repealing Chapter 67-764, Laws of Florida, and decree in chancery no. 66-1061 (May 13, 1966); removing and revising powers of the District," the statement reads. Read the full notice here.
allears.net
Big Update on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District
Since last year, we have been closely following the status of the fight to dissolve Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The process started over Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to call for the dissolution of Reedy Creek, which allows Disney to operate its own county government.
Villages Daily Sun
Deep Sea Fishing Club gets new vice president
Clubs in The Villages run on volunteers. Without residents stepping up and taking charge of positions that someone needs to do, there would be no clubs. The Villages Deep Sea Fishing Club is no exception and as of Jan. 1, Gaylon Thompson is the club’s new vice president. A role he is excited for.
luxury-houses.net
World Class Mega Mansion in Orlando, Florida with over 20,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal for Sale at $15 Million
9200 Bentley Park Circle Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9200 Bentley Park Circle, Orlando, Florida is an incredible estate known as ‘Bentley Hall’ sits on a massive 1.83 Acre lot located in the heart of Central Florida just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal, Bentley Hall was redesigned, expanded and reconstructed with no expenses spared & with each construction and design decision carefully considered by a team of professionals. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9200 Bentley Park Circle, please contact Ben Becton (Phone: 863-617-0232) at Keller Williams Realty Smart for full support and perfect service.
Florida moves to curtail Disney World's powers as "Don't Say Gay" feud advances
Florida lawmakers will move to increase state control of Walt Disney World's private government, according to a notice published Friday, the latest development in a feud over what law critics have dubbed "Don't Say Gay." The notice posted on the Osceola County website says the Republican-controlled statehouse will take up...
fox35orlando.com
SpaceX gearing up for nighttime launch of OneWeb satellite mission from Florida
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is planning to send up a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Space Coast in a spectacular nighttime launch for OneWeb. The rocket will carry 40 satellites for the OneWeb Launch 16 Mission from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Monday, Jan. 9. Liftoff is scheduled for 11:50 p.m. ET.
College student helps 7-year-old out of submerged car in Lakeland on Christmas Eve
Elora Friar was doing what most college students do when they are back in their hometown.
villages-news.com
Suspect tracked down in holiday brawl that sent man to The Villages hospital
An alleged attacker has been tracked down in a holiday brawl that sent an injured man to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Robert Anthony Della Flora Jr., 46, of Summerfield, was arrested Thursday by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on a warrant charging him with a felony county of aggravated battery.
WESH
Car crashes into Wendy's restaurant in Seminole County, officials say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Seminole County Fire Department, a car struck a Wendy's Friday afternoon. Around 5:30 p.m., a car that rolled down a hill hit a Wendy's located in the area of West State Road 434 and Wekiva Springs Road. There were two people inside...
Villages Daily Sun
Police agencies plan new year fundraisers
Although the holiday season of giving just wrapped up, local law enforcement agencies already are preparing for their fundraising efforts in the new year. The events they put on, such as Shop with a Cop and Derby Day, help support the community throughout the year. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office...
villages-news.com
The Villages to convert pools to saltwater-base due to high cost of chlorine
The Villages District Government is prepared to convert swimming pools to saltwater-based maintenance due to the high cost of chlorine. The District has performed a study on converting all District-maintained pools from a chlorine-based maintenance plan to a saltwater-based maintenance plan. Chlorine prices have increased by approximately 72 percent since...
Florida landlord locked tenants in garage, threatened to shoot them, deputies say
A Florida landlord is accused of locking three tenants inside their garage apartment and threatening to kill them if they came out, WESH reports.
cw34.com
Florida mother intentionally drives into lake, killing herself and her two sons: Sheriff
LAKELAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies say new information reveals the cause of death surrounding three bodies found in a submerged car in Central Florida. The Lakeland Police Department said on Friday, Dec. 30, just before 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported submerged car along the west side of Lake Wire. At the scene, officers found a vehicle 15 feet from the shoreline. The fire department and dive teams were called to search and remove the vehicle from the water.
villages-news.com
Ocklawaha couple arrested after discovery of severely emaciated horse
An Ocklawaha couple has been arrested after the discovery of a severely emaciated horse on their property. The Bay Mare Thoroughbred known as Lucky was examined this past November by Marion County Animal Services. The horse was in such an emaciated condition that it had to be put down. Lucky...
7K vehicles stopped, 200 arrested in continued crackdown on I-4
Raymond Morris apologized to deputies after he was caught driving 142 miles per hour through very heavy traffic on I-4, according to his arrest affidavit.
