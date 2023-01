Another key player from Michigan football's 2022-23 Big Ten Championship team has declared for the NFL draft. Luke Schoonmaker, a 6-foot-6, 255-pound tight end, will forego his final year of collegiate eligibility, a program spokesman confirmed to the Free Press. The fifth-year senior was expected to be primarily a pass-blocking tight end entering the season, but after captain Erick All aggravated his back injury, Schoonmaker was thrust into action. ...

