January 9, 2023 Observer Newsletter: Vince McMahon plotting WWE return, Dana White physical altercation with wife

Vince McMahon reveals plan to put himself back in power at WWE

Vince McMahon announced on 1/5 that he was taking action regarding the company to capitalize on a unique opportunity to maximize long-term value for WWE shareholders.

He said that he had earlier the day written to the WWE Board of Directors that he had elected himself, and former co-Presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios to the Board of Directors, and he would be removing three members of the current board. He also said he was going to elect himself to be put back in control of the company as the Chairman of the Board.

“Mr. McMahon's new role will enable unified decision making through the Company's upcoming media rights negotiations and a parallel full review of the Company's strategic alternatives, which Mr. McMahon believes is the right course of action and in the best interests of WWE and WWE shareholders amidst the current dynamics in the media and entertainment industry. As Mr. McMahon has communicated to the Board, he believes there is a narrow window of opportunity to create significant value for all shareholders and that to do so, the strategic alternatives review must occur in tandem with the media rights negotiations. He also expressed to the Board that he believes these two initiatives require Mr. McMahon's direct participation, leadership, and support as controlling shareholder.” said McMahon in the release.

