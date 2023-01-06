Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkvi.com
Knox City Council to Meet Tonight
The Knox City Council will hold their first meeting of the year tonight. The council is expected to hold an election for council president pro temp this evening. The council will also appoint members to the Board of Zoning Appeals, the Redevelopment Commission, the Starke County Economic Development Foundation, and the Starke County Solid Waste.
wkvi.com
Culver Town Manager Asks Town Council to Accept Resignation
Culver Town Manager Ginny Bess Munroe asked the Culver Town Council during their recent meeting to accept her resignation. She submitted her resignation in mid-December. She said the council’s 3-2 decision on December 13 to not fund Blue Zones for $25,000 in 2023 took her by surprise and would have appreciated any concerns be brought to her attention or to the attention of other Marshall County Crossroads officials before discussion or voting on that matter. She responded to that action with her resignation letter.
wkvi.com
Starke County Park Board to Meet Tonight
The Starke County Park Board will meet tonight where the members will review an agreement concerning beavers in the Starke County Forest. The board will also hear about several projects at Bass Lake including lift station bids, sunken diving platform, swimming ropes, area campground pricing and amenities comparison, leases, and the pier project.
wkvi.com
Culver Town Council to Meet Tonight
The Culver Town Council members will reorganize and make appointments when they meet tonight. The board will also consider the first readings of several separate ordinances that rezone properties at 114 Lakeshore Drive, 810 South Main Street and 217 South Ohio Street. An update will be given on the search for a new town manager.
wkvi.com
Tri Kappa Presents Donation to Henry F. Schricker Public Library
The Zeta Eta chapter of Tri Kappa presented a check to the Henry F Schricker Public Library in Knox. Tri Kappa representative Jenny Landrum presented the donation in support of the Children’s Department Big Summer Reading Kick Off. Scheduled for summer of 2023, the library is planning a special, family friendly event that children and adults of all ages will enjoy.
wkvi.com
City of Knox Awarded Railroad Bridge and Crossing Fund
The Knox Board of Works announced the city has been awarded a 2022 Railroad Bridge and Crossing fund grant. It was announced the awarded funds will go toward all of Knox’s railroad crossings to have new thermal plastic pavement markings installed. The City of Knox will pay the up...
wkvi.com
Connie J. Byer
Connie J. Byer, age 67, of Knox, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at her home. Connie was born June 22, 1955 in Knox, Indiana. She is survived by her parents, Richard “Mac” and Joan Byer of Knox, her spouse, Pamela Dukes of Knox, children, Paul Dukes of Edwardsport, Indiana and Angelic Miller of Bicknell, Indiana, siblings, Cindy Kissel (Jeff) of Evansville, Indiana and Richard E. Byer (Denise) of Elkhart, Indiana, and three grandchildren, Ciara Dukes, Caidence Peak and Lewis Miller.
wkvi.com
Knox Police Responds to Report of Explosion
Officers from the Knox City Police Department were called to the area of 308 S. Main Street after receiving reports of an explosion Saturday, January 7. Police say it was determined that the explosion occurred at an apartment in the Main Street apartment complex. Damage was found to the apartment’s window, along with minor damage to the interior of the home, according to the report.
Comments / 0