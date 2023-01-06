New Jersey marketing events group seeking interest in adding second men’s college hockey postseason national tournament

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn coach Dan Hurley said Adama Sanogo was seething coming into the Huskies’ game against Creighton. The Big East’s preseason player of the year, upset over comments made about him by Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner last summer, channeled that anger into 26 points and No. 4 UConn bounced back from its first two losses of the season Saturday with a 69-60 win. UConn’s big man hit 10 of 20 shots, including two 3-pointers, and pulled down nine rebounds. Jordan Hawkins added 17 points for the Huskies (15-2, 4-2 Big East), who won their 17th straight game at Gampel Pavilion, their on-campus arena. “If you know me, you know I take stuff personal,” Sanogo said. “Coming into this game, I was ready to go.”

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO