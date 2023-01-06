ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

New Jersey marketing events group seeking interest in adding second men’s college hockey postseason national tournament

By Jim Connelly
uscho.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

College basketball power rankings: In unpredictable season, steady Houston is No. 1

There's no dominant team. From night to night, the unpredictable keeps happening. College basketball is one big, glorious mystery this season, and it is beautiful. In the last week, eight of our previous top 15 teams in the weekly power rankings lost. For a third consecutive week, we will have a new No. 1. More to come on who that is, but first, some quick takeaways from a crazy week that was in the sport.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Adama Sanogo leads No. 4 UConn to 69-60 win over Creighton

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn coach Dan Hurley said Adama Sanogo was seething coming into the Huskies’ game against Creighton. The Big East’s preseason player of the year, upset over comments made about him by Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner last summer, channeled that anger into 26 points and No. 4 UConn bounced back from its first two losses of the season Saturday with a 69-60 win. UConn’s big man hit 10 of 20 shots, including two 3-pointers, and pulled down nine rebounds. Jordan Hawkins added 17 points for the Huskies (15-2, 4-2 Big East), who won their 17th straight game at Gampel Pavilion, their on-campus arena. “If you know me, you know I take stuff personal,” Sanogo said. “Coming into this game, I was ready to go.”
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy