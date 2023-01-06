New Jersey marketing events group seeking interest in adding second men’s college hockey postseason national tournament

Read full article on original website
College Basketball Game Postponed After 1 Team Didn't Have Enough Healthy Players
This Sunday's showdown between No. 5 UConn and DePaul has been postponed. The Big East announced the news on Friday. UConn doesn't have enough healthy players available for Sunday's game. The conference requires teams to have seven scholarship players available on any given night. At the moment, the Huskies have...
FOX Sports
College basketball power rankings: In unpredictable season, steady Houston is No. 1
There's no dominant team. From night to night, the unpredictable keeps happening. College basketball is one big, glorious mystery this season, and it is beautiful. In the last week, eight of our previous top 15 teams in the weekly power rankings lost. For a third consecutive week, we will have a new No. 1. More to come on who that is, but first, some quick takeaways from a crazy week that was in the sport.
FOX Sports
Ranking the best first-year college basketball coaches so far this season
Tommy Lloyd was a bit of a surprise hire at Arizona. One year in he was the Naismith Coach of the Year. Judging head coaches after half a season is not fair. But it’s obvious who is off to a tremendous start so far, or at the very least who has their programs heading in the right direction.
247Sports
College basketball bracketology NCAA Tournament projection: Alabama earns No. 1 seed, Indiana drops via ESPN
Joe Lunardi updated his bracketology projections for the 2023 NCAA Tournament after the sample size for college basketball teams throughout the country continues to grow. An injury-ravaged Indiana program was supposed to flirt with a 1 seed, but it's Alabama which continues to put together a strong profile that matches a top seed.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue shares scenes from shootaround at The Palestra ahead of battle vs. Penn State
Purdue will battle against Penn State at The Palestra Sunday afternoon, an iconic basketball venue known as the Cathedral of College Basketball. The historic arena is usually home of the Penn Quakers, but Penn State will play in a semi-home matchup against the top-ranked Boilermakers in what should be a compelling B1G basketball game.
Adama Sanogo leads No. 4 UConn to 69-60 win over Creighton
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn coach Dan Hurley said Adama Sanogo was seething coming into the Huskies’ game against Creighton. The Big East’s preseason player of the year, upset over comments made about him by Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner last summer, channeled that anger into 26 points and No. 4 UConn bounced back from its first two losses of the season Saturday with a 69-60 win. UConn’s big man hit 10 of 20 shots, including two 3-pointers, and pulled down nine rebounds. Jordan Hawkins added 17 points for the Huskies (15-2, 4-2 Big East), who won their 17th straight game at Gampel Pavilion, their on-campus arena. “If you know me, you know I take stuff personal,” Sanogo said. “Coming into this game, I was ready to go.”
No. 16 Duke holds on against Boston College, gains first road ACC win
Dariq Whitehead had a season-high 18 points, and fellow freshman Mark Filipowski made the tying and go-ahead free throws with
College Basketball Odds: Purdue vs. Penn State prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/8/2023
The Purdue Boilermakers take on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Purdue Penn State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Purdue Penn State. The Purdue Boilermakers lost to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at home six days ago. Purdue obliterated Gonzaga...
