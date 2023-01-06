Read full article on original website
Related
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments over past statements that she said were part of getting sucked into QAnon online.
MSNBC
Hawley is a 'fraud and a coward', says Democratic challenger
Democratic Senate candidate from Missouri, Lucas Kunce, joins Morning Joe to discuss his challenge against Republican Sen. Josh Hawley and why he says Missouri is the frontline for democracy.Jan. 9, 2023.
MSNBC
Biden congratulates McCarthy on speakership: 'I am prepared to work with Republicans'
President Joe Biden congratulated GOP leader Kevin McCarthy for getting elected the speaker of the House and said he was ready to work with Republicans. NBC News' Allie Raffa reports on what issues the Republican-controlled House will force on Biden and if a few of his upcoming events could appease them. Jan. 7, 2023.
MSNBC
Schumer: Democrats won't let Republicans defund the FBI
Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, discusses where he sees areas of compromise with mainstream Republicans and why he says extremism doesn't work with American voters.Jan. 10, 2023.
MSNBC
How the populist left has become vulnerable to the populist right
Since the mid-2010s, the rise of the populist left and the populist right has shaken up the American political spectrum. Both movements have maneuvered to pressure and persuade the political establishment to adopt their objectives. But in recent years something unusual has been happening. We’re seeing the formation of a pipeline that circumvents the center altogether — and directly connects left-wing to right-wing populism.
MSNBC
House Republicans vote to cut IRS funding
The Hill's Mychael Schnell joins Morning Joe to discuss the start of the new Congress and how Republicans are using their first day at work.Jan. 10, 2023.
MSNBC
Why Rep. Jeffries is the real winner of the GOP's infighting
Analyst Juanita Tolliver and professor Joanne Freeman join Morning Joe to discuss why Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is the real winner of the Republican's House speaker fight and what to expect from the House in the coming two years.Jan. 9, 2023.
MSNBC
Sen. Schumer: I hope House mainstream Republicans will come to their senses
Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, joins Morning Joe to discuss Kevin McCarthy's fight for House Speaker, how House Republicans have started off the new term and some of what Democrats have planned in the next two years.Jan. 10, 2023.
MSNBC
Georgia grand jury completes report on Trump election interference probe
A grand jury in Fulton County, Ga., has completed its probe into former President Trump and his allies for their alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. NBC's Blayne Alexander reports.Jan. 9, 2023.
MSNBC
‘He gave away everything’: McGovern on McCarthy’s concessions to become speaker
Congressman Jim McGovern: “Kevin McCarthy gave away everything, including his dignity, in this process. Gave it away to this fringe group of people who tried to overturn our election, who cheered on the insurrectionists, who represent the most intolerant wing of the Republican Party.”Jan. 10, 2023.
MSNBC
U.S. far right becomes shameful model for anti-democracy insurrectionists
Rachel Maddow looks at the similarities between the January 6 U.S. insurrection and Sunday's uprising in Brazil as well as a foiled attempted insurrection in Germany, and wonders about the influence the far right in the U.S. is having on the rest of the world. Jan. 10, 2023.
MSNBC
House Republicans take aim at congressional ethics rules (again)
Eighteen years ago this month, the House Republican majority took office and immediately got to work gutting congressional ethics rules. GOP members saw the move as necessary, in large part because then-House Majority Leader Tom DeLay was caught up in a variety of controversies, and leaving the rules intact put his career in jeopardy.
Comments / 0