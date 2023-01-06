ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
MSNBC

Biden congratulates McCarthy on speakership: 'I am prepared to work with Republicans'

President Joe Biden congratulated GOP leader Kevin McCarthy for getting elected the speaker of the House and said he was ready to work with Republicans. NBC News' Allie Raffa reports on what issues the Republican-controlled House will force on Biden and if a few of his upcoming events could appease them. Jan. 7, 2023.
MSNBC

How the populist left has become vulnerable to the populist right

Since the mid-2010s, the rise of the populist left and the populist right has shaken up the American political spectrum. Both movements have maneuvered to pressure and persuade the political establishment to adopt their objectives. But in recent years something unusual has been happening. We’re seeing the formation of a pipeline that circumvents the center altogether — and directly connects left-wing to right-wing populism.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

House Republicans vote to cut IRS funding

The Hill's Mychael Schnell joins Morning Joe to discuss the start of the new Congress and how Republicans are using their first day at work.Jan. 10, 2023.
MSNBC

Why Rep. Jeffries is the real winner of the GOP's infighting

Analyst Juanita Tolliver and professor Joanne Freeman join Morning Joe to discuss why Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is the real winner of the Republican's House speaker fight and what to expect from the House in the coming two years.Jan. 9, 2023.
MSNBC

U.S. far right becomes shameful model for anti-democracy insurrectionists

Rachel Maddow looks at the similarities between the January 6 U.S. insurrection and Sunday's uprising in Brazil as well as a foiled attempted insurrection in Germany, and wonders about the influence the far right in the U.S. is having on the rest of the world. Jan. 10, 2023.
MSNBC

House Republicans take aim at congressional ethics rules (again)

Eighteen years ago this month, the House Republican majority took office and immediately got to work gutting congressional ethics rules. GOP members saw the move as necessary, in large part because then-House Majority Leader Tom DeLay was caught up in a variety of controversies, and leaving the rules intact put his career in jeopardy.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy