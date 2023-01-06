ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Trevor Bauer linked to team he admittedly hates with a passion

No MLB team should sign free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, especially just days after his release. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation, headlined by the Houston Astros. Trevor Bauer was accused of violent sexual assault and eventually suspended nearly 200 games by MLB as a result. Bauer has since been reinstated, but parted ways with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the organization noted his lack of remorse in a recent meeting between the two sides.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Too little too late for San Francisco Giants star Jeff Kent

Former San Francisco Giants star Jeff Kent is finally starting to get some traction for the Hall of Fame. The problem is that it is coming far too late to matter. On Monday, C. Trent Rosencrans from The Athletic revealed his Hall of Fame ballot. He voted for ten players, with Bobby Abreu, Carlos Beltran, Jeff Kent, and Billy Wagner joining the six players he voted for on his previous ballot. With this ballot, Kent has now gained 25 votes from the BBWAA and has crossed the 50% mark.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Phillies pick up another reliever in trade with Giants

The Phillies continued to add pitching depth with another trade Monday, acquiring right-handed reliever Yunior Marte from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Erik Miller. Marte, who appeared in 39 games with the Giants in 2022, turns 28 in February. He struck out 44 and walked...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. hits big milestone in his rehab

Fernando Tatis Jr. has hit a big milestone in his rehabilitation process. The Athletic’s Dennis Lin reported on Friday that Tatis Jr. has been cleared to resume baseball activities. This is a positive development for the San Diego Padres infielder/outfielder who might be slightly ahead of schedule in his rehab.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Carlos Correa leaves Mets and Steve Cohen in the dust

The Minnesota Twins have signed star shortstop Carlos Correa after the New York Mets had an issue with his physical. Ah, here we are again. The third time is a charm, no?. Carlos Correa signed a lucrative contract with the San Francisco Giants. A press conference was lined up, but canceled at the last minute due to problems with his physical.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates set to land top prospect Jun-seok Shim

The Pittsburgh Pirates may be set to add one of the top international prospects to their organization. According to Daniel Kim, the Pirates are set to sign Jun-seok Shim, an 18 year old right handed pitcher from South Korea. Jun-seok Shim immediately one of Pittsburgh Pirates top prospects. Shim had...
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Former Bengals First Rounder Signs Futures Deal With Chiefs

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals first round pick John Ross is headed to Kansas City. The 27-year-old worked out for the Chiefs on Monday, before ultimately signing a reserve/futures contract for the 2023 season. Ross had 11 catches for 224 yards and one touchdown for New York in 2021. He...
CINCINNATI, OH
fishstripes.com

Marlins to sign Johnny Cueto

Johnny Cueto, one of the top remaining MLB free agents available regardless of position, has agreed to a deal with the Marlins, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Cueto is guaranteed $8.5 million, according to Craig Mish of SportsGrid, and Miami has a club option for 2024. Fascinating!. The Marlins...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Outfielder AJ Pollock agrees to one-year deal with Mariners

Many viewed Pollock’s decision to hit free agency as rather surprising given his underwhelming season on the South Side. The 35-year-old slashed .245/.292/.389 (120-for-489) with 14 home runs, 56 RBI, 92 wRC+, 0.5 fWAR. Like the rest of the team, the veteran outfielder dealt with a couple of injuries but nothing significant enough that can be attributed to his down year.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers Sign David Freitas To Minor League Deal

The Dodgers and catcher David Freitas have signed a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. The client of PSI Sports Management will presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Freitas, 34 in March, played in the majors for three straight years beginning in 2017....
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Angels sign OF Brett Phillips for one year, $1.2 million

Veteran outfielder Brett Phillips has agreed to a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels.The club announced the deal Monday for Phillips, who is likely to compete with Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak for the job as the Halos' fourth outfielder.Phillips is joining his fifth big league team after previous stints with Milwaukee, Kansas City, Tampa Bay and Baltimore. He is a career .188 hitter who contributes largely with defense and speed.Phillips played in 83 games last season between the Rays and the Orioles, batting .144 with five homers and 15 RBIs.The Angels' starting outfield appears set with Mike Trout, Taylor Ward and newcomer Hunter Renfroe. Adell and Moniak both have much higher offensive upsides than Phillips, but both also have an available option year to make sure they get consistent at-bats in 2023.Phillips is the Angels' latest offseason addition of proven big-league talent alongside Renfroe, Gio Urshela, Brandon Drury and pitchers Tyler Anderson and Carlos Estevez.Los Angeles is mired in the majors' longest streaks of losing seasons (seven) and non-playoff seasons (eight).
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Dodgers Sign Tayler Scott To Minor League Contract

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Tayler Scott to a Minor League contract and assigned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Scott joins the Dodgers organization after electing free agency upon being designated for assignment by the Philadelphia Phillies last month. Scott had been with the Phillies since September, when they claimed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Mariners acquire right-hander Justin Topa from Brewers

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners on Saturday acquired Justin Topa from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Joseph Hernandez in a trade of right-handed pitchers. Topa, who turns 32 on March 7, went 0-0 with a 4.91 ERA in seven appearances for the Brewers last season. Topa also went 2-0 with a 4.34 ERA in 17 appearances with Triple-A Nashville.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
595K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy