FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet the store manager at the new Home Depot in San Tan ValleyTimothy RawlesSan Tan Valley, AZ
Burger Chain Restaurant Has Closed in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
This Huge Flea Market in Arizona is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGlendale, AZ
The Brokery to Host Grand Opening at Camelot Homes Paradigm CommunityElaina VerhoffPhoenix, AZ
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix traffic eases on I-17 near Pinnacle Peak Road after car fire
PHOENIX - Traffic in Phoenix was backed up on I-17 near Pinnacle Peak Road due to a car fire Sunday night, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. "Traffic is being directed through the site in the HOV and left lanes. Please be prepared to slow down and merge over," ADOT said in a tweet at 6:46 p.m. By 7:39 p.m., ADOT confirmed traffic was flowing once again after moving the car that caught fire to the side of the road.
fox10phoenix.com
Drivers weigh in as ADOT set to begin its pavement improvement program along parts of US-60
MESA, Ariz. - A 14-mile rough patch on the US-60 in the East Valley is finally getting an upgrade, beginning this weekend. The project has a goal of improving pavement along the freeway, between Loop 101 and Loop 202. Since the State Legislature provided the funding as part of the 2022-2023 budget, officials were able to accelerate the project's start date by several months.
ABC 15 News
ADOT will again start construction on the US 60, conjuring bad memories for drivers
MESA, AZ — The Arizona Department of Transportation moved up its construction timeline for the U.S. 60 freeway by six months, and work will begin on the eastbound lanes, starting at Dobson Road, Friday night. Drivers, however, still have bad memories from the first phase of the project. When...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm brings more winds, rain and snow to Arizona
PHOENIX — A cold front is on the way!. Valley highs will top out in the low 70s Tuesday afternoon before falling into the 60s on Wednesday. We're also tracking high winds, rain and snow as that front moves across our state. Rain and snow showers will develop first...
ABC 15 News
Human remains found near Shadow Mountain hiking trail, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a hiker found decomposed human remains on Shadow Mountain last weekend. The body was found in a desert area near Cave Creek Road and Sweetwater Avenue early Saturday afternoon. A woman who reported the remains told ABC15 the scene was just off...
'I'm not going to stop': Why this water hauler will drive several hours each day to help Rio Verde Foothills
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — It takes John Hornewer over an hour to drive from Rio Verde Foothills to a water-filling station in Apache Junction. "The things we're going to have to do for water," said Hornewer as he rounded the back of his water truck. It will then take...
Carvana to scrap plans for new West Valley inspection center
Plans for Carvana's $65 million inspection and reconditioning center in Surprise are unlikely as the company faces potential bankruptcy and ongoing economic headwinds.
ABC 15 News
East Valley town eyes new housing and startup opportunities in 2023
The town of Fountain Hills' new economic development director wants to expand the business ecosystem within the community.
East Valley Tribune
Execs offer Mesa stern advice on development plan
As the new year starts, Mesa is kicking off the process of updating its General Plan, a process it must undergo every 10 years. The plan sets out a vision for development in the city and is a year-long effort involving surveys, discussions and meetings with the public and various stakeholders.
ABC 15 News
Man found dead in roadway after crash near 47th Avenue and Thomas Road
PHOENIX — A man is dead after an apparent crash in Phoenix late Sunday night. The crash occurred near 47th Avenue and Thomas Road. Police say an injured man was found in the roadway in the area, and a vehicle believed to be involved was stopped nearby. The man...
KOLD-TV
‘Do it somewhere else’: Glendale residents asking Walmart to stop drone delivery service
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- People in a peaceful neighborhood off of 59th Avenue and Bell Road were in for a rude awakening when they say Walmart began testing their large delivery drones. Residents say it sounded like a helicopter flying directly above their homes. “It sounds like a hornet’s...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Million-dollar home prices not dropping as much in metro Phoenix
Metro Phoenix’s luxury home sales are not slowing as much as the rest of the housing market. That’s not typical. Often the million-dollar housing market slows first, with any bumps in the stock market and emerging concerns over a potential recession. Valley million-dollar home sales were down about...
Meet the store manager at the new Home Depot in San Tan Valley
George Page, manager of The Home Depot, San Tan ValleyPhoto byThe Home Depot. Scheduled to open on January 12, the new Home Depot located at 1400 West Hunt Highway, has become one of the most anticipated retail builds for the residents of San Tan Valley. Some locals are excited to spend their money nearby instead of having to drive to other communities.
fox10phoenix.com
Human remains, including a skull, found in remote desert area of Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Buckeye Police say human remains were found in a remote area of the desert on Saturday, Jan. 7. Among the remains, police say a skull and other bones were found near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue around 1 p.m. "Investigators are currently processing the scene. The remains...
kjzz.org
Tempe forced hundreds of unsheltered people out the Salt River. Where did they go?
Every day, some 100,000 vehicles drive a stretch of the Red Mountain Loop 202 in Tempe that abuts the Salt River, where hundreds of unhoused people used to live. All that remained until recently were a few tents, trash and discarded items. In a city that doesn’t have a purpose-built shelter, where did the people living in the riverbed go? And what mechanisms are in place to help Tempe’s unhoused population?
AZFamily
DPS trooper injured in Phoenix after ramming into car to stop alleged wrong-way driver
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -– Investigators say an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was injured after ramming a wrong-way driver’s car in Phoenix late Sunday night. According to DPS, the crash occurred on the westbound Loop 202 at 40th Street around 11:30 p.m. Investigators said that a trooper tried to pull over 52-year-old Kelley McNaughton when she looped around and started driving the wrong way to lose the trooper. The trooper performed a pit maneuver where troopers tactically ram into a vehicle to stop the other driver, often in pursuits. Investigators say that when the trooper crashed into her car, McNaughton collided with another vehicle. She was taken into custody. The driver of the third vehicle wasn’t hurt.
roselawgroupreporter.com
I-10 widening fails to get federal aid
CASA GRANDE — Widening of Interstate 10 from Casa Grande to Chandler will not be aided by a $360 federal grant as hoped by state and local officials. Casa Grande Mayor Craig McFarland announced Tuesday night at the end of a City Council meeting that the grant had not been approved because of priority given to “intermodal” projects, including pedestrian access.
ABC 15 News
Driver rammed by trooper, taken into custody near Loop 202 and 44th Street
PHOENIX — A woman is in custody after a trooper rammed her vehicle following an attempted traffic stop in Phoenix overnight. Arizona Department of Public Safety say the incident happened around 11 p.m. Sunday when a trooper tried to stop a vehicle along Loop 202 near 44th Street. The...
Over Easy to Take Up Residence in Peoria’s Shops at Lake Pleasant Development
The new shopping center, which is due to open this fall, also includes an In-N-Out, Raising Cane’s, and Handel’s Ice Cream.
