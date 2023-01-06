ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

Phoenix traffic eases on I-17 near Pinnacle Peak Road after car fire

PHOENIX - Traffic in Phoenix was backed up on I-17 near Pinnacle Peak Road due to a car fire Sunday night, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. "Traffic is being directed through the site in the HOV and left lanes. Please be prepared to slow down and merge over," ADOT said in a tweet at 6:46 p.m. By 7:39 p.m., ADOT confirmed traffic was flowing once again after moving the car that caught fire to the side of the road.
PHOENIX, AZ
Drivers weigh in as ADOT set to begin its pavement improvement program along parts of US-60

MESA, Ariz. - A 14-mile rough patch on the US-60 in the East Valley is finally getting an upgrade, beginning this weekend. The project has a goal of improving pavement along the freeway, between Loop 101 and Loop 202. Since the State Legislature provided the funding as part of the 2022-2023 budget, officials were able to accelerate the project's start date by several months.
MESA, AZ
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More rain and snow possible on Tuesday

PHOENIX — A cold front is on the way!. Valley highs will top out in the low 70s Tuesday afternoon before falling into the 60s on Wednesday. We're also tracking high winds, rain and snow as that front moves across our state. Rain and snow showers will develop first...
PHOENIX, AZ
Execs offer Mesa stern advice on development plan

As the new year starts, Mesa is kicking off the process of updating its General Plan, a process it must undergo every 10 years. The plan sets out a vision for development in the city and is a year-long effort involving surveys, discussions and meetings with the public and various stakeholders.
MESA, AZ
Million-dollar home prices not dropping as much in metro Phoenix

Metro Phoenix’s luxury home sales are not slowing as much as the rest of the housing market. That’s not typical. Often the million-dollar housing market slows first, with any bumps in the stock market and emerging concerns over a potential recession. Valley million-dollar home sales were down about...
PHOENIX, AZ
Meet the store manager at the new Home Depot in San Tan Valley

George Page, manager of The Home Depot, San Tan ValleyPhoto byThe Home Depot. Scheduled to open on January 12, the new Home Depot located at 1400 West Hunt Highway, has become one of the most anticipated retail builds for the residents of San Tan Valley. Some locals are excited to spend their money nearby instead of having to drive to other communities.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
Tempe forced hundreds of unsheltered people out the Salt River. Where did they go?

Every day, some 100,000 vehicles drive a stretch of the Red Mountain Loop 202 in Tempe that abuts the Salt River, where hundreds of unhoused people used to live. All that remained until recently were a few tents, trash and discarded items. In a city that doesn’t have a purpose-built shelter, where did the people living in the riverbed go? And what mechanisms are in place to help Tempe’s unhoused population?
TEMPE, AZ
DPS trooper injured in Phoenix after ramming into car to stop alleged wrong-way driver

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -– Investigators say an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was injured after ramming a wrong-way driver’s car in Phoenix late Sunday night. According to DPS, the crash occurred on the westbound Loop 202 at 40th Street around 11:30 p.m. Investigators said that a trooper tried to pull over 52-year-old Kelley McNaughton when she looped around and started driving the wrong way to lose the trooper. The trooper performed a pit maneuver where troopers tactically ram into a vehicle to stop the other driver, often in pursuits. Investigators say that when the trooper crashed into her car, McNaughton collided with another vehicle. She was taken into custody. The driver of the third vehicle wasn’t hurt.
PHOENIX, AZ
I-10 widening fails to get federal aid

CASA GRANDE — Widening of Interstate 10 from Casa Grande to Chandler will not be aided by a $360 federal grant as hoped by state and local officials. Casa Grande Mayor Craig McFarland announced Tuesday night at the end of a City Council meeting that the grant had not been approved because of priority given to “intermodal” projects, including pedestrian access.
CASA GRANDE, AZ

