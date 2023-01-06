ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

House GOP to focus COVID panel on virus origins, pandemic spending

Republicans have significantly retooled the focus of the House panel investigating the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, a move that aligns with the new majority’s oversight focus.  As part of the rules package that passed the House 220-213 on Monday night, the 12-member Select Committee on the Coronavirus Response will be charged with examining…
Roll Call Online

Congress tightens screws on Chinese tech purchases, collaboration

Lawmakers added new restrictions and limitations late last year on Chinese entities trying to buy U.S. high-tech companies as well as a ban on collaboration between American and Chinese government agencies in several technology sectors. The provisions included in the fiscal 2023 spending legislation enacted at the end of December...
Roll Call Online

Ethics group seeks investigation of Santos campaign finances

Freshman Rep. George Santos, the New York Republican who became embroiled in scandal after news reports cast doubt on his stated biography and on his campaign expenditures, faced yet another complaint Monday. The Campaign Legal Center, a Washington group that focuses on political money laws, filed a 50-page complaint with...
Roll Call Online

McCarthy concessions raise stakes on budget, debt limit

The deal between Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his conservative detractors lays a foundation for the massive spending cuts that some want, but it also sets up a daunting challenge for GOP lawmakers who want to keep the government functioning after winning control of the House. By increasing the difficulty of...
The Hill

A reality check for the progressive left

In my nearly 28 years with the FBI, I conducted a substantial number of interviews. Whether interviewing a crime victim, a witness, or the target of an investigation, I found that certain themes consistently emerged. And the overarching theme was that people tend to view the world through their own unique prism, depending on their…

