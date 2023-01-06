Read full article on original website
Lake County News
Suspected DUI wreck kills Clearlake man
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities said driving under the influence is believed to be a factor in a four-vehicle wreck on Monday morning that killed a Clearlake man and injured four others. Gregory J. Zachreson, 58, died at the scene of the crash, which occurred at 10:46 a.m. Monday...
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Monday, Dec. 26
Occurred at Forbes Apartments on S Forbes. IFO 1ST ADD - UNLOCKED VEH WAS BROKEN INTO AND STRIPPED OF STEREO EQUIPMENT AND RP'S PURSE WAS TAKEN/ VEH HAS BEEN PARKED THERE SINCE 1700 HRS/ PROP HAS SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS/ ASSOC VEH; GRY TOYOTA COROLLA. Disposition: REPORT TAKEN. 08:19 FOLLOW UP 2212260019.
Lake County News
Kelseyville Artisan Market planned Jan. 15
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — Come check out the Kelseyville Business Association's winter/spring seasonal pop-up, the Kelseyville Artisan Market, on Sunday, Jan. 15. The market will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kelseyville Event Center, 5345 Third St. It will offer more than 20 designers and makers...
Lake County News
Helping Paws: ‘Malachi,’ ‘Tyson’ and this week’s dogs
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has many new dogs this week, from big fuzzy ones to little ones. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of Alaskan malamute, Belgian Malinois, Chihuahua, German shepherd, hound, husky, Labrador retriever, pit bull, Schipperke, shepherd and terrier.
Lake County News
Purrfect Pals: ‘Leo,’ ‘Star,’ ‘Cris’ and ‘Sonny’
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has four adult cats waiting to meet new families. Call Lake County Animal Care and Control at 707-263-0278 or visit the shelter online for information on visiting or adopting. The following cats at the shelter have been cleared for...
Lake County News
Lakeport Planning Commission to discuss new apartment complex proposal
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lakeport Planning Commission will start off the new year considering a new affordable housing complex for the city and a request for a permit to allow residential use at a commercial property. The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the...
Lake County News
LAKEPORT, Calif. — The Lakeport Economic Development Advisory Committee will start off the new year with officer elections and getting update from city and chamber of commerce officials.
The committee, or LEDAC, will meet via Zoom from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the council chambers at Lakeport City Hall, 225 Park St. It is open to the public. The meeting also will be available via Zoom: Meeting ID, 880 3641 4661; pass code, 202031. Dial by your location, 1-346-248-7799.
