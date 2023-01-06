Read full article on original website
[UPDATES]Law Enforcement Pursuing Stolen Motorcycle in Ukiah Valley
Scanner traffic beginning around 8:15 p.m. this evening indicates law enforcement is actively pursuing a black motorcycle attempting to flee officers at a high rate of speed. The motorcycle is reportedly stolen out of San Francisco and was sighted by local law enforcement driving recklessly and doing wheelies before the pursuit began.
Suspected DUI wreck kills Clearlake man
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities said driving under the influence is believed to be a factor in a four-vehicle wreck on Monday morning that killed a Clearlake man and injured four others. Gregory J. Zachreson, 58, died at the scene of the crash, which occurred at 10:46 a.m. Monday...
Covelo Man Arrested in Connection With Yolo County Shooting
On 12-31-2022, at about 0702 hours, Ukiah PD received an informational message from Yolo County Communications Center advising Northern California agencies to be on the lookout (BOLO) for subjects and a vehicle involved in a reported shooting that occurred in Woodland Ca. The bulletin included the vehicle description and three suspect names who were believed to be involved in the incident. One of the suspects was the registered owner of an involved vehicle, Quade Smith, a 20-year-old male who resided in Covelo. Quade Smith also had a local warrant involving violent charges that was issued on 12/29/2022.
One Dead, Two with Major Injuries Including DUI Suspect After Four-Vehicle Collision in Lake County
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol Clearlake Office:. On 01/09/2023 at approximately 1046 hours, Bradley Jones of Lakeport, was driving a 1999 Chrysler Concorde southbound on SR-29 at the intersection of Argonaut Rd. Gary Moore of Finley was driving a 2021 Honda Passport northbound on SR-29 just south of Argonaut Rd. Timothy Laubach was driving a 2001 Ford Focus northbound on SR-29 to the rear of Moore. Gregory Zachreson was a passenger in the Ford. Andrew Pick was driving a 2008 Mercedes C300 northbound on SR-29 to the rear of Laubach. Isis Martinez was a passenger in the Mercedes. Jones drove the Chrysler south over the solid double yellow lines into the northbound lane. The Chrysler struck the Honda head-on. The Chrysler continued south in the northbound lane and struck the Ford head-on. The Mercedes was unable to avoid the collision and struck the Chrysler head-on. Jones suffered major injuries and was transported to the hospital. Moore was uninjured. Laubach suffered major injuries and was transported to the hospital. Zachreson suffered fatal injuries and passed away at the collision scene. Pick suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. Martinez suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. Driving Under the Influence (DUI) is believed to be a contributing factor in this collision and Jones was arrested at the scene. CHP reminds motorists to designate a sober driver and always wear a seatbelt.
Lakeport Police logs: Monday, Dec. 26
Occurred at Forbes Apartments on S Forbes. IFO 1ST ADD - UNLOCKED VEH WAS BROKEN INTO AND STRIPPED OF STEREO EQUIPMENT AND RP'S PURSE WAS TAKEN/ VEH HAS BEEN PARKED THERE SINCE 1700 HRS/ PROP HAS SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS/ ASSOC VEH; GRY TOYOTA COROLLA. Disposition: REPORT TAKEN. 08:19 FOLLOW UP 2212260019.
Kerplunk! Truck Takes a Swim Near Blue Lakes
Around 4:20 this afternoon a Toyota truck dared to go where no other has gone before: for a swim in the flood waters of Blue Lakes. Initial reports described a truck with water up to the doors near the intersection of State Route 20 and Scotts Valley Road. The vehicle’s occupants were reportedly on the roof necessitating a water rescue. When rescue personnel arrived, they found all occupants were uninjured and once again on dry land.
Santa Rosa Police Recover Stolen Property in Probation Search at Motel
Nearly $10,000 in stolen property was recovered during a probation search in a motel room on Cleveland Avenue. Santa Rosa police conducted the search of Claudia Gonzalez-Ortega’s room on Sunday morning as she was on probation for an attempted robbery and possession of burglary tools conviction in 2021. Police also arrested Driden Adrian Estrada for attempted grand theft, possession of burglary tools, and possession of stolen property. Police found many stolen items valuing over $9,200 — a lot of the stuff was stolen from a local department store. Detective are actively working on identifying additional victims and returning the property.
CHP Releases Information on Crash That Killed PG&E Contractor in Mendo Providing Storm Response
37-year-old Elk Grove man Edgar Castillo was killed on the morning of Saturday, January 7, 2023, in a vehicle accident on Mountain View Road near Manchester. Castillo was in Mendocino County working as a contractor for PG&E clearing vegetation associated with the recent storms. After the vehicle was unable to...
Elk Grove Man in Mendocino County Assisting with Storm Cleanup Dies After Work Truck Overturns
37-year-old Elk Grove man Edgar Castillo worked for a Pacific Gas and Electric contractor clearing debris and vegetation. He was in Mendocino County this last Saturday, January 7, 2023, heading to the coast to do his part in cleaning up the mess left by the recent winter storms. Tragically, he...
Missing Man Found Deceased at the Base of a Remote Mendocino County Cliff
Yesterday afternoon, January 7, 2023, a man was reported missing in the remote northwest corner of Mendocino County. Tragically today, a searcher located him deceased at the base of a cliff in that area. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Captain Greg Van Patten told us his agency was informed on Saturday...
Somehow a Hatchback Found Itself Atop a Lake County Roundabout
The risks of the road are ever-present for North Coast residents. But, sometimes the results of a traffic accident are not scary or tragic, but just plain wacky. Today, just before 1:00 p.m., a Nissan Sentra hatchback approached the roundabout in the Lake County town of Nice where State Route 20 intersects with the Nice-Lucerne Cutoff.
Suspected Drug Dealer with Fentanyl Arrested in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa Police have arrested a transient for possessing drugs for sale, including fentanyl. An officer was on patrol Sunday evening in a shopping center parking lot in the 800-block of Hopper Avenue when he located a suspiciously parked vehicle. He contacted the occupant, 36-year-old Corey Williams, and determined he was on probation. The officer searched the car and found 2.3 ounces of fentanyl, 5 and a half grams of meth, a scale, and narcotics packaging. Williams arrested under the suspicion he intended to sell the drugs. The seized fentanyl equates to over 32,000 lethal doses, which could kill about 20% of the population of Santa Rosa.
Mendocino County Coast Woman Dies After Tree Falls on Home
Details are limited at this point, but scanner traffic indicates tragedy struck early this morning when a woman was killed after a tree crashed down on a Mendocino Coast home. Around 1:21 a.m. emergency medical personnel and firefighters were dispatched to the 27000 block of Highway 1 between Fort Bragg and Westport after a “tree crashed into a house” and struck a woman within causing traumatic injuries.
‘This is why we can’t have nice things’: Willits Police Smacked by DUI Driver, They Say
This is a Facebook post from the Willits Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. This is why we can’t have nice things…. During the wee hours of last night, Officer Basurto...
North Bay couple braves freezing temps for days without heat as gas delivery delayed
After five days with no heat in the North Bay's freezing temperatures, the couple called 7 On Your Side.
Police seek witnesses to Petaluma hit-and-run crash
PETALUMA -- Police in Petaluma were asking for the public's help identifying the people involved in a hit-and-run collision Wednesday afternoon.A 45-year-old Petaluma man was struck at about 5:43 p.m. as he crossed Sonoma Mountain Parkway just north of East Washington Street, police said in a statement on Friday.The victim was struck by a vehicle in the lane closest to the sidewalk and was thrown into the far lane, where he was struck by another vehicle. Police are looking for anyone who might have seen the collision to help identify that vehicle or its driver.The victim was taken to a Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries and was in stable condition on Friday, police said.
Road Closures Remain as Flooding and Storm Damage Wallop Mendocino County
Recent storms continue to complicate life in Mendocino County this Monday morning. Flooding and storm damage has prompted closures of local thoroughfares and warnings from one local fire agency to “stay off of the roads today.”. Here are the major closures residents should be aware of them before hitting...
Kelseyville Artisan Market planned Jan. 15
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — Come check out the Kelseyville Business Association's winter/spring seasonal pop-up, the Kelseyville Artisan Market, on Sunday, Jan. 15. The market will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kelseyville Event Center, 5345 Third St. It will offer more than 20 designers and makers...
Aggressive Dogs, Child Endangerment – Ukiah Police Logs 01.06.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
One Dies After Vehicle Overturns Northeast of Point Arena
We bring sad news this morning after a traffic accident resulted in a fatality around 7:45 a.m. on Mountain View Road. Initial reports indicated a pickup truck was overturned on the 41000 block of Mountain View Road where a party was reportedly trapped in the vehicle and required extrication. When...
