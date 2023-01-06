Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
People of Glenn County handle flooding issues.
WILLOWS, Calif. - Many roads in Glenn County remain closed because of the storms. The county closed about a dozen roads, and with more bad weather moving in, they're urging you to be careful if you're on the roads tonight. The Deputy Director of Emergency Services, Amy Travis, says you...
NBC Bay Area
North Bay Storm Troubles: Flooded Roads, Water Rescues
Monday was a wild day in the North Bay as residents and crews dealt with water rescues, flooded streets and power outages. At Slusser Road in Sonoma County, two cars were submerged in the middle of the road after the drivers tried to navigate through deep and dangerous water. "They...
mendofever.com
Road Closures Remain as Flooding and Storm Damage Wallop Mendocino County
Recent storms continue to complicate life in Mendocino County this Monday morning. Flooding and storm damage has prompted closures of local thoroughfares and warnings from one local fire agency to “stay off of the roads today.”. Here are the major closures residents should be aware of them before hitting...
mendofever.com
Elk Grove Man in Mendocino County Assisting with Storm Cleanup Dies After Work Truck Overturns
37-year-old Elk Grove man Edgar Castillo worked for a Pacific Gas and Electric contractor clearing debris and vegetation. He was in Mendocino County this last Saturday, January 7, 2023, heading to the coast to do his part in cleaning up the mess left by the recent winter storms. Tragically, he...
The Mendocino Voice
Flood control release at Lake Mendocino possible from Thursday onward
MENDOCINO Co, CA, 1/9/23 — Lake Mendocino is experiencing substantially increased water levels at the beginning of 2023 thanks to a series of atmospheric rivers hitting the region. According to data published by Sonoma Water, on Monday the lake had reached 112% of its target water supply curve. To prevent flooding, water may be released from Lake Mendocino no earlier than Thursday.
kymkemp.com
Slide Forces Evacuation of Apartment Building in Rio Dell
Another housing unit is being lost in the beleaguered City of Rio Dell this morning. A slide is forcing the occupants out of the six-unit building at 30 Wildwood Avenue. The residents learned how serious the problem was after Rio Dell Police knocked on their doors at about 9 a.m. with the news they must leave immediately.
mendofever.com
Broken Fire Hydrant on Willits’s Main Street Causes Geyser
A broken fire hydrant sent a geyser of water skyward this evening in Willits on the 200 block of South Main Street in front of JD Redhouse and Company. A witness on the scene said law enforcement had a van pulled over near the area of the geyser and were conducting what appeared to be a sobriety test, suggesting the subject could have struck the hydrant.
mendofever.com
Highway 175 Closes as the Waters of the Russian River Rise
As of 5:00 p.m. today, Caltrans has confirmed that State Route 175, the east-west corridor between Hopland and Lake County, has closed due to flooding. The earliest estimate for reopening is Monday, January 9 around 11:00 a.m. In the last few hours, multiple major thoroughfares in Mendocino County have been...
The Mendocino Voice
Monday storm updates: 1, 128 and 175 closed due to flooding, thousands without power, Tuesday’s forecast and more (UPDATED 7:24 p.m.)
This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below. 1/9/23 7:24 p.m. — Bud Snider Park (also called Willits City Park) is...
KDRV
BREAKING: U.S. Highway 101 closed due to landslide
PORT ORFORD, Ore. -- According to the Curry County Emergency Management team, all lanes of U.S. Highway 101 are closed about 12 miles south of Port Orford. At milepost 312 a landslide beneath the highway look out a portion of the road. The Oregon Department of Transportation expects this will...
mendofever.com
CHP Releases Information on Crash That Killed PG&E Contractor in Mendo Providing Storm Response
37-year-old Elk Grove man Edgar Castillo was killed on the morning of Saturday, January 7, 2023, in a vehicle accident on Mountain View Road near Manchester. Castillo was in Mendocino County working as a contractor for PG&E clearing vegetation associated with the recent storms. After the vehicle was unable to...
actionnewsnow.com
Glenn County road closures
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - 2:15 PM UPDATE - The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office issued a list of road closures due to storms as of 7 a.m. Sunday morning. GCSO says County Road 99 W is now reopened from County Road 39 to County Road 48. All previously announced closures remain closed.
kymkemp.com
Tree lands on Beverly Drive house, kills utilities for Pneumonia Gulch: Mad River Union
SUNNY BRAE – Tall trees swaying alarmingly in high winds gave up one of their number Saturday evening, as a redwood tree crashed into a home at 1551 Beverly Drive. The tree appeared to cleave part of a bedroom from the house, leaving the severed portion listing at an odd angle. No injuries were reported.
Lake County News
Suspected DUI wreck kills Clearlake man
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities said driving under the influence is believed to be a factor in a four-vehicle wreck on Monday morning that killed a Clearlake man and injured four others. Gregory J. Zachreson, 58, died at the scene of the crash, which occurred at 10:46 a.m. Monday...
mendofever.com
Lake Mendocino Rising: Winter Storms Ease Drought Concerns But Renew Fears of Flood
On a soggy weekend, all eyes are on Lake Mendocino, the rapidly filling reservoir behind Coyote Dam north of Ukiah. The surging east fork of the Russian River is fast filling up the lake, promising to end three years of drought conditions with current levels on Saturday reaching close to 100 percent of the target water supply level for the coming year, according to local and state water officials.
Several Sonoma Co. schools will remain closed due to severe weather
Some Sonoma County schools will remain closed on Monday due to severe weather.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 9:27 p.m.: Reopened] Hwy 36 Closed Near Bridgeville After Tree and Power Lines Collapse Onto Road
Hwy 36 near Bridgeville is closed at mile marker 23.3, according to a post made at 7:01 p.m. on Caltrans District 1 Facebook page. This is “due to trees and power lines in the roadway.”. Sadly, “There is no expected time to be reopened, Caltrans reports. Normally, you...
'Too fast': Weekend storm brings flooding, mudslides and toppled trees to North Bay
In the North Bay, many are cleaning up and drying out after the last round of storms brought thunder, lightning and flooding to the region.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman found dead in Northern California recycling truck
EUREKA, Calif. - Police are investigating Sunday after a woman was found dead in a load of recycling picked up by a truck in Northern California. The body was discovered Thursday morning at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center in Humboldt County, according to the Eureka Police Department. Trucks deliver loads...
Lake County News
Kelseyville Artisan Market planned Jan. 15
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — Come check out the Kelseyville Business Association's winter/spring seasonal pop-up, the Kelseyville Artisan Market, on Sunday, Jan. 15. The market will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kelseyville Event Center, 5345 Third St. It will offer more than 20 designers and makers...
Comments / 0