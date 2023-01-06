Read full article on original website
Lake County News
Purrfect Pals: ‘Leo,’ ‘Star,’ ‘Cris’ and ‘Sonny’
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has four adult cats waiting to meet new families. Call Lake County Animal Care and Control at 707-263-0278 or visit the shelter online for information on visiting or adopting. The following cats at the shelter have been cleared for...
Lake County News
Kelseyville Artisan Market planned Jan. 15
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — Come check out the Kelseyville Business Association's winter/spring seasonal pop-up, the Kelseyville Artisan Market, on Sunday, Jan. 15. The market will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kelseyville Event Center, 5345 Third St. It will offer more than 20 designers and makers...
mendofever.com
Kerplunk! Truck Takes a Swim Near Blue Lakes
Around 4:20 this afternoon a Toyota truck dared to go where no other has gone before: for a swim in the flood waters of Blue Lakes. Initial reports described a truck with water up to the doors near the intersection of State Route 20 and Scotts Valley Road. The vehicle’s occupants were reportedly on the roof necessitating a water rescue. When rescue personnel arrived, they found all occupants were uninjured and once again on dry land.
Lake County News
Helping Paws: ‘Malachi,’ ‘Tyson’ and this week’s dogs
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has many new dogs this week, from big fuzzy ones to little ones. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of Alaskan malamute, Belgian Malinois, Chihuahua, German shepherd, hound, husky, Labrador retriever, pit bull, Schipperke, shepherd and terrier.
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Wednesday, Dec. 28
Officer initiated activity at Redbud Park, Lakeshore Dr, Clearlake. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Occurred at Kool & Kash Market on 40TH Ave. RP STS THAT HER EX GF WRECKED HER CAR IN A DITCH AND STOLE HER BELONGINGS AND BROKE ALMOST ALL THE WINDOWS / RP IS GOING TO GET THE VEH HERSELF BUT WOULD LIKE TO SPEAK TO AN OFC. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only.
Family of toddler killed in storm receives outpouring of support
OCCIDENTAL, Calif. (KRON) — An outpouring of community support has raised nearly $160,000 for the family of a toddler who was killed when a tree fell on their house during Wednesday’s storm. According to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, 2.5-year-old Aeon Tocchini was sitting on a couch in the living room at 5:30 p.m. when […]
mendofever.com
Somehow a Hatchback Found Itself Atop a Lake County Roundabout
The risks of the road are ever-present for North Coast residents. But, sometimes the results of a traffic accident are not scary or tragic, but just plain wacky. Today, just before 1:00 p.m., a Nissan Sentra hatchback approached the roundabout in the Lake County town of Nice where State Route 20 intersects with the Nice-Lucerne Cutoff.
Pleasanton family escapes falling 100-foot tree that broke through windows, roof during storm
"The second I walked to the front of the house to go look at the front, that's when I heard my wife scream, 'It's coming down!'"
sonomamag.com
Modern Santa Rosa Farmhouse with Stunning Views Just Hit the Market
Much of contemporary architecture revolves around the concept of “living lightly on the land,” making new dwellings blend more seamlessly with the surrounding landscape and designing homes in such a way that nature can be brought inside via large windows and sliding glass doors while compelling the homeowner to step outside.
Lake County News
Suspected DUI wreck kills Clearlake man
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities said driving under the influence is believed to be a factor in a four-vehicle wreck on Monday morning that killed a Clearlake man and injured four others. Gregory J. Zachreson, 58, died at the scene of the crash, which occurred at 10:46 a.m. Monday...
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Coast Woman Dies After Tree Falls on Home
Details are limited at this point, but scanner traffic indicates tragedy struck early this morning when a woman was killed after a tree crashed down on a Mendocino Coast home. Around 1:21 a.m. emergency medical personnel and firefighters were dispatched to the 27000 block of Highway 1 between Fort Bragg and Westport after a “tree crashed into a house” and struck a woman within causing traumatic injuries.
'We're not done': Russian River forecast to flood amid California storms
Guerneville is no stranger to such disasters.
North Bay couple braves freezing temps for days without heat as gas delivery delayed
After five days with no heat in the North Bay's freezing temperatures, the couple called 7 On Your Side.
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Tuesday, Dec. 27
Occurred at Sutter Lakeside Hospital on Hill Road East. KNOWN FEMALE IS SCREAMING AND NOT COOPERATING WITH STAFF. Disposition: GENERAL SERVICES RENDERED. Officer initiated activity at Safeway, 11TH, Lakeport. PLOT - OUT W/ONE. Disposition: CITIZENS ASSIST. 05:00 FOLLOW UP 2212270016. Officer initiated activity at Tower Mart, Lakeport Bl, Lakeport. Disposition:...
Man arrested for allegedly robbing Napa bank
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Napa police arrested a man Thursday afternoon for allegedly robbing a bank in Napa, according to a social media post. Around 4:26 p.m. Thursday, police officers responded to a report of a robbery at U.S. Bank on the 800 block of Jefferson Street. On the scene, officers said they were told […]
mendofever.com
Highway 175 Closes as the Waters of the Russian River Rise
As of 5:00 p.m. today, Caltrans has confirmed that State Route 175, the east-west corridor between Hopland and Lake County, has closed due to flooding. The earliest estimate for reopening is Monday, January 9 around 11:00 a.m. In the last few hours, multiple major thoroughfares in Mendocino County have been...
Toddler killed during storm in Sonoma County identified
OCCIDENTAL, Calif. (KRON) — A 2-year-old boy who was killed during Wednesday night’s rainstorm has been identified by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and his family. The toddler, Aeon Tocchini, died after a redwood tree crashed on top of his home in Occidental, Calif., on Joy Road. The rural area is heavily wooded and studded […]
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County, Dry Creek tribe poised to extend agreement banning casinos near Petaluma for another decade
A longstanding agreement between Sonoma County and the Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians is poised to be extended another decade, preventing the tribe from building a casino near Petaluma’s southern border until at least 2035. “We have come a long way in our intergovernmental relationships and this...
mendofever.com
Jury Finds Ukiah Woman Guilty of Driving Under the Influence
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney:. A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned from its deliberations Friday afternoon to announce it had found the trial defendant guilty as charged. Defendant Paloma Victoria Rodriguez Irizarry, age 39, of Ukiah, was convicted of having driven...
KTVU FOX 2
California utility worker dies in crash while working to clear storm debris
MANCHESTER, Calif. - A utility worker died, and a second worker was critically injured, when they crashed on their way to clean storm debris and restore power in Northern California. The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a fatal rollover crash about 7:50 a.m. Saturday in the...
