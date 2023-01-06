ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeannette, PA

YAHOO!

Police arrest Indiana man accused of strangling pregnant girlfriend

Jan. 9—Santa Fe police arrested an Indiana man Sunday and accused him of battering and strangling his pregnant girlfriend before barricading himself inside her apartment, prompting a short standoff with a SWAT team. Adam Evans, 27, faces a variety of charges, including aggravated battery against a household member and...
INDIANA STATE
YAHOO!

Armed man barricaded in Holland Township business taken into custody

HOLLAND TWP. — A man, 82, who spent most of the afternoon barricaded in Property Law Solutions, 44 E. Lakewood Boulevard, has been taken into custody. Deputies were dispatched around 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, after receiving an emergency call. Police were told a man entered the business and threatened employees while brandishing two knives.
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, NJ
YAHOO!

Drug task force makes weekend arrests for meth, marijuana

Jan. 10—One police search led to another for a New York man who is now facing drug charges in Morgantown after a police investigation into a separate crime revealed a large amount of pre-packaged methamphetamine at his residence. On Jan. 6, detectives with the Morgantown Police Department (MPD) executed...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YAHOO!

Missouri women charged with drug possession in Clay County

Jan. 9—WEST POINT — A traffic stop by the Clay County Sheriff's Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics resulted in the arrest of two Missouri women on felony drug charges. On Jan. 3, authorities pulled over the vehicle occupied by Rebecca Lynn Dickinson, 32, and Jodi Lynn...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
YAHOO!

Kohberger housed in small jail with mix of alleged criminals

Jan. 7—The suspected killer of four University of Idaho students is jailed among 20 inmates facing felony and misdemeanor charges. Twenty-one inmates, including accused killer Bryan Kohberger, were housed in the Latah County Jail as of Friday afternoon. Kohberger is in his own cell. The jail, which is connected...
MOSCOW, ID
YAHOO!

Western Kentucky prosecutor to resign rather than face impeachment

One of the two Kentucky commonwealth attorneys facing impeachment for misconduct in office has decided to resign. Rick Boling, elected prosecutor in Christian County, will resign Feb. 28, according to Rep. Jason Nemes, who last week introduced resolutions to consider the impeachment of Boling and Ronnie Goldy Jr., the elected prosecutor for the 21st Judicial Circuit.
KENTUCKY STATE

