cryptonewsz.com
RPC endpoints run by Solana Foundation go offline
Solana Status sent out a tweet to let people know that RPC endpoints run by the Solana Foundation aren’t working right now because a bug was found in the test release 1.14. Members have been asked to switch to the 1.13 test release until the team does the repairs.
Rumors Are Swirling That Elon Musk Is Buying Google — Details
The new year is a time to set goals for everyone, including billionaires like Elon Musk. Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 has many people speculating about what company he may consider adding to his shopping cart in 2023. Article continues below advertisement. One rumor circulating on social media...
History says there are very strong odds the stock market gains 20% this year after taking a beating in 2022, Fundstrat says
The market bloodbath of 2022 signals positive returns for stocks this year, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. He noted that stocks were flat only 11% of the time after a negative year, whereas the market saw strong gains 53% of the time. Lee previously estimated the S&P 500 would gain...
dailyhodl.com
Mark Cuban Makes Prediction on Next Crypto ‘Scandal,’ Warns of Potential Implosion if Exposed: Report
Billionaire and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban has a prediction on what could be the next thing that rocks the crypto industry. In a new interview with The Street, Cuban says he believes the next “implosion” in crypto markets will stem from a realization that much of the trading volume on centralized digital asset exchanges is in fact wash trading.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Says Worst of the Bear Market Is Over – But There’s a Catch
A popular crypto trader known for accurately calling the bottom of the 2018 Bitcoin (BTC) cycle says the worst of the bear market has come to an end. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Smart Contracter tells his 217,400 Twitter followers that even though the start of the new year may bring a new low, market conditions will start to improve.
Lumber market must weather a 'treacherous' 2023 after last year's staggering 66% price crash as a US housing slump deepens
Rising mortgage rates caused the US housing market to falter, leading to a significant slowdown in demand for lumber in 2022.
7 reasons why global stocks are set to crush their US counterparts for the first time in 15 years, according to Bank of America
A 15-year-long trend of US stocks outperforming global peers is set to reverse in 2023, according to Bank of America. The bank expects international stocks to handily outperform US stocks as interest rates remain higher for longer. These are the seven reasons why BofA thinks investors should favor global stocks...
Legendary investor Bill Miller says he's shorting Tesla because the EV maker has a looming competition problem: 'If it goes up, I'll short more'
Legendary value investor Bill Miller is shorting Tesla because of stiff auto-market competition. Miller told CNBC on Friday that Tesla is starting to lose market share as more electric vehicles hit the road. "It's a phenomenal company but it's not worth $380 billion. I shorted it recently," Miller said. Legendary...
cryptogazette.com
New Ethereum Prediction Is Revealed
The crypto market continues to look good at the end of the weekend. Check out the latest prediciton about Ethereum below. A popular crypto strategist is predicting a surge for one AI-focused token while updating his forecast for Ethereum (ETH) and Lido DAO (LDO). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa said recently...
1 High-Yield Dividend Stock to Add to Your Portfolio for Passive Income
Communications solutions provider Motorola (MSI) is well-positioned to achieve solid top and bottom-line growth in the upcoming quarters, driven by strong demand and a robust funding environment. Moreover, the company...
Tesla Stock Stages Reversal Off 52-Week Low. Now Check the Chart.
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report stock hit a 52-week low early on Friday and it was hard to imagine that investor sentiment could get much worse. The stock market was mixed on Jan. 6 following a jobs report that was stronger than expected but also had lower-than-expected wage growth.
Elon Musk Sends Subtle Message to Disenchanted Tesla Shareholders
The CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturer is under unprecedented pressure from retail investors.
Markets are wrong to think things will return to normal and should brace for an era of tumult, debt, and high interest rates, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers says
Markets are wrong to think things will return to normal this year, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said. He warned investors to brace for a new period of debt, tumult, and volatile interest rates. "This is going to be remembered as the year when we recognized that we were heading...
Top Speed
The Tesla Model Y Is About To Get More Affordable
Throughout the automaker's history, the Model Y has always been the most affordable way to own a Tesla crossover SUV. Of course, that is if you consider its $65,990 entry price for the 330-mile Long Range model to be affordable in the first place. For the majority of car buyers, that's simply too much money, but that's about to change this year as Tesla is reportedly preparing the drop the price of the Model Y by a significant amount.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Trillion Dollar Weapon
Tesla is quietly building up a trillion dollar weapon. It's a division that will be just as big or bigger than its car business. Tesla is quietly building a trillion dollar weapon. Tesla built the world's largest Lithium-ion battery built in Hornsdale, South Australia, using Tesla's Megapack batteries. In its first year of operation, it saved $40 million and helped stabilize the electricity grid.
msn.com
‘Markets are going to get rocked’ as Fed is likely to push rates higher, economist warns
The Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates more than the markets now expect, says Ricardo Reis, an economist at the London School of Economics. “Markets are going to get rocked,” Reis told MarketWatch on the sidelines of the American Economic Association annual meeting in New Orleans on Saturday.
cryptonewsz.com
Huobi users fear solvency concerns amidst high layoffs & withdrawals
Things look grim for Huobi due to a hike in withdrawals from the platform. Users have shared fears regarding the centralized exchange’s solvency capabilities. A major reason behind such fears is reported suggesting layoffs to be conducted by Huobi. In addition, the crypto market has always been prone to rumors, making the situation even worse. Even now, Huobi stands among the top ten crypto exchanges in terms of volume.
Panasonic announces 'life changing' smart glasses
Panasonic and Biel Glasses have announced a new pair of smart glasses to aid mobility for the visually impaired
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: This data clarifies whether investors should remain in fear or go all in
Investors remain terrified of trading BTC despite a possible bullish breakout. Altcoins dominated the market in the first week of 2023; although on-chain signals protected a BTC market balance. The antics of Bitcoin [BTC] over the last few months have been swindled in unpredictability, leading many investors torn between aping...
Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys More Tesla and Trims Nvidia Stake
Asset manager Cathie Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has fallen 61% over the past year and 79% from its February 2021 peak.
