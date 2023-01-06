ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptonewsz.com

RPC endpoints run by Solana Foundation go offline

Solana Status sent out a tweet to let people know that RPC endpoints run by the Solana Foundation aren’t working right now because a bug was found in the test release 1.14. Members have been asked to switch to the 1.13 test release until the team does the repairs.
MarketRealist

Rumors Are Swirling That Elon Musk Is Buying Google — Details

The new year is a time to set goals for everyone, including billionaires like Elon Musk. Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 has many people speculating about what company he may consider adding to his shopping cart in 2023. Article continues below advertisement. One rumor circulating on social media...
cryptogazette.com

New Ethereum Prediction Is Revealed

The crypto market continues to look good at the end of the weekend. Check out the latest prediciton about Ethereum below. A popular crypto strategist is predicting a surge for one AI-focused token while updating his forecast for Ethereum (ETH) and Lido DAO (LDO). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa said recently...
TheStreet

Tesla Stock Stages Reversal Off 52-Week Low. Now Check the Chart.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report stock hit a 52-week low early on Friday and it was hard to imagine that investor sentiment could get much worse. The stock market was mixed on Jan. 6 following a jobs report that was stronger than expected but also had lower-than-expected wage growth.
Top Speed

The Tesla Model Y Is About To Get More Affordable

Throughout the automaker's history, the Model Y has always been the most affordable way to own a Tesla crossover SUV. Of course, that is if you consider its $65,990 entry price for the 330-mile Long Range model to be affordable in the first place. For the majority of car buyers, that's simply too much money, but that's about to change this year as Tesla is reportedly preparing the drop the price of the Model Y by a significant amount.
torquenews.com

Tesla's Trillion Dollar Weapon

Tesla is quietly building up a trillion dollar weapon. It's a division that will be just as big or bigger than its car business. Tesla is quietly building a trillion dollar weapon. Tesla built the world's largest Lithium-ion battery built in Hornsdale, South Australia, using Tesla's Megapack batteries. In its first year of operation, it saved $40 million and helped stabilize the electricity grid.
cryptonewsz.com

Huobi users fear solvency concerns amidst high layoffs & withdrawals

Things look grim for Huobi due to a hike in withdrawals from the platform. Users have shared fears regarding the centralized exchange’s solvency capabilities. A major reason behind such fears is reported suggesting layoffs to be conducted by Huobi. In addition, the crypto market has always been prone to rumors, making the situation even worse. Even now, Huobi stands among the top ten crypto exchanges in terms of volume.
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: This data clarifies whether investors should remain in fear or go all in

Investors remain terrified of trading BTC despite a possible bullish breakout. Altcoins dominated the market in the first week of 2023; although on-chain signals protected a BTC market balance. The antics of Bitcoin [BTC] over the last few months have been swindled in unpredictability, leading many investors torn between aping...

