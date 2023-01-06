Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
Boston apartments as low as $1,257 per month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
Popular regional grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this weekKristen WaltersShrewsbury, MA
Red Sox Star Out Extended Time After Major SurgeryOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Key Things to Do In Boston, MAThe Fiction AddictionBoston, MA
Related
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: Detectives Seeking to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Recent Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle and Subsequent Fraudulent Credit Card Usage
BPD Community Alert: Detectives are looking to identify the above pictured individuals in relation to recent credit card fraud incidents following a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle that occurred on Sunday October 30, 2022, in the area of 12 Gaston Street. Following the initial incident, stolen credit cards obtained by the suspects were used in several successful and unsuccessful online purchases.
I-Team: Evidence connected to Ana Walshe case found at Peabody trash facility
PEABODY- Investigators searching through trash at a transfer station in Peabody Monday found evidence connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team. The Cohasset mother has been missing since New Year's Day.Video from SkyEye showed investigators wearing protective suits and police officers with dogs at the facility on Newbury Street in Peabody.Police said Brian Walshe, Ana's husband, is charged with misleading investigators. Sources told the I-Team a search warrant was executed at their Cohasset home. A bloody knife that was found is being tested at the state lab for DNA.It is unclear what evidence was found...
Quick Trip To Worcester CVS Lands Woman, Wanted Man In Jail: Police
A quick-thinking Worcester officer felt something was suspicious when a car ahead of them made a hard turn into a CVS parking lot, authorities said. They had a right to be. The Toyota sedan that had just shown off its tight turning radius was stolen. The passenger jumped out of the car and went inside the store as the officer called for backup.
Framingham Police Responds To Gunshots
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a report of gunshots on Main Street on Sunday night, January 8. Reports indicate shots were fired, but unknown at this time if anyone was injured. The incident happened last night between 10 and 11 p.m. No other information is available at this...
Framingham Police Arrest Man on Drunk Driving Charge After 3-Vehicle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man after a 3-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The crash happened after midnight on January 8 at 125 Arlington Street. No one was injured in the 3-vehicle crash. Police arrested one of the drivers at 1:14 a.m. Arrested was Walter Chiroy, 27,...
Police: NH woman steals car, speeds away from officers, crashes into utility pole
SALEM, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car from a convenience store Friday night and crashing it into a utility pole. Mary Fairfield, 30, of Amherst, New Hampshire, was charged with theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of disobeying an officer, conduct after an accident, resisting arrest, driving after suspension from DUI, false report to law enforcement, and breach of bail.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: Two arrested after woman stabbed with scissors, kicked, in road rage incident
Two from Massachusetts have been arrested in a road rage incident where a driver was reportedly stabbed with scissors and kicked. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the State Police-South Boston Barracks responded to Quincy Shore Drive at Bay State Road for a report of an assault following a road rage incident. Responding Troopers, along with Quincy Police, Quincy Firefighters, and Brewster Ambulance personnel, located a Chevrolet Equinox and its driver, a 22-year-old woman who had suffered stab wounds to her head and arm. That victim was transported to Carney Hospital in Dorchester, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
WCVB
Woman stabbed in head, arm with scissors in road rage incident
QUINCY, Mass. — Two people are facing charges in connection with a road rage incident that Massachusetts State Police said resulted in a victim being stabbed in the head and arm. The incident on Quincy Shore Drive was initially reported at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, state police said. Arriving...
2 people shot in brazen daytime shooting in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting that sent two men from Fall River to the hospital early Monday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Turner and Wyman Streets. After the incident, the 26-year-old and 20-year-old...
Wakefield police searching for man who left healthcare facility overnight
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Wakefield Police are searching for a man who left the My Genesis HealthCare facility on Bathol Street. Panos Bazos is set to have left the healthcare facility overnight. Bazos is described as a white male, betweet 6′3-6′5, and weighs191 lbs. Bazos has long grey...
NECN
2 Shot in Brockton, Police Say
Two men were shot in Brockton, Massachusetts, police said Monday. The victims, 26 and 20, are both from Fall River, according to the Brockton Police Department. They were shot at a gas station on North Main Street shortly after 1 p.m. Both men were hospitalized, but police did not have...
Trial underway for man accused of killing Diane Lamarche-Leader in her Rutland home
The trial of a former Worcester man accused of beating Diane Lamarche-Leader to death with a baseball bat in December 2013 is underway in Worcester Superior Court again after a mistrial due to a COVID exposure in October. With a new jury in place, opening statements took place Monday in...
2 facing charges after young woman stabbed, kicked in head during road rage incident in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — Two people are facing charges in connection with a road rage stabbing in Quincy that left a young woman injured over the weekend. Mindy Alleyne, 22, of Boston, is slated to be arraigned this week in Quincy District Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, mayhem, and disorderly conduct, according to Massachusetts State Police. A 16-year-old girl, also of Boston, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.
YAHOO!
Homeless man arraigned in Rutland woman's death
WORCESTER — A homeless man charged with the murder of a Rutland woman in December was arraigned Thursday morning. Angel E. Santiago, 21, last known to be living at 7A Clarkson St., pleaded not guilty to killing 53-year-old Diane Lamarche-Leader, whose body was found inside her home at 2 Joanna Drive in Rutland on Dec. 6 after emergency personnel responded to a fire there.
bpdnews.com
17-Year-Old Suspect Arrested on Firearm Related Charges Following Foot Pursuit in Dorchester
At about 7:55 PM on Saturday January 7, 2023, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) arrested a 17-year-old male from Dorchester on firearm related charges following a foot pursuit that concluded in the area of 29 Longfellow Street in Dorchester. The officers were on patrol when they approached to speak with a group of individuals as part of an investigation near 40 Draper Street. Upon seeing the officers, the suspect appeared to adjust an unknown object in the waistband area of his pants before taking off running. The officers pursued the suspect on foot and observed him remove a handgun from his pants which he then discarded on the ground before he was placed in custody without further incident. The weapon was determined to be a loaded .40 caliber Hi-Point JCP40 handgun.
Woman stabbed during Quincy road rage incident
QUINCY, Mass — A woman was stabbed during a road rage incident in Quincy Saturday afternoon. According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers responded to the area of Quincy Shore Drive and Bay State Road for a road rage incident at approximately 4:50 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, troopers...
Police conclude ground search for missing Cohasset mother of three
COHASSET, Mass. — The ground search for a missing mother from Cohasset concluded Saturday after several hours of combing the small town woods. According to Massachusetts State Police, twenty troopers from the MSP Special Emergency Response team, 3 K9 teams and the Stat Police Air Wing searched the area around Ana Walshe’s home on Saturday.
Two Mass. inmates charged with attacking correctional officers
MIDDLETON, Mass — Two Massachusetts inmates have been indicted on charges for their role in attacking two correctional officers during an altercation on October 22. According to the Essex County Sheriff’s office, two inmates and two officers sustained minor injuries during an altercation at the Middleton Jail and House of Correction.
Prosecutors: Blood, knife found in home of missing Mass. woman
Her husband also allegedly bought hundreds of dollars worth of cleaning supplies the day after she disappeared, according to prosecutors.
Mass State Police Announce Another Sobriety Checkpoint For This Friday, 1/13
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for later this week, Friday, January 13th into Saturday, January 14th. According to...
Comments / 0