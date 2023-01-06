Read full article on original website
A violent weekend in Nashville meant three teens shot
A violent weekend in Nashville mean several were killed in shootings — one as young as 16.
WSMV
Deadly shootings already high in Nashville this year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gun violence is on the rise this year in Nashville. There have been eight homicides thus far in 2023. At this same time last year, there was one. Two teenagers are dead and two other teenagers are in the hospital on Monday morning from shootings over the weekend.
NME
Grammy-winning recording engineer shot and killed by SWAT team in Nashville
Grammy-winning recording engineer Mark Capps was shot and killed by a SWAT team in Nashville on Thursday (January 5). A spokesperson said the producer was killed by a SWAT team after brandishing a gun in his doorway, after police responded to an incident in which he allegedly held his wife and stepdaughter captive at gunpoint, as Variety reports.
wgnsradio.com
14-Year-Old Reported as MISSING in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro Police have issued a “Be On the Lookout” for a 14-year-old girl. Savannah Riley has been missing since January 7, 2023. According to MPD Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, “Riley has an extensive history of running away and is known to frequent the south Nashville area.” Flowers confirmed that Riley has been entered into the National Crime and Information Center (NCIC) database as missing.
Ctitically Wounded Man Found Inside University Court Apartment has Died
January 8, 2023 – The man critically injured Saturday at 6:30 a.m. after he was shot inside a vacant apartment in the Sudekum Apartments on University Court has died. More Crime. When officers arrived on scene they saw the victim, tentatively identified as a 19-year-old Nashville man, laying on...
2 sought for alleged beating of elderly man in Gallatin
Gallatin police are looking for two men considered armed and dangerous accused of brutally beating a man in the street.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nashville
Nashville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Nashville.
‘Most Wanted’: Man accused of pointing loaded gun at kid, shooting at family arrested
A man accused of shooting at multiple people and pointing a gun at a juvenile was taken into custody only days after appearing on Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list.
911 call details graphic moments before domestic violence death in Nashville
The attorney for the mother of a Nashville woman killed in a domestic violence shooting in November 2021 has released a 911 call during the shooting taking place.
1 critically injured after shooting in Madison
At least one person sustained critical injuries following a Saturday night shooting in the Madison area.
2 arrested, others sought in connection with deadly shooting, robbery at East Nashville short-term rental
Two people have been arrested and others are being sought in connection with Sunday morning's deadly shooting at a short-term rental townhome in East Nashville.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Murfreesboro.
WSMV
Officer OK in killing Grammy winner accused of kidnapping family, expert says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Video taken by a Metro SWAT officer’s body-worn camera shows the moment the officer shoots and kills 54-year-old Mark Capps, a four-time Grammy winner accused of kidnapping and threatening his family on Thursday. The officer was at the home to serve a warrant for kidnapping...
whopam.com
Person of interest sought in Guthrie shooting
Guthrie police are seeking a person of interest in connection with a Saturday morning shooting incident in the Green Acres Subdivision. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of 22-year old Jerry Wayne Britt of Elkton should call 270-265-2501. Chief Dean Blumel says two men were in an altercation in the Green Acres...
WKRN
Two burglary suspects caught in Rutherford County
The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. Crews called to retrieve...
Teen’s family seeking information following shooting in South Nashville
A family is pleading for answers after a weekend shooting in South Nashville reportedly sent their teenage relative to the hospital, where he is not expected to survive.
WKRN
La Vergne police officers fired
There are questions surrounding the La Vergne Police Department, as several officers have been fired for unknown reasons. There are questions surrounding the La Vergne Police Department, as several officers have been fired for unknown reasons. Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting …. Neighbors are sharing their reactions after a...
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 3, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 3, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Rape- Without Consent x2, Sexual Battery- Without Consent. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at...
Brentwood girl with terminal cancer honored with princess birthday party
The Brentwood community threw a birthday party fit for a princess on Saturday in honor of a three-year-old who has undergone 30 rounds of treatment for a form of a fatal brain tumor.
Man in ski mask arrested after allegedly breaking into vehicles in North Nashville
A 18-year-old is now in custody after police say they caught him near the scene of reported vehicle break-ins in North Nashville.
