WSMV

Deadly shootings already high in Nashville this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gun violence is on the rise this year in Nashville. There have been eight homicides thus far in 2023. At this same time last year, there was one. Two teenagers are dead and two other teenagers are in the hospital on Monday morning from shootings over the weekend.
NME

Grammy-winning recording engineer shot and killed by SWAT team in Nashville

Grammy-winning recording engineer Mark Capps was shot and killed by a SWAT team in Nashville on Thursday (January 5). A spokesperson said the producer was killed by a SWAT team after brandishing a gun in his doorway, after police responded to an incident in which he allegedly held his wife and stepdaughter captive at gunpoint, as Variety reports.
wgnsradio.com

14-Year-Old Reported as MISSING in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Police have issued a “Be On the Lookout” for a 14-year-old girl. Savannah Riley has been missing since January 7, 2023. According to MPD Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, “Riley has an extensive history of running away and is known to frequent the south Nashville area.” Flowers confirmed that Riley has been entered into the National Crime and Information Center (NCIC) database as missing.
whopam.com

Person of interest sought in Guthrie shooting

Guthrie police are seeking a person of interest in connection with a Saturday morning shooting incident in the Green Acres Subdivision. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of 22-year old Jerry Wayne Britt of Elkton should call 270-265-2501. Chief Dean Blumel says two men were in an altercation in the Green Acres...
WKRN

Two burglary suspects caught in Rutherford County

The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. Crews called to retrieve...
WKRN

La Vergne police officers fired

There are questions surrounding the La Vergne Police Department, as several officers have been fired for unknown reasons. There are questions surrounding the La Vergne Police Department, as several officers have been fired for unknown reasons. Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting …. Neighbors are sharing their reactions after a...
