Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Waco's new seafood option; Dichotomy takes coffee break; new downtown Huaco Eatery; 'Megafactory' update
Fish City Grill will open its Waco location Jan. 23, with the chain scheduling special events to introduce itself to local diners. The restaurant occupies 2,800 square feet on Crosslake Parkway in the Legends Crossing development just southwest of Interstate 35 and Loop 340, already home to Saltgrass Steak House, Chuy’s and P.F. Chang’s, among other restaurants. Additional space for dining is available on the patio.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for January 10
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald.
WacoTrib.com
Waco eyes museum's future as Texas Rangers mark 200 years
The Texas Rangers mark their 200th anniversary this year and Waco's Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, as the repository of the agency's history, is playing a role, even as a major change in the museum such as a new building or location may be in its future. The...
WacoTrib.com
Speeding truck smashes half-ton rhino statue in Cameron Park, raising safety questions
Parks officials are weighing protective measures along University Parks Drive after a speeding truck smashed to pieces the Waco Sculpture Zoo’s white rhinoceros early Saturday, marking the third time reckless drivers have damaged Cameron Park property. The rhino’s broken concrete and steel platform still lies between the Cameron Park...
WacoTrib.com
City of Waco selling 4 acres in East Waco for affordable housing
The city of Waco may get into the affordable housing business, at least indirectly, as it attempts to sell vacant lots in East Waco. It is soliciting proposals to develop about 4 acres along Taylor Street, between Spring Street and Cherry Street, in what it calls “an existing historic neighborhood.” The city seeks a qualified person “to design and construct a development consisting primarily of a quality mixed-use project compatible with the Waco Comprehensive Plan 2040 for Housing.”
WacoTrib.com
Robinson ISD adds Academy's Lancaster as new head football coach
For the past three years, Chris Lancaster has been driving 45 minutes from his home in the Crawford-McGregor area down to Little River, south of Temple, and his job leading the Academy Bumblebees. Now he’s coming closer to home, and he couldn’t be more excited about it. Robinson...
WacoTrib.com
Baylor Bears fall out of Top 25 men's basketball poll after 65 weeks
Following its third straight Big 12 loss, the Baylor men’s basketball team fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday after a school-record 65-week run in the poll. The Bears had been ranked in every AP poll since the start of the 2019-20 season. Only Gonzaga with 124 straight poll appearances has had a longer current run.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor kicker Rauschenberg in transfer portal
Baylor kicker Noah Rauschenberg announced Monday that he's entering the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Rauschenberg has been Baylor's kickoff specialist for the last four seasons, but has a fifth year of eligibility remaining since 2020 didn't count against eligibility due to COVID-19 restrictions. The transfer portal has...
WacoTrib.com
Brice Cherry: Collen's Bears tough as nails, and worthy of your attention
In the span of 30 seconds following her team’s road win over Kansas Saturday, Baylor women’s basketball coach Nicki Collen mentioned the word “tough” or “toughness” four separate times. Who needs a synonym? Collen’s right. If these Bears have proven anything this season, it’s...
WacoTrib.com
Road warriors: No. 23 Baylor women outmuscle No. 21 Kansas, 75-62
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Before this week, Nicki Collen thought to herself, “If we can steal one of these Top 25 road games, we’ll be in good shape.”. So, to go 2-for-2 is a pretty big deal. No. 23 Baylor managed to outmuscle the bigger Kansas players and...
WacoTrib.com
Waco HIgh's Derrick Johnson makes College Football Hall of Fame
Waco’s own Derrick Johnson has been named to the 2023 class for the College Football Hall of Fame. After a helmet-crunching career at Waco High, Johnson starred at the University of Texas from 2001-04. He won the Nagurski and the Butkus Awards and accumulated 458 career tackles, 10.5 sacks, 39 quarterback pressures, 30 pass breakups, 11 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and nine interceptions.
WacoTrib.com
Affidavit: Waco teens killed wounded landlord to 'put him out of his misery'
The fatal shooting of a South Waco homeowner on Dec. 23 began with an argument with the two young men who shared his house and ended with them hiding his body the next day under a bridge near Baylor University, an arrest warrant affidavit states. James Keylan Willis and Brandon...
Comments / 0