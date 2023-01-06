Read full article on original website
msn.com
Charles Is "Playing a Clever Long Game" in Handling Harry and Meghan's Netflix Drama
We are living through a golden era of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle truth bombs about royal life. Between the release of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, in December and the fact that Harry's memoir, Spare, is due out in less than two weeks, the Sussexes and their story have been pretty much all people can talk about in the royal-obsessed corners of the internet.
msn.com
Millions Have Been Spent on “Intensive Security Measures” for Prince Harry’s Book to Prevent Leaks
If you thought your diary was a closely guarded secret (NEVER AGAIN, MOM), you are not prepared for the lock-and-key situation on Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare. Turns out, “millions of pounds” were spent keeping the book from leaking—putting it on par with the secrecy measures surrounding the Harry Potter series.
