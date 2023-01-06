Amy Robach's '20/20' Co-Anchor David Muir And Others At ABC Allegedly Have Strong Feelings About 'GMA3' Brouhaha With T.J. Holmes

New York Times political journalist Blake Hounshell has died, according to a newsroom-wide memo sent to the paper’s staff on Tuesday. “Blake was a dedicated journalist who quickly distinguished himself as our lead politics newsletter writer and a gifted observer of our country’s political scene,” executive editor Joe Kahn wrote. Hounshell died after “a long and courageous battle with depression,” his family wrote in a statement. Hounshell joined the Times in October 2021 and helmed its On Politics newsletter. Prior to that, he worked at Politico, where he served a number of roles including managing editor, digital editorial director, and editor-in-chief of Politico Magazine. Following the announcement of Hounshell’s death, his former and current colleagues took to social media to pay tribute to him as a reporter, editor, and friend.I am so shocked and so sad to hear about the tragic death of Blake Hounshell (@NYTBlake @blakehounshell.) I met him in Cairo when I was 22, on the day I got my very first newspaper job. I was excited when he joined The Times and wish I’d spent more time hanging out with him here. pic.twitter.com/sdvY78NTDt— Liam Stack (@liamstack) January 10, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.

