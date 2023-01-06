TikTok is offering IMDb data on millions of movies and TV shows, giving Gen Z another reason to ditch Google

Read full article on original website
Related
Is ‘Shin Ultraman’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Nearly eight months after its theatrical release in Japan, it’s almost time for Shin Ultraman to premiere here in the United States. Fortunately, we have you covered with everything we know about how you can watch the movie. The Japanese action film, which was directed by Shinji Higuchi, follows superhero Ultraman as he takes a man’s place at the S-Class Species Suppression Protocol to protect the planet from further threats after the man accidentally perishes in a battle. So where can you watch Shin Ultraman? When will it be on streaming? Will it be on HBO Max or Netflix? Read on for more information. WHERE TO...
msn.com
Anthony Fauci says he has 'no idea' what Elon Musk's talking about after the Twitter chief threatened to release the 'Fauci Files'
Anthony Fauci said he has "no idea" what Elon Musk is talking about after the Twitter chief threatened to release the "Fauci Files" last Sunday. Fauci told the CBS News podcast "The Takeout": "I have no idea what he's talking about. I mean, there's a lot of misinformation, conspiracy theories and disinformation going on."
msn.com
Charles Is "Playing a Clever Long Game" in Handling Harry and Meghan's Netflix Drama
We are living through a golden era of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle truth bombs about royal life. Between the release of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, in December and the fact that Harry's memoir, Spare, is due out in less than two weeks, the Sussexes and their story have been pretty much all people can talk about in the royal-obsessed corners of the internet.
msn.com
Millions Have Been Spent on “Intensive Security Measures” for Prince Harry’s Book to Prevent Leaks
If you thought your diary was a closely guarded secret (NEVER AGAIN, MOM), you are not prepared for the lock-and-key situation on Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare. Turns out, “millions of pounds” were spent keeping the book from leaking—putting it on par with the secrecy measures surrounding the Harry Potter series.
Comments / 0