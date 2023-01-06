I am 60 and plan to retire in March. I have $113K in my 401(k) and no other savings, but I will get an early retirement package of 9 months salary. Should I get a pro to help me?

If you’re debt free have a good pension and manage what money you have you’ll be fine. All these people saying you need mega bucks to retire want to live extravagant lifestyles that take that kind of money. It’s not about how much you have it’s what you do with what you got
You better keep working. I have almost a million in my 401K now at 56 and I’m still holding out another 4 years. You currently do not have enough to comfortably retire on.
My wife and I retired at 56. We had more than this guy but nowhere near one or two million dollars, like the financial clowns try to push for their benefit.Got to the point I hated my high paying but high pressure job so after my youngest daughter married, I said F it and walked away. Both daughters are married and successful so, while we spoil the grandkids, they don't want or need much from us.Also helps we have a fairly low mortgage and house will be paid off in a few years.Bottom line, we aren't globe trotting and driving fancy cars, but take a couple middle class vacations a year and enjoy life.
