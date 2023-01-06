Read full article on original website
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
local21news.com
Cloudy skies and above average temperatures ahead of chilly weekend
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Under partly to mostly cloudy skies both today and tomorrow will see our high temperatures top out in the mid 40s with overnight lows in the 30s... slightly above average for this time of year. FARM SHOW WEEK RAIN:. An area of low pressure will...
local21news.com
Farm Show weather expected to be rainy with no chance of snow
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A chilly night tonight with a low into the upper 20's. Quiet weather for most of the week with highs slightly above average. An area of low pressure will move in later in the week that will bring us some rain by Thursday evening and lingering showers through the day on Friday. It's looking too warm to be white as our late week storm will come in the form of rain and not snow.
Temps in 40s, some rain or snow expected in coming week for Harrisburg region: forecasters
The Harrisburg area is in store for relatively consistent winter weather in the week ahead, with high temperatures in the 40s and the occasional chance of rain or snow, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday’s high of 43 degrees will be accompanied by possible rain or snow late tonight...
It’s Farm Show week. Does that mean snow in central Pennsylvania?
The Harrisburg-area urban legend says it always snows during the Pa. Farm Show. Well, the show’s in January, smack dab in the midst of winter, but “always” is an overstatement. On Saturday, the first full day of the show, it’s cloudy but not snowy. The high temperature will reach the low 40s, and it’ll dip below freezing overnight.
local21news.com
Cooler temperatures ahead of a late weekend wintry mix
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Cooler temperatures are expected heading into the weekend with highs in the 40s along with a little bit of a breeze. Expect mostly dry weather until we get to Sunday night. LATE WEEKEND MIX:. A weak system will move towards the area late in...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-83 in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A crash that was blocking one lane of I-83 in York County has been cleared. The crash was in the right lane of northbound I-83 before Exit 32 PA-382 Old Trail Road. Again, the crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic...
local21news.com
Pennsylvania wines on full display at the Farm Show
Harrisburg, PA — Besides food and animals, Pennsylvania wines are playing a major role at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show. “The Farm Show is just full of great people who want to help local wineries and support PA agriculture in general. People are looking for the great Pennsylvania wine,” said Lynn Day, President of the Vineyard at Hershey.
Frigid temps and snow to close out January? Here’s what the rest of the month could look like
It was nearly 60 degrees in Harrisburg Wednesday, which certainly beats the bitter cold that the area recently faced, but will it last?. Have we pushed through the worst already or is there more to come?. Well, the folks over at Farmers’ Almanac promised a brutal winter heading into the...
What are those giant pipes along Front Street in Harrisburg?
If you’ve driven along Front Street in Harrisburg recently, you may have noticed giant pipelines extended for miles along Riverfront Park. Capital Region Water says these are “bypass pipes,” and they’re staged there as part of phase two of a $17-million overhaul of some important, buried, aging infrastructure.
Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash
A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
wvia.org
New Central PA highway halfway complete
A 13-mile highway decades in the making is expected to be finished by 2027. The Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project is also expected to reduce traffic delays and improve access to several tourism and recreational destinations, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The project recently received a $69 million grant from the department.
Lancaster Farming
PA Farm Show Crowns Apple Pie Champion
HARRISBURG, Pa. — For Elouise Caseman of Shunk, Pa., opening day of the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show represented a series of firsts. Caseman, 90, representing Sullivan County Agricultural Society, took fifth place at the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest (Lehigh County resident and 2022 Kempton Fair champion Lorrie Rauch took the blue), but it was the first-ever trip to the state competition for her county, where Caseman took first place for both her apple pie and her chili at the 2022 Sullivan County Fair.
Crash closes Ridge Road in Point Township, Northumberland County
11:45 a.m. update: Route 1024 (Ridge Road) is open in Point Township, Northumberland County. -- Northumberland County, Pa. — A vehicle crash has closed Route 1024 (Ridge Road) between Route 1035 (Strawbridge Road) and Neitz Road in Point Township, Northumberland County, according to PennDOT and reported on Ho Bott News. A detour using Strawbridge Road and Neitz Road is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should expect delays in travel.
FOX43.com
Pa. produce featured in unique farm show foods
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Of all the sights, sounds and smells at the farm show in Harrisburg, nothing attracts visitors like the fresh food. The milkshakes, fried cheese and hot dishes are like no other, packing the mouth-watering flavors of Pennsylvania. Many items feature the some of the commonwealth's most...
WNYT
Beloved Capital Region bear dies in accident
A black bear that was spotted earlier this year in the Capital Region, has now died from injuries sustained from a car crash in Pennsylvania. The bear was originally spotted in a Washington Park tree in Albany, then traveled roughly 140 miles to neighboring Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Game Commission says...
Central Pa. woman looking for a third chance at life
YORK, Pa. — Courtney Lambert was diagnosed with kidney disease when she was just two years old. At the age of 9, both her kidneys failed. “A year later, I got my first transplant from my father. That transplant lasted about five years," said Lambert. She got a second...
local21news.com
Special report: Farms diversify to stay alive in changing market place
Annville, Lebanon County — With the Farm Show in high gear, Pennsylvania’s number one industry is on full display. But, farmers are pivoting to stay alive. “A small farm is very hard to exist,” said Amy Brickner of Destiny Dairy Bar at Stover Farm. “We have to...
local21news.com
Missing 16-year-old from Adams County, PSP searching
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for a missing teenager from Adams County according to officials. Authorities say Jasmine Vought, 16-years-old, was reported missing after running away from home Jan. 4 around 11:40 p.m. Vought is last known to be in the area...
Roadway reopens after crash in Northumberland County
POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT a roadway has reopened after a collision in Northumberland County. PennDOT says State Route 1024 (Ridge Road) between Route 1035 (Strawbridge Road) and Neitz Road in Point Township, is back open after a crash closed down the road, Monday morning. Officials say, the crash initially closed […]
PennDOT will separate Sycamore and Paxton streets next year. You can comment on the plans now.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation plans to eliminate the intersection at Sycamore Street (Route 441) and Paxton Street (Route 3010) at the Harrisburg and Swatara Twp. line next year. But, now is the time if you want to comment on the plans that are posted online. “The purpose of this...
