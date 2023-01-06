ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
local21news.com

Farm Show weather expected to be rainy with no chance of snow

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A chilly night tonight with a low into the upper 20's. Quiet weather for most of the week with highs slightly above average. An area of low pressure will move in later in the week that will bring us some rain by Thursday evening and lingering showers through the day on Friday. It's looking too warm to be white as our late week storm will come in the form of rain and not snow.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Cooler temperatures ahead of a late weekend wintry mix

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Cooler temperatures are expected heading into the weekend with highs in the 40s along with a little bit of a breeze. Expect mostly dry weather until we get to Sunday night. LATE WEEKEND MIX:. A weak system will move towards the area late in...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-83 in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A crash that was blocking one lane of I-83 in York County has been cleared. The crash was in the right lane of northbound I-83 before Exit 32 PA-382 Old Trail Road. Again, the crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Pennsylvania wines on full display at the Farm Show

Harrisburg, PA — Besides food and animals, Pennsylvania wines are playing a major role at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show. “The Farm Show is just full of great people who want to help local wineries and support PA agriculture in general. People are looking for the great Pennsylvania wine,” said Lynn Day, President of the Vineyard at Hershey.
HERSHEY, PA
Outsider.com

Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash

A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wvia.org

New Central PA highway halfway complete

A 13-mile highway decades in the making is expected to be finished by 2027. The Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project is also expected to reduce traffic delays and improve access to several tourism and recreational destinations, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The project recently received a $69 million grant from the department.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

PA Farm Show Crowns Apple Pie Champion

HARRISBURG, Pa. — For Elouise Caseman of Shunk, Pa., opening day of the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show represented a series of firsts. Caseman, 90, representing Sullivan County Agricultural Society, took fifth place at the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest (Lehigh County resident and 2022 Kempton Fair champion Lorrie Rauch took the blue), but it was the first-ever trip to the state competition for her county, where Caseman took first place for both her apple pie and her chili at the 2022 Sullivan County Fair.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash closes Ridge Road in Point Township, Northumberland County

11:45 a.m. update: Route 1024 (Ridge Road) is open in Point Township, Northumberland County. -- Northumberland County, Pa. — A vehicle crash has closed Route 1024 (Ridge Road) between Route 1035 (Strawbridge Road) and Neitz Road in Point Township, Northumberland County, according to PennDOT and reported on Ho Bott News. A detour using Strawbridge Road and Neitz Road is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should expect delays in travel.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

Pa. produce featured in unique farm show foods

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Of all the sights, sounds and smells at the farm show in Harrisburg, nothing attracts visitors like the fresh food. The milkshakes, fried cheese and hot dishes are like no other, packing the mouth-watering flavors of Pennsylvania. Many items feature the some of the commonwealth's most...
HARRISBURG, PA
WNYT

Beloved Capital Region bear dies in accident

A black bear that was spotted earlier this year in the Capital Region, has now died from injuries sustained from a car crash in Pennsylvania. The bear was originally spotted in a Washington Park tree in Albany, then traveled roughly 140 miles to neighboring Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Game Commission says...
ALBANY, NY
FOX 43

Central Pa. woman looking for a third chance at life

YORK, Pa. — Courtney Lambert was diagnosed with kidney disease when she was just two years old. At the age of 9, both her kidneys failed. “A year later, I got my first transplant from my father. That transplant lasted about five years," said Lambert. She got a second...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Missing 16-year-old from Adams County, PSP searching

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for a missing teenager from Adams County according to officials. Authorities say Jasmine Vought, 16-years-old, was reported missing after running away from home Jan. 4 around 11:40 p.m. Vought is last known to be in the area...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Roadway reopens after crash in Northumberland County

POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT a roadway has reopened after a collision in Northumberland County. PennDOT says State Route 1024 (Ridge Road) between Route 1035 (Strawbridge Road) and Neitz Road in Point Township, is back open after a crash closed down the road, Monday morning. Officials say, the crash initially closed […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy