Athens, GA

dawgnation.com

Georgia football recruiting: National championship pregame tale of the tape skews heavily for the ‘Dawgs

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - We’ve seen this a few times this year. But it probably hasn’t meant as much or maybe been as extreme as it does at this moment. Georgia faces TCU in less than two hours for the college football national championship. It is a meeting that will either skew the point where recruiting rankings really matter in big games like this one way or the other.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Javon Bullard ruled out of game for Georgia after sensational first half

Javon Bullard will not get a chance to finish the national championship game, as he left with the game with a shoulder injury. He was ruled out for the second half. Bullard did enough in the first though to earn defensive MVP honors, as he intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Cover 4 on Georgia football: How many more national championship game weeks like this are on the way?

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The hours are certainly dwindling now until the ‘Dawgs will tee it up to play for another national championiship. The DawgNation team has now all made it into Los Angeles this weekend for the TCU game on Monday. Feels like a good time to take the pulse on a few national championship-centric topics heading into the big tilt at SoFi Stadium.
ATHENS, GA

