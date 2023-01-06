Russian paramilitaries are thought to have captured a large swath of the salt-mining town of Soledar, Tuesday, following months of bloody fighting in the area surrounding the eastern city of Bakhmut. “In the last four days, Russian and Wagner forces have made tactical advances into the small Donbas town of Soledar and are likely in control of most of settlement,” the UK Ministry of Defense said. The town sits five miles northeast of Bakhmut, a city in the Donetsk province where bloody fighting has raged for months, even as Russian forces have pulled back elsewhere along the frontline. Bakhmut has been the...

