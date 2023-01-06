The Detroit Red Wings placed Jakub Vrana on waivers on Jan. 3, less than three weeks after he returned to the team after taking part in the NHL/NHLPA’s player assistance program. The 26-year-old went unclaimed and was sent to the Red Wings American Hockey League team in Grand Rapids for a conditioning stint. Despite being unclaimed, there’s no questioning his talent — as per Natural Stat Trick, from 2019-2022 his 1.59 goals per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 were second in the NHL, behind only Auston Matthews.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO