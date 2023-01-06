Read full article on original website
Man Arrested in the 36-Year-Old Cold Case Murder of Claire GravelTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Salem, MA
A new development in the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman who worked in DC real estateMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family MemberFinnBrockton, MA
It took 329 years to pardon the last "witch" from the Salem Witch TrialsAnita DurairajAndover, MA
In Massachusetts, authorities are working "around the clock" to find a mother who has been missing since New Year's DayMalek SherifCohasset, MA
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: DeBrusk, Pastrnak, Marchand & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. It was a week that spanned from coast to coast for the Boston...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Vrana Clears Waivers, Proving Wingers Hold Little Value
This week saw Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman do the unthinkable, placing Czechian sniper Jakub Vrana on waivers, free for any NHL team to pick up. The Red Wings fandom was in shambles for exactly 24 hours as it awaited the inevitable announcement of which team decided to take him off waivers.
Yardbarker
Jakub Vrana Could Be On Oilers’ Radar, but Shouldn’t Be
The Detroit Red Wings placed Jakub Vrana on waivers on Jan. 3, less than three weeks after he returned to the team after taking part in the NHL/NHLPA’s player assistance program. The 26-year-old went unclaimed and was sent to the Red Wings American Hockey League team in Grand Rapids for a conditioning stint. Despite being unclaimed, there’s no questioning his talent — as per Natural Stat Trick, from 2019-2022 his 1.59 goals per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 were second in the NHL, behind only Auston Matthews.
Dahlin, Olofsson help Sabres beat Wild 6-5 in OT
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin had two goals and three assists, Victor Olofsson also scored twice — including the winner with 18.3 seconds left in overtime — as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Minnesota Wild 6-5 on Saturday night.Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens also scored for the Sabres, who have won eight of their last nine. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen had 39 saves.Joel Eriksson Ek and Ryan Hartman each had a goal and an assist for Minnesota, and Brandon Duhaime, Kirill Kaprizov and Marcus Foligno also scored. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 31 saves as the Wild snapped a three-game win streak.With...
The Vikings Wire’s Tyler Forness previews Giants-Vikings playoff rematch
Tyler Forness of ‘The Vikings Wire’ returns to the Blue Rush Preview to provide a Minnesota-based perspective on the Giants’ upcoming Wild Card Round matchup against the Vikings.
Florida Panthers need major second-half season comeback to keep playoff hopes alive
On their way to winning the Presidents’ Trophy last season as the NHL’s top team in the regular season, the Florida Panthers showed their knack for winning in come-from-behind fashion. The “Comeback Cats” were feisty when trailing late in games, with no deficit seemingly too much to overcome.
Yardbarker
Panthers’ Loss to Stars Exposes Massive Problem in Maurice’s System
Mission Impossible: Win three games in a row. Halfway through the season and the Florida Panthers are still a part of the “Haven’t Won Three in a Row” club. It’s an embarrassing stat that no one predicted the reigning President Trophy winners would be a part of at this stage of their season.
Syracuse Crunch drops fourth straight game
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch rallied back from a three-goal deficit to tie the game, but the Rochester Americans ultimately tallied the game-winner in a 4-3 victory tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch are now on a four-game winless streak and move to 13-12-2-3 on the season and 2-4-0-0 […]
FOX Sports
Kraken take win streak into game against the Sabres
Seattle Kraken (23-12-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-16-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -117, Kraken -103; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken are looking to extend a five-game win streak with a victory against the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo is...
