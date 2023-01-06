Read full article on original website
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A late Christmas gift was given to the efforts to fix the issue that causes so much stress and anxiety for drivers either living in or passing through Lake Charles on a daily basis - the Interstate 10 Calcasieu River Bridge. $150 million in Mega Grant funding was awarded for the funding of the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge replacement project by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT).
Flooding Rains Moving Through Louisiana This Morning
The National Weather Service has already posted Flood Watches for many communities in Louisiana. The Weather Prediction Center has much of western Louisiana included in the "slight risk" zone for an excessive rainfall event today. The Weather Service Radar out of Lake Charles is showing the reason why so many meteorologists are telling us to tell you, it's going to rain.
