Read full article on original website
Related
Youngsville Police Respond to Body Found on East Milton Avenue
YOUNGSVILLE, La, (KPEL News) - Law enforcement are currently on the scene in Youngsville after the discovery of a body on East Milton Avenue. The Youngsville Police Department is investigating, according to KLFY. The victim's identity has yet to be released, as the family has not yet been notified, according...
Man With Large Gun Allegedly Robs Lafayette Business
Lafayette Crime Stoppers needs your help in identifying the person they say robbed a Lafayette business. According to a Facebook post by Crime Stoppers, "On December 29, 2022 at approximately 11:00 pm the Lafayette Police Department responded to an armed robbery in the 900 block of Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, where a local business was robbed at gunpoint."
Man Arrested at Gym in Lafayette After Assaulting Female and Police Officer
Lafayette Police have arrested a man after he allegedly punched a female in a gym and then allegedly assaulted a police officer. Police responded to a disturbance early Tuesday morning at Planet Fitness located at 3500 Ambassador Caffery after a man reportedly walked into the gym and demanded the phone from a female inside the facility.
Tragedy after Bicyclist Killed While Riding Down a Road Near Gueydan
A 60-year-old man riding his bicycle at around 7 o'clock Monday night was struck and killed. Officials with Louisiana State Police were called out to investigate the fatal crash that happened on Louisiana Highway 717 near Ellie Benoit Road. Troop I State Police Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says the bicyclist...
Traffic Closures Scheduled for Interstate 10 from Lafayette to Louisiana-Texas Border
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - There are some daytime and nighttime traffic closures scheduled to happen along I-10 from Lafayette to the Louisiana-Texas border - one set of closures will happen over the weekend and the other set will begin Monday and last through the month of June. Daytime Lane...
Vermilion River Bridge on E. Broussard Road to Close Thursday Morning
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Thursday will be a big day for repair work across Lafayette Parish. Plus, there are lane closures happening near the Louisiana-Texas state line that you need to be aware of. Vermilion River Bridge on E. Broussard Road to Close Thursday Morning. Emergency bridge repairs are...
Man Allegedly Scamming People in Lafayette on Social Media App TikTok
KLFY is reporting that a man on TikTok is scamming local people out of their money. According to their report, the man says that he is homeless and living in a “filthy” motel. The local news station also says that they are told the person who is allegedly...
I-10 E Closed for the Night at Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette After 18-Wheeler Struck Overpass Bridge
UPDATE (6:21 p.m.):. Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says the I-10 Eastbound overpass bridge at Evangeline Thruway (I-49) will be closed for the remainder of the night on Tuesday (Jan. 3) and two out of the three northbound lanes of Evangeline Thruway will also remain closed. We...
DOTD Details What Happened to Damage I-10 E Overpass Bridge, Gives Timetable For Repair
DOTD is providing details on what caused the significant damage that shut down the I-10 E overpass at I-49 (Evangeline Thruway). We spoke to DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson, Ph.D. about the shutdown that has caused major backups, delays, and detours at the I-10/I-49 corridor in Lafayette after the eastbound overpass bridge was struck by an 18-wheeler traveling northbound on Evangeline Thruway.
Lafayette Parish School System Names New Northside Principal
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Northside High School has a new principal effective this week, Lafayette Parish School System has announced. Perry Myles, will take over as the top administrator of the school after the departure of Julia Williams, who recently transferred to Lafayette High School to take over as principal there.
One Lane Open on I-10 Eastbound Overpass at I-49 as Crews Continue to Assess Damage to Bridge
DOTD announced that one lane of I-10 Eastbound will be open at I-49 as crews continue to assess damage to the overpass bridge. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish will be open to traffic on Wednesday night (Jan. 4) once safety measures are in place.
Top 7 Best Places to Eat Low Carb in Lafayette
New year, new diet... Right? That's the usual New Year's resolution for many Americans. But you can't always cook low-carb or keto meals at home. Occasionally, you're busy, on the road, or just don't feel like cooking. You need options, right?. After scouring social media and online reviews, it became...
Lafayette Shooting Leaves Victim Hospitalized
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A shooting Friday afternoon in Lafayette has sent one male victim to the hospital and has left police looking for a suspect. According to a press release from the Lafayette Police Department, responded to the shooting reported in the 600 block of Goldman Street around 5:18 PM. Once on scene, officers found the male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. That victim was then sent to an area hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.
Prejean’s Cajun Restaurant in Broussard Announces Opening Date
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - In September of 2022, Deano's and Prejean's owner Tim Metcalf announced he was the new owner of the old Trapp's in Broussard. As Deano's has two locations in Lafayette, so would Prejean's have two locations in Lafayette Parish with this acquisition. Well, now, an opening...
Moon Griffon Guest Hosts The Dan Bongino Show For 3rd Time (LISTEN)
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - On the Friday before Christmas, Dan Bongino offered Moon Griffon the gift of guest hosting his show to a national audience and Moon accepted it gladly. "I was so thankful that Dan and his producers thought of me during the Christmas holiday and it was...
Acadiana Woman to Appear on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Monday, Jan. 9th
It's always cool when someone from Acadiana gets featured on national television and that's exactly what will happen on Monday, January 9th when a Youngsville woman will be a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Olivia Savoie, a local life story writer, will be appearing on the show that airs...
Ring in the New Year by Setting Goals, Not by Making Resolutions
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) -It's time to say goodbye to 2022 and to say hello to 2023!. Raise your hand if you've made a resolution at this time of the year before. And, if you have, how many of them have you actually followed through to completion?. According to discoverhappyhabits.com,...
and books too Announces Retirement Sale, Signaling End of an Era for Lafayette Comic Book Staple
The owner of and books too on Johnston street announced the store will be having a retirement sale, marking the end of an era for the Lafayette comic book store. The announcement was made on Monday (Jan 2.) via the official and books too Facebook page with a photo detailing their retirement sale.
Is Outback Steakhouse Giving Away Free Steak Meals for Two to Start 2023?
Have you seen the post from Outback Steakhouse Fans rewarding "everyone who $hares & ¢omments in the next 7 days with a steak meal for two with any drinks?" Before you start clicking and sharing, here's what we found out... Outback Steakhouse Free Steak Dinner For Two. There's a...
Talk Radio 960am
Lafayette, LA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
712K+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://talkradio960.com
Comments / 0