Iberia Parish, LA

Man With Large Gun Allegedly Robs Lafayette Business

Lafayette Crime Stoppers needs your help in identifying the person they say robbed a Lafayette business. According to a Facebook post by Crime Stoppers, "On December 29, 2022 at approximately 11:00 pm the Lafayette Police Department responded to an armed robbery in the 900 block of Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, where a local business was robbed at gunpoint."
DOTD Details What Happened to Damage I-10 E Overpass Bridge, Gives Timetable For Repair

DOTD is providing details on what caused the significant damage that shut down the I-10 E overpass at I-49 (Evangeline Thruway). We spoke to DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson, Ph.D. about the shutdown that has caused major backups, delays, and detours at the I-10/I-49 corridor in Lafayette after the eastbound overpass bridge was struck by an 18-wheeler traveling northbound on Evangeline Thruway.
One Lane Open on I-10 Eastbound Overpass at I-49 as Crews Continue to Assess Damage to Bridge

DOTD announced that one lane of I-10 Eastbound will be open at I-49 as crews continue to assess damage to the overpass bridge. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish will be open to traffic on Wednesday night (Jan. 4) once safety measures are in place.
Top 7 Best Places to Eat Low Carb in Lafayette

New year, new diet... Right? That's the usual New Year's resolution for many Americans. But you can't always cook low-carb or keto meals at home. Occasionally, you're busy, on the road, or just don't feel like cooking. You need options, right?. After scouring social media and online reviews, it became...
Lafayette Shooting Leaves Victim Hospitalized

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A shooting Friday afternoon in Lafayette has sent one male victim to the hospital and has left police looking for a suspect. According to a press release from the Lafayette Police Department, responded to the shooting reported in the 600 block of Goldman Street around 5:18 PM. Once on scene, officers found the male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. That victim was then sent to an area hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.
