Jackson, MS

Mayor Chokwe Lumumba Announces Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in Federal Funding Secured to Overhaul Jackson’s Water System

By WJSU
wjsu.org
 4 days ago
WLBT

Water billing changes proposed for Jackson property owners

JACKSON, MS
Jackson Free Press

Farewell to Cherokee Inn, Zoo Signs and MEMA Emergency Center

The Cherokee Drive Inn (1410 Old Square Road), long-time Best of Jackson winner for Best Dive Bar and Best Hangover Food, has closed down. The famed establishment has changed locations and owners often enough that no one is certain where and when it was founded or by whom. Some say it was around since the 1920s, but the oldest known owner is Monroe Mason, who took over in 1944. The eatery went through at least five different owners and three or four location changes before coming to what is now its final resting place in 2003.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Natural gas pipeline being replaced in Rankin County

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Gulf South Pipeline Company LLC is working to replace sections natural gas pipelines in Pearl and Florence. Company officials said the reason for the replacement is to satisfy the requirements of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, a division of the United States Department of Transportation which regulates pipeline safety. […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Emerging Technologies Training Center opens in Vicksburg

To a standing-room-only audience, Hinds unveiled a training center on Dec. 7 that will take entrepreneurship and industry training in Vicksburg to a higher level with leading-edge technology, including virtual reality. Hinds’ Emerging Technologies Training Center is among what will be several entities in the Mississippi Center for Innovation &...
VICKSBURG, MS
wjsu.org

The City of Jackson Receives A Pledge for Federal Crime Fighting Assistance

The City of Jackson is getting federal help to fight crime. That help is coming from the U.S. Marshal’s Service. Director Ronald L. Davis attended a violent crime reduction forum in Jackson Thursday. At the forum he pledged to provide aid in fighting violent crime to the Jackson Police Department and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba, City Police Chief James Davis and Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones were present at the forum. It was held at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

How Vicksburg almost became the capitol of Mississippi

The year is 1870, Vicksburg is just beginning to recover from the devastation wrought by the Civil War, and County officials have devised a plan for the rapid growth of the economy that once ruled the Mississippi River. Their scheme was to have the State’s Capitol moved from Jackson to Vicksburg.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Here are the Jackson water distribution sites this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host water distribution events this weekend. The water distributions will take place at the following locations on Friday, January 6: The water distributions will take place at the following locations on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to […]
JACKSON, MS
Bossip

Demand Answers: Jaylen Lewis’ Family Pushes For Transparency After Being Killed By Mississippi Capitol Police

We hope and pray that we see a real decrease in Black people being gunned down by police but we’d be lying to tell you that we are optimistic about that ask. According to Yahoo! Sports, Jaylen Lewis’ family is demanding transparency from law enforcement officials about the 25-year-old’s shooting death back in September of last year. Lewis was sitting a red light with another woman when a member of the Mississippi’s Capitol Police shot him in the head. Numerous officers were placed on administrative leave following the incident but the family has not gotten any information about what progress has been made.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

New director of Mississippi’s officer training academy named

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has named a new leader for its law enforcement officer training academy. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Friday announced the appointment of Anthony Carleton to director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy in Pearl. “I want to congratulate Tony Carleton...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Gluckstadt Police Department to crack down on speeding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It may not have been the case at first, but the city of Gluckstadt’s Police force said they’ll be cracking down on speeding from here on out. Officers with the department said high speeds in the growing city are causing dangerous accidents and folks must slow down before an accident becomes fatal.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson’s downtown holding facility ready for detainees in just weeks

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s downtown holding facility could be just weeks away from housing detainees. Hinds County has finished the work needed for occupancy. According to Hinds County Supervisors, in just a few weeks dozens of beds will be available in the building where the...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Boil water notice lifted for all surface connections in Jackson

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will resume in-person learning on Monday, January 9. JPS leaders said there have been significant improvements in water pressure across the district. They will monitor the water pressure throughout the weekend and make adjustments for any school that may experience a decrease in water levels before to […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Alicia Carter named by VWSD as Teacher Assistant of the Year

On Friday, Vicksburg Warren School District took to social media to announce Warrenton Elementary’s Alicia Carter as the 2022-23 Teacher Assistant of the Year. In the photos posted by the district, Carter is shown smiling, seemingly surprised, as she is recognized for the award. Congratulations Teacher Assistant Carter. Thank...
VICKSBURG, MS
Jackson Free Press

Farm, Creator, Table

Small Town Mississippi gives Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum visitors a taste of what life would have been like in the 1920s. They can see attractions such as an old printing shop, a filling station, a general store and a Bisland cotton gin exhibit. On April 30, museum visitors can experience something else in Small Town: a pop-up food event called "Lane of Lanterns."
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

