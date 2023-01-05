Mayor Chokwe Lumumba Announces Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in Federal Funding Secured to Overhaul Jackson’s Water System

Read full article on original website
WAPT
Boil water notice lifted; pressure restored: What's next for Jackson's water system?
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson is recovering from a citywide boil water notice and pressure problems that affected thousands of residents. But now, all eyes turn to what happens next to get the city's beleaguered water system on reliable footing again. Third-party administrator Ted Henifin is mapping...
WLBT
Water billing changes proposed for Jackson property owners
Pastor speaks out after Memphis church vandalized for 2nd time in month. Defense discusses Bryan Patrick Miller's mental, psychological state during trial. Monday’s testimony was about a condition doctors say he had called dissociative amnesia. Residents may want to check attics after winter wind storm. Updated: 47 minutes ago.
WAPT
More than $800 million secured to repair and replace Jackson's water system
JACKSON, Miss. — Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced Thursday that the city has secured nearly $800 million in federal funding and grants to repair and replace Jackson's water system. As part of the federal Omnibus Bill, the city is set to receive $600 million to provide technical assistance and...
WAPT
Mississippi lawmakers meet with Belhaven residents about ongoing issues
JACKSON, Miss. — State Sen. David Blount and Rep. Earle Banks met Monday with Belhaven residents for a legislative breakfast to discuss water and crime — two issues residents said they've been dealing with for years. "The top priorities for the Jackson delegation are — as they were...
Jackson Free Press
Farewell to Cherokee Inn, Zoo Signs and MEMA Emergency Center
The Cherokee Drive Inn (1410 Old Square Road), long-time Best of Jackson winner for Best Dive Bar and Best Hangover Food, has closed down. The famed establishment has changed locations and owners often enough that no one is certain where and when it was founded or by whom. Some say it was around since the 1920s, but the oldest known owner is Monroe Mason, who took over in 1944. The eatery went through at least five different owners and three or four location changes before coming to what is now its final resting place in 2003.
Toni Johnson pleads guilty in Hinds County Election Commission fraud scandal
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Election Commissioner Toni Johnson pled guilty on Monday, January 9, 2023, to two counts of embezzlement by a public official. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Johnson also pled guilty to one count of making false representations to defraud the government. Johnson, who represented District 2, served […]
WLBT
Water leak creates massive sink hole in yard, damaging foundation
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The water problems for south Jackson residents range from no water to in some cases, water flowing in the streets. One homeowner blames a city leak for destroying her yard and much more. The hole in the front yard of a home on Monticello Drive is...
Natural gas pipeline being replaced in Rankin County
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Gulf South Pipeline Company LLC is working to replace sections natural gas pipelines in Pearl and Florence. Company officials said the reason for the replacement is to satisfy the requirements of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, a division of the United States Department of Transportation which regulates pipeline safety. […]
vicksburgnews.com
Emerging Technologies Training Center opens in Vicksburg
To a standing-room-only audience, Hinds unveiled a training center on Dec. 7 that will take entrepreneurship and industry training in Vicksburg to a higher level with leading-edge technology, including virtual reality. Hinds’ Emerging Technologies Training Center is among what will be several entities in the Mississippi Center for Innovation &...
wjsu.org
The City of Jackson Receives A Pledge for Federal Crime Fighting Assistance
The City of Jackson is getting federal help to fight crime. That help is coming from the U.S. Marshal’s Service. Director Ronald L. Davis attended a violent crime reduction forum in Jackson Thursday. At the forum he pledged to provide aid in fighting violent crime to the Jackson Police Department and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba, City Police Chief James Davis and Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones were present at the forum. It was held at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson.
vicksburgnews.com
How Vicksburg almost became the capitol of Mississippi
The year is 1870, Vicksburg is just beginning to recover from the devastation wrought by the Civil War, and County officials have devised a plan for the rapid growth of the economy that once ruled the Mississippi River. Their scheme was to have the State’s Capitol moved from Jackson to Vicksburg.
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host water distribution events this weekend. The water distributions will take place at the following locations on Friday, January 6: The water distributions will take place at the following locations on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to […]
Demand Answers: Jaylen Lewis’ Family Pushes For Transparency After Being Killed By Mississippi Capitol Police
We hope and pray that we see a real decrease in Black people being gunned down by police but we’d be lying to tell you that we are optimistic about that ask. According to Yahoo! Sports, Jaylen Lewis’ family is demanding transparency from law enforcement officials about the 25-year-old’s shooting death back in September of last year. Lewis was sitting a red light with another woman when a member of the Mississippi’s Capitol Police shot him in the head. Numerous officers were placed on administrative leave following the incident but the family has not gotten any information about what progress has been made.
WLBT
New director of Mississippi’s officer training academy named
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has named a new leader for its law enforcement officer training academy. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Friday announced the appointment of Anthony Carleton to director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy in Pearl. “I want to congratulate Tony Carleton...
vicksburgnews.com
Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department address department phone issues
The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department is advising the public of ongoing phone issues at the department. Those wishing to report an emergency should call 911.
WLBT
Gluckstadt Police Department to crack down on speeding
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It may not have been the case at first, but the city of Gluckstadt’s Police force said they’ll be cracking down on speeding from here on out. Officers with the department said high speeds in the growing city are causing dangerous accidents and folks must slow down before an accident becomes fatal.
WLBT
Jackson’s downtown holding facility ready for detainees in just weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s downtown holding facility could be just weeks away from housing detainees. Hinds County has finished the work needed for occupancy. According to Hinds County Supervisors, in just a few weeks dozens of beds will be available in the building where the...
Boil water notice lifted for all surface connections in Jackson
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will resume in-person learning on Monday, January 9. JPS leaders said there have been significant improvements in water pressure across the district. They will monitor the water pressure throughout the weekend and make adjustments for any school that may experience a decrease in water levels before to […]
vicksburgnews.com
Alicia Carter named by VWSD as Teacher Assistant of the Year
On Friday, Vicksburg Warren School District took to social media to announce Warrenton Elementary’s Alicia Carter as the 2022-23 Teacher Assistant of the Year. In the photos posted by the district, Carter is shown smiling, seemingly surprised, as she is recognized for the award. Congratulations Teacher Assistant Carter. Thank...
Jackson Free Press
Farm, Creator, Table
Small Town Mississippi gives Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum visitors a taste of what life would have been like in the 1920s. They can see attractions such as an old printing shop, a filling station, a general store and a Bisland cotton gin exhibit. On April 30, museum visitors can experience something else in Small Town: a pop-up food event called "Lane of Lanterns."
